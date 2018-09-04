The best cheap wireless headphone deals in September 2018

Wireless headphones are a great option for listening to music, especially when doing something active like running or working out at the gym. Fortunately, these days there are lots of affordable options for cutting the cord.

To help you find a pair that meets your needs and your budget, we've rounded up the best wireless headphone deals on a selection of styles and technologies. Read on to find the pair that's right for you.

1. Skullcandy Ink'd Wireless Earbuds

Wireless earcandy

Type: In-ear | Connection type: Bluetooth | Battery life: Up to 8 hours | Noise isolation: Passive | Driver size: 10mm | Weight: 24g

Inexpensive

Many colors from which to choose

Thin wires

At first glance, these Skullcandy headphones look as cheap as their price tag. But closer inspection reveals good sound for such a lightweight and inexpensive pair of headphones. And, they come in seven different colors.

2. Plantronics Backbeat Pro 2

Best for long stretches

Type: Over ear | Connection type: Bluetooth 4.0 | Battery life: 3 hours | Noise isolation: On-demand active | Driver size: 40mm | Weight: 289g

Long battery life

Multi-point Bluetooth

Bass can be overwhelming

The Backbeat Pro 2 headphones offer a lot of value for your money. They can go for a full 24 hours on one charge and boast an impressive wireless range. And, they go for much less than comparable cans with similar features.

3. Shure SE112 Sound Isolating Earphones

Noiseblockers

Type: In ear | Connection type: Bluetooth 4.1 | Battery life: Up to 8 hours | Noise isolation: Passive | Driver size: | Weight: 4.8 ounces

Durable

Good sound isolation

Some find them uncomfortable

Shure has developed a reputation for great sounding headphones, and these wireless earphones are no exception. They purport to cancel up 37db of ambient noise while providing a nice sound range. And, you can usually get them for under $100 (about £75, AU$133).

4. Jabra Move Wireless Headphones

Stylish sound

Type: On ear | Connection type: Bluetooth 4.0 | Battery life: 8 hours | Noise isolation: Passive | Driver size: 40mm | Weight: 150g

Wired option

Bold design

Little noise isolation

Jabra's Move wireless headphones feature an exciting design and strong performance at a killer price. The Move Wireless are an excellent budget option for couch potatoes and fitness buffs alike.

5. Bose Soundsport Wireless

The best sport earphones

Type: In ear | Connection type: Bluetooth | Battery life: 6 hours | Noise isolation: | Driver size: not available | Weight: 0.8 oz.

Very comfortable

Sweat resistant

Bulky

Always held in high regard for its headphones and speakers, Bose has created these fitness-forward wireless earphones. Though the battery life isn't as long as other similar devices, they make up for it with sound and comfort level. And unlike many other Bose headphones, these are very affordable.

6. AKG N60NC Wireless

Great sound in compact form

Type: On ear | Connection type: Bluetooth 4.0 | Battery life: 15 hours | Noise isolation: Active | Weight: 199.4g

Compact design

Good sound

Controls can be confusing

These headphones offer up a nice combination of sound quality and noise cancellation in a compact design – and at a nice price. They also fold up into an included neoprene carrying case for easy portability.

7. Soundpeats Q12 4.1 Earbuds

Super affordable

Type: In ear | Connection type: Bluetooth 4.1 | Battery life: 8 hours | Noise isolation: Passive | Driver size: | Weight: 15g

Supports two devices at once

Magnets for storing around neck

Empty List

If you don't want to spend a whole lot on a pair of wireless headphone, these Soundpeats earbuds offer an excellent value. Generally available for under $30 (about £22, AU$40), they have great sound for headphones at this price point and no glaring deficiencies. Plus, they're magnetized so you can wear them like a necklace when not using them.

8. Jaybird X3 Wireless Sport Headphones

Durable and affordable

Type: In ear | Connection type: Bluetooth | Battery life: 8 hours | Noise isolation: Passive | Driver size: 6mm | Weight: 8 oz.

Durable

Excellent sound

Proprietary charging accessory

Designed with runners in mind, the Jaybird X3 headphones are one of the top sets of sport earbuds around. They're sweat resistant and the sound can be customized using Jaybird's app. Better yet, they're very affordable.

9. Optoma Nuforce Be Sports3

Some of the best wireless headphones

Type: In ear | Connection type: Bluetooth | Battery life: 10 hours | Noise isolation: Passive | Driver size: 6mm | Weight: 18g

Amazing sound isolation

Longer than average battery life

Weighty remote

One of the best sets of wireless headphones, regardless of whether or not you use them for working out, these Optoma earphones feature a longer-than-average battery life and excellent sound. Even better, they're compatible with Siri and Google Assistant.

10. Sony MDR-XB950BT Extra Bass Headphones

For dropping the bass

Type: | Connection type: Bluetooth | Battery life: 20 hours | Noise isolation: | Driver size: 40mm | Weight:

Nice ear cups

Easily accessible controls

Bass boost can distort some music

If you're into hip-hop or techno, these are the wireless headphones for you, as their Bass Boost will make these genres sound great. Plus, they have a super-long battery life, so you won't have to worry about running out of juice.