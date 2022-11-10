Forget the AirPods Pro - early Black Friday deal drops the Beats Studio Buds to $99.99

Early Black Friday deals are dropping early, and we've just spotted the top-rated Beats Studio Buds on sale for just $99.99 (was $149.95) (opens in new tab) at Amazon. That's just $10 more than the record-low price and an incredible deal for a premium pair of noise-canceling earbuds.



The Beats Studio Buds deliver a powerful, balanced sound with dynamic range and active noise cancellation. You're also getting a comfortable fit with three soft eartip sizes included and full volume and track controls on the earbuds, so you don't need your device to adjust your music. The Beats Studio Buds also provide an impressive 8 hours of battery life and are compatible with Apple and Android devices.



The Beats Studio Buds are a great alternative to Apple's pricey AirPods Pro, which are currently on sale for $234 (opens in new tab) - $134 less than today's Black Friday deal. While we temporarily saw the earbuds drop to $89.99 during Prime Day, this is the best price we've seen all year and a fantastic deal to snag before the official Black Friday deals event begins.

(opens in new tab) Beats Studio Buds: was $149.95 now $99.95 at Amazon.com (opens in new tab)

Beats Studio Buds are the best Beats earbuds you can buy, and Amazon's early Black Friday sale has the earbuds down to $99.95 - just $10 more than the record-low price. You're getting Active Noise Cancelling technology, a comfortable fit, and decent audio performance. Compared to Apple's AirPods Pro 2, which are priced at $234, this deal is a great alternative for premium earbuds under $100.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $234 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you do want to splash all out for Apple's pricey earbuds, Amazon has the AirPods Pro 2 on sale for $234 - the lowest price we've ever seen. Apple's premium earbuds include improved audio quality and noise cancellation and include a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

(opens in new tab) Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $25 - If you're looking to stream your content in 4K resolution, Amazon has a massive 50% discount on the Fire TV Stick 4K which brings the price down to a record-low of $24.99. The best-selling Fire Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

(opens in new tab) Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker: $99.99 $49.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - There's a massive 50% discount on Keurig’s entry-level coffee at Amazon, taking the price back to $49.99 - which is the lowest we've seen it over the last few years (including on Black Friday). This compact single-serve coffee machine uses K-Cup pods, and it's just 5 inches wide, making it a great fit for space-tight kitchens. It has an average score of 4.6/5 from over 70,000 user reviews on Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Insignia 24-inch F20 Series HD Smart Fire TV (2022): $89.99 $79.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $10 - This 24-inch Insignia set is on sale for a record-low price of just $79.99, and it's the cheapest Black Friday TV deal we've spotted so far. While the Insignia F20-Series display lacks 4K capabilities, the HD TV does include smart features with the Fire operating system and hands-free control with Amazon Alexa.

(opens in new tab) Ninja AF101 Air Fryer: $129.99 $89.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $40 - Air fryers are always popular during the Black Friday deals event, and Amazon has this best-selling Ninja model on sale for $89.99. The four-quart air fryer has over 39,000 positive reviews on Amazon and can not only air fry but crisp, roast, reheat, and dehydrates food for quick and easy meals.

(opens in new tab) Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Carpet Cleaner: $139.99 $119.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - Bissell's portable carpet cleaners have become all the rage, and Amazon's early Black Friday deals include the top-rated Little Green on sale for $119.99 - the best deal we've ever seen. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad 10.2 2021 (64GB): $329 $299 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $30 - Amazon has Apple's entry-level iPad on sale for $299. While it's not the speediest tablet in the range, a decent screen, quality design, and relatively speedy chip make this the iPad that suits most people's needs the best. For streaming, shopping, and doing a few light work tasks, it's a great choice, and today's deal is just $30 more than the record-low price.

(opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba j7 Robot Vacuum: $599 $349 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $250 - Robot vacuums are always popular Black Friday deals, and Amazon has the Roomba j7 on sale for $349 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The robot vacuum features dirt detect sensors that alert Roomba to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV 50-inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV (2021): $509.99 $399.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $110 - Amazon's early Black Friday TV deals also has the 50-inch Omni Series TV on sale for a record-low price of $399.99. The 4K Ultra HD TV includes Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR 10, the Fire TV operating system for seamless streaming, and works with Alexa for hands-free control.

