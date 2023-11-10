Get 60% off the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with this Black Friday trade-in code combo

There's no denying that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is an excellent phone and one of the best phones you can buy in 2023. However, it's also notoriously expensive – even surpassing the price of some of the best foldable – making a freshly-served combination of Black Friday reductions direct from Samsung well worth considering, for those who've been pining after this latest Ultra.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra hit the market alongside the standard Samsung Galaxy S23 and the mid-sized Galaxy S23 Plus back in early February, and it's remained a dominant force in the smartphone space throughout the year. It's maintained some of the best performance in the flagship Android phone space, topping our list of the best camera phones – thanks to its astounding versatility – and boasting unique user experiences, like its S Pen stylus integration.

However, the S23 Ultra comes in three storage configurations (256GB, 512GB, and 1TB) and even the "humble" base model still starts at a whopping £1,249; making it more expensive than an equivalent (and far newer) iPhone 15 Pro Max, not to mention Google's Pixel 8 Pro – another keen rival.

How to claim a £250 discount + up to £500 back with trade-in on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra this Black Friday Thankfully, Samsung UK has been merciful to your wallet this Black Friday, kicking off a range of deals by offering a discount code that shaves a not-insignificant £250 off the asking price. The real deal, however, is that this reduction seemingly stacks with Samsung's already-generous trade-in offering, which can land you up to a further £500 off, if you've got the right device to exchange. 1. Simply head to Galaxy S23 Ultra purchase page on Samsung's UK site.

2. Choose your preferred storage capacity and colour.

3. Under 'Trade-in' select 'Yes, please'.

4. Choose the device you've got to trade in (the trade-in payout depends on the specific device and its condition).

5. Put in your delivery details and date preferences.

6. When you get to the payment section, enter the code 'S23ULTRA250' in the 'voucher code' field at the top of the screen and then click 'Apply'.

Other Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra deals