Amazon Prime Day portable power station deals 2023 - Emergency batteries from $130

Portable power stations are lifelines for hikers, remote workers, people hosting garden parties and even those who may find themselves in emergencies – they can help you charge phones, drones, laptops and devices. They could even help you save lives in really drastic moments.

While you need a robust portable power station to rely on when you're in the field, that doesn't mean you have to spend the earth. And that's even more true with Amazon Prime Day 2023 round the corner.

Prime Day 2023 falls on July 11th and 12th this year, and we've already been scouring product listings to find the best deals on the most impressive portable power stations on the market. Scroll down and you'll discover the best products, our top tips for buying products and what we've noticed during our portable power station research.

Keep this page bookmarked if you want to stay updated on the options ahead of Prime Day 2023, and head here if you'd like more depth with our best portable power stations of 2023 roundup. Also remember that our Prime Day 2023 hub has all the key information about deals in every product category.

It doesn't matter if you need a portable power station for a festival, a hike or disaster recovery, or if you just want a product to keep you covered during a power outage – stick with us and we'll find you the right device at the right price.

Editor's Picks: The absolute best deals

Duracell 300W Portable Power Station: Was $399 Now $249

Save $151 Duracell doesn't just do batteries for remote controls. This hefty portable power station is available with a monster $151 price drop, so you get 300W of solar power inside a 7.5 lb package for just $249. It's packed with USB, AC and DC ports, has an LED light, and has an easy-to-read LCD screen. It charges in six hours, it'll provide four laptop charges, 13 hours of wireless connectivity and 47 hours of light, and it's never been this cheap. Buy before the deal disappears!

Ecoflow River 2: Was $289 Now $239

Save $50 Another EcoFlow model, the Delta Pro, is our current favorite portable power station, so there's quality pedigree here – and it continues in the River 2, which is available with a $50 discount and an additional $30 coupon. It's got USB, USB-C and outlet ports, one-hour fast-charging, an LCD screen and a huge peak power output of 600W, so it's the perfect partner if you need reliable power for camping trips, work visits and anything else.

Amazon Pre-Prime Day Portable Power Station deals

Jackery Explorer 300: Was $300 Now $279

Save $21 The Jackery's $21 discount more than doubles with a $30 coupon and this unit delivers reliable 300W power across a huge array of ports. It's compatible with Jackery solar panels, has a hefty carrying handle, and charges to 80% capacity in under two hours.

Bluetti EB3A: Was $349 Now $299

Save $50 The EB3A features reliable UPS ability, so your electronics will keep running smoothly if the power cuts out, and it has nine different power outlets – so few portable power stations match its versatility. It has a light, LCD screen, 600W of output wattage and it can fill 80% of its battery within thirty minutes, so it's ideal if you're in a rush. It's also possible to control the EB3A using Bluetti's smartphone app.

Anker 521: Was $250 Now $220

Save $30 Anker's 521 has a five-year warranty, six output ports and it produces 256Wh of capacity, so it's a great addition to camping trips and outdoor adventures. It's got one of the largest flashlights of any of the products we've included here, and it has more USB-C ports than many of its rivals. It's also got a power-saving mode if you want to conserve juice when you cannot easily charge.

Grecell T300: Was $270 Now $219

Save $51 The Grecell's $51 discount can be almost doubled with Amazon's $50 coupon, and that means you're getting 600W of power output for much less than $200 – a massive amount of electricity for a relatively low price. Elsewhere, the Grecell has eight output ports, and short-circuit protection and it charges from a wall outlet, a car outlet and via a solar panel, so there's lashings of versatility on offer.

Westinghouse iGen 200s: Now $138

You certainly won't lose this power station thanks to its bright blue finish, and it'll power your portables with 300W of output. You can lock outlets to prevent accidental power drain, and at 4.03 lb it's the lightest product in this roundup, so it's the portable power station if you choose if weight-saving is a consideration.

FlashFish Solar Generator: Was $140 Now $130

Save $10 Combine that $10 saving with Amazon's $15 coupon and you get the roundup's cheapest portable power station. A peak output of 200W and five output ports mean that this unit isn't the most powerful or versatile here, but it's fine for basic camping trips and outdoor use. It works with solar panel too, and it only weighs 4.07 lbs. It misses out on features, sure, but at this price that kind of compromise is acceptable.

Jackery Explorer 240: now $240, was $300, save $60: Was $300 Now $240

Save $60 The Explorer 240's big brother is one of our favorites, and this cheaper unit delivers 240W of outdoor power through four different outlets with a peak power level of 200W. It charges with solar panels, has a robust carry handle, and only weighs 6.6 lbs. It's not got the biggest range of features, but it's light, straightforward and you can trust Jackery to deliver the quality needed in outdoor environments.

Genmax GM2200i: Now $390

Unusually, the GM2200i is powered by a four-stroke 79.7cc engine, but it operates cleanly and quietly thanks to a low 58db noise output and <3% THD. It has alarms, eco modes, loads of outputs, a 1.1 gallon fuel tank, and a running wattage of 1800W. It's a serious bit of kit and is far larger and heavier than the other units listed here – and it's pricier too. But if you can't rely on power outlets or solar power, than this option offers rock-solid, petrol-powered reliability.

Amazon Prime Day portable power station deals: what to expect

Show more We've noticed that the competition in the portable power station market is fierce, which means many products offer extremely similar discounts ahead of Prime Day 2023. Six of the ten products we've covered here have discounts ranging between $30 and $60, and half of the units here have prices between $240 and $300. Companies are clearly jostling for position, too, because there's not much stability to be found if you analyze product prices over the last few months – true to their outdoor roots, these products are jumping all over the place. Loads of them are available with coupons as businesses try to entice buyers, too, and we expect this behavior to only intensify as Prime Day approaches. While that does mean you're probably going to get a great deal ahead of Prime Day 2023, it can also make it challenging to find a genuine bargain if you're on the hunt. To cover yourself, install a browser extension like Keepa or use a website like CamelCamelCamel to check if you're really getting a bargain – or if it's a false economy. And make sure you shop around, because other retailers get in on the Prime Day hype and offer their own deals. We need to talk seriously about buying portable power stations, too. While many people invest in these for charging devices while camping of powering speakers at parties, they could quite easily be a bit of a lifesaver if something goes wrong on a trip or if there's a power outage at home. And that means you need to be really careful when thinking about what you need from your new device. Make sure your new power station has a high enough capacity and enough bandwidth to charge all your devices simultaneously if necessary. Ensure it has the right ports and connections for your electronics – including USB-C fast phone charging. Pick a power station that can be charged by the right methods, too – ideally, get one that can charge from the mains, your car, and a solar panel. Also remember that many manufacturers sell power stations with compatible solar panels as a bundle, too, which is a neat way to keep yourself covered and save a little more money. You should think about weight and dimensions, LCD displays, flashlights and smartphone compatibility. This kind of product really benefits from delving into the reviews, where you'll likely find first-hand accounts and photographs from people who have experienced these products in real-world situations.

Amazon Prime Day portable power station deals: FAQs

Will I need an Amazon Prime subscription to get Prime Day portable power station deals? You will, yes. Considering Amazon Prime is so popular, many people will already be eligible for those sweet Prime Day discounts. Don't worry if not, though – if you've not been a member in the past twelve months you'll get a thirty-day free trial, which is perfect for grabbing savings without spending extra cash.

How do I become an Amazon Prime member? You need to be an Amazon Prime member in order to get access to Prime Day deals, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 for a year. It used to be $12.99 per month or $119 per year but there was a price hike last year. However, new subscribers can take advantage of the 30-day Amazon Prime free trial to buy the deals. You can only use this if you've never been a member before, so it won't be available if you've used it already or if you've signed up for Amazon Prime in the past. While on the free trial, you get all the other membership benefits including free shipping, access to Prime Video and much more. Do read our Amazon Prime review for full coverage of what you get as part of a membership. That can help you decide if you want to cancel Amazon Prime once your free trial has ended to avoid being charged the monthly fee.