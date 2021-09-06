Amazon Black Friday deals 2021: what do we expect to see

Admittedly, we're still a way off benefitting from what are sue to be some exceptional Black Friday deals. Still, that doesn't mean you can't be well equipped to make a running start at the sale, which always falls in late November. Officially, the Amazon Black Friday sale will begin on November 26 - and we're expecting bigger and better things that last year's exceptional foray of discounts.

A year on, the retail landscape is a little different to last year, where Amazon's biggest shopping event, Prime Day, was delayed until October due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. This year, though, it finds itself back in its summer spot, meaning more exclusive, heftier discounts put aside for Black Friday itself.

So what are the deal predictions for this year's sale? Looking back at last year's past, we can expect to see record-low prices on Amazon's own devices such as smart speakers, tablets, security cameras, displays, and more. Amazon's Black Friday sale also includes discounts on tech items like TVs, laptops, headphones, and cameras and price cuts on best-selling kitchen appliances, vacuums, and more. You can find some of the best prices all year from popular brands like Apple, Samsung, Sony, and more.



Make sure to bookmark this page as we'll be updating it with all the latest news and early Amazon Black Friday deals, and if you're looking to shop for bargains now, you can see last year's top deals below.

Amazon Black Friday deals: FAQ

When does the Amazon Black Friday sale start? Black Friday proper falls on November 26 this year, but we expect the Amazon Black Friday sale to start earlier with new deals dropping throughout the month of November. While we're not expecting to see offers landing as soon as October like we saw last year, things will likely get started a little sooner than we've seen in previous years. That means we'd keep an eye out for Amazon Black Friday deals over the course of the month, with a preamble sale likely offering smaller discounts. The best offers on the most in-demand products (think iPads, MacBooks, and Nintendo Switch) will likely hit on the weekend itself, though.

Amazon Black Friday hours

Because the deals kick off a week ahead of time, you really won't have to worry too much about the official Black Friday start time on Amazon. That said, new deals start at 12:01 AM PST, so that's the best time to look for new deals to pop up.

If you can't check for deals every day of the week for Amazon's Black Friday sale, we definitely recommend stopping by from 12:01 AM Friday November 26 until the end of the day. That should be when we see the best deals happening.

Are Amazon Black Friday deals better than Prime Day? It's a reasonable question when we consider that Amazon has its very own dedicated sale during the summer. When it comes down to which is better, though, it really depends on the kind of products you're looking for. Prime Day has better savings on its own devices, like the Kindle or Echo Dot, while Amazon Black Friday deals are far more fast in terms of brands and products, with amazing prices on bestselling devices from the likes of Apple, as well as on kitchen appliances, headphones, vacuum cleaners, and more. It's also worth noting that only Prime members benefit from Prime Day (the clue is in the name), whereas everyone can save during the Amazon Black Friday sale, with or without a subscription.

Today's best Amazon deals

The best Amazon Black Friday deals from last year

Last year's Amazon Black Friday device deals

Echo Dot (3rd gen) with Alexa: $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

The 3rd generation Echo Dot was down to $29.99 last year. The compact speaker works with Amazon Alexa to play music, answer questions, and control compatible smart home devices.



Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Stream your favorite content in 4K resolution with HDR too with the 4K Fire TV Stick that was on sale for just $29.99. The streaming player includes an Alexa voice remote so you can use your voice to control your TV.



Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Echo Show 5: $289.98 $149.99 at Amazon

Amazon's early Black Friday deals included this $50 discount on the Ring Video Doorbell 3 and a free Echo Show 5. You can connect your Alexa-enabled Ring doorbell with your Echo device so you can see and talk to visitors completely hands-free.



Kindle: $89.99 $59.99 at Amazon

The 2019 Amazon Kindle was on sale for $59.99 at Amazon. That was the lowest price we'd found for the 6-inch e-reader that features a built-in adjustable font light so you can enjoy reading your favorite books indoors and outdoors.



Last year's Amazon Black Friday TV deals

Insignia 55-inch Fire 4K TV: $429.99 $219.99 at Amazon

The all-new Insignia 55-inch Fire TV was seeing a $110 price cut in last year's Amazon's Black Friday deals. That means you could pick up the 2020 model along with its DTX Studio Sound and support for all the latest apps for a great price.



Sony X750H 65-inch 4K TV: $999.99 $569.99 at Amazon

If you were in the market for something a bit bigger than a 49-inch TV, you wanted to check out Sony's entry-level X750H TV that launched earlier last year. It doesn't have all the features of Sony's cutting-edge X900H or X950H, but at a third of the price you were still getting a fantastic TV.

LG BX 55-inch 4K OLED TV: $1,496.99 $1,296.99 at Amazon

Because there weren't a ton of discounts happening on OLED TVs last year, we could say with confidence that this BX OLED deal was the best you can buy at the time. It's a 2020 OLED that usually sells for close to $1,500 that was on sale for $200 off the MSRP.

Last year's Amazon Black Friday laptop deals

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14-inch convertible laptop: $729.99 $654.74 at Amazon

If you were looking for a lightweight, portable, and highly versatile laptop, you'd need to look no further than the excellent Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5. With a 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD, you've got plenty of power under the hood here too, alongside an attractive well-built chassis that's capable of both laptop, and tablet modes.



Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (128GB) 13-inch tablet: $899 $748 at Amazon

While not exactly a traditional laptop, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 packs in such a huge amount of power in a small space it's far more capable than most tablets. 8GB of RAM, a 10th gen Intel Core i5, and a 128GB SSD are the specs on this baseline version, which was seeing a $150 price cut at Amazon. Note - the type cover was not included in this deal, but you could pick it up separately for $109.



2020 Apple MacBook Air: $999 $849.99 at Amazon

The MacBook Air was available for just $849.99 in the Amazon Black Friday deals - that's a stunning discount and some serious value for money.



Last year's Amazon Black Friday iPad deals

New Apple iPad 2020 - 32GB: $329 $299 at Amazon

Amazon cut the price of the brand new 2020 iPad by $30 last year, bringing the 32GB model down to a fantastic $299 final cost. It goes without saying, these iPads were only released the week before, that this was the lowest price we'd seen on the 10.2-inch tablet.



Apple iPad Air 4 | 64GB | Wi-Fi: $599 $569.99 at Amazon

Save $29 – This deal saved you $29 on the most affordable configuration of Apple's newest iPad, with its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina screen and 12MP rear camera.



2020 iPad Pro 11-inch - 128GB: $799 $749 at Amazon

You could save $50 on the smallest iPad Pro available on the market right now. If you were looking for a lighter companion to work, streaming, and gaming, this 11-inch model's 128GB was perfect, and with a new $749.99 price tag you were getting it cheaper than ever.



Last year's Amazon Black Friday headphone and audio deals

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $169.99 at Amazon

For a limited time, Amazon had the Apple AirPods Pro on sale for $169. The truly wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation, and the wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life.



Bose QuietComfort 35 II: $349 $199 at Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II noise canceling headphones seemed to have settled on a $299 price tag in the weeks leading up to Black Friday, but this $199 deal shaved an extra $100 off their regular price, making them an exceptional value for travelers and home office workers. If you need some zen time, these are a one-way ticket to silent work days.

Sony WH-1000XM4: $349.99 $278 at Amazon

Amazon dropped the price of TechRadar's top-rated headphones by $72. That's $20 lower than the Lightning deal found during Prime Day. You may have found cheaper headphones on Black Friday, but you wouldn't find any better than the WH-1000XM4.

Last year's Amazon Black Friday smartwatch deals

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): $279 $229.99 at Amazon

The Apple Watch SE may have been a brand new product, but this was a remarkably low price for Apple's first cheap smartwatch. This deal from Amazon allowed you to get it with a Sport Band in your color choice of Black, White, or Pink.



Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $379 at Amazon

The then-all-new Apple Watch Series 6 got a rare $20 price cut at Amazon. The 40mm smartwatch features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and elevation tracking.



Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 - 41mm: $429.99 $339 at Amazon

Save $60.99 - The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 hit its lowest price yet at Amazon, courtesy of a $60 discount. That was a great saving considering this watch was still fairly new to the market, and hadn't seen its first major price drops yet.



Last year's Amazon Black Friday Gaming Deals

Nintendo Switch: $299.99 at Amazon

The Nintendo Switch was in stock for Amazon's Black Friday deals, though this one quickly flew off the shelves after weeks of shortages.



Last year's Amazon Black Friday smartphone deals

Google Pixel 4 64GB: $799 $568.99 at Amazon

The Google Pixel 4 is an admirable jump from the Pixel 3, with an extra telephoto lens, better software, and a snazzy design. You could get it for $230 off in the Amazon Black Friday sales.



Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite 128GB (Unlocked): $649 $499 at Amazon

It may not be as versatile as the Galaxy S10+, but the S10 Lite has many of the same features as Samsung's flagship phone at a much more reasonable price. This handset comes stocked with 8GB of RAM, a 48MP camera and a 6.7-inch Infinity Display, and last year it was $150 off the regular price.

OnePlus 8 Pro 256GB (Unlocked): $999 $799 at Amazon

If you were chasing after the latest specs in an Android smartphone, you should have checked out this deal on the OnePlus 8 Pro that had 12GB of RAM, a 120Hz display, a 48 MP Quad Camera and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Processor. It's 5G-ready and was $200 off its regular price.

Last year's Amazon Black Friday camera deals

Fujifilm X-T200 Mirrorless Digital Camera: $799 $499 at Amazon

This light-weight and compact mirrorless camera body features a high resolution EVF, quick and accurate face-detection auto-focus. For movie makers, the X-T200 records in 4K and utilizes an HDR movie mode to increase dynamic range. It was $300 off in the Amazon Black Friday deals.

Canon PowerShot G7X Mark III: $749.99 $649 at Amazon

You could save $100 on one of the best compact cameras on the market last year. The G7X Mark III combines a large 20.1MP 1-inch sensor with a versatile 24-100mm lens and some powerful video features, including 4K video recording, a 3.5mm mic input and YouTube livestreaming.

Canon 6D Mark II + 24-105mm STM lens: $2,399 $1,799 at Amazon

You could save 25% on this entry-level full-frame model and 24-105mm kit lens, the perfect starter camera for anybody looking to get serious about their photography. With traditional DSLR controls and a whole world of lenses at your fingertips, this could the one to kickstart your new passion.

Last year's Amazon Black Friday appliance deals

Keurig K-Classic coffee maker: $89.99 $79 at Amazon

You could pick up this Keurig pod coffee machine for $10 less in the Amazon Black Friday deals. The K-Classic coffee maker offers up 6 to 10 ounce brews from a 48 ounce water reservoir which is good for at least six cups before refilling.



Instant Pot IP-DUO80 pressure cooker - stainless steel | $139.95 $99 at Amazon

This Instant Pot was under $100 at Amazon, a decent saving on the 8-Qt model. The multi-cooker comes complete with all the fast cooking you'd expect from the nation's favorite multi-cooker, but also offers an easy to clean, fingerprint resistant stainless steel design to boot... plus it holds 8 liters of liquid.



Nespresso by De'Longhi Espresso Machine Bundle: $299.99 $204.99 at Amazon

If you wanted to bring the cafe into your house, this Nespresso machine was the way to do it. The fast-heat system can reach the ideal temperature in 25 seconds, and cools down in minutes. It was also $95 off the regular price.



Last year's Amazon Black Friday vacuum deals

BISSELL Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Rewind Upright Vacuum: $259.99 $159.99 at Amazon

Perfect for pet owners, Amazon had the Bissell Pet Hair Eraser vacuum on sale for $159.99. The upright vacuum includes specialized pet tools to reach to clean up all that pesky pet hair and it was one of the cheapest we've seen so far.



Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead: $499.99 $427.97 at Amazon

You could save over $70 on this cordless stick vacuum cleaner from Dyson. It comes with up to 60 minutes run time, a direct drive motor head for powerful cleaning and a fully sealed filtration system traps 99.97 percent of particles as small as 0.3 microns

iRobot Roomba E5 Robot Vacuum: $379.99 $249 at Amazon

Tired of vacuuming the floors? So were we until we got a robot vacuum. These robot helpers sweep up the mess in your house and then head back to their cradle for a good night's rest. Their High-Efficiency Filter traps 99% of cat and dog allergens, while the 3-stage Cleaning System cleans the dirt and dust on the floor.



Last year's Amazon Black Friday toy deals

Clue: Star Wars Edition: $45.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Themed around the Death Star plans rather than a murder, players have to suss out which planet Darth Vader is going to destroy next, which room the Death Star plans are in and which escape vehicle is going to be used. The board was worth owning alone if you're a Star Wars fan.

Lego Star Wars Luke's Landspeeder: $29.99 $23.99 at Amazon (save $6)

This tableau from the first Star Wars film takes us back to where Luke's story really starts, and it's perfect for fans of the original film. It features Luke, C3PO and a Jawa, as well as a rocky outcrop. It was $6 or 20% off in Amazon's Black Friday sale.



Lego Star Wars Brickheadz The Mandalorian: $17.99 $14 at Amazon (save $4)

If you're in love with The Mandalorian, and wanted cute little replicas of its two most popular characters, this affordable Brickheadz set could get you just that.

See more offers with our roundup of the best deals from the Walmart Black Friday and Best Buy Black Friday sale events.