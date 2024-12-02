I test iPhone, Galaxy, and Pixel phones for a living, and these are the Cyber Monday phone deals you can't miss out on

Cyber Monday phone deals (Image credit: Google / Samsung / Future)

Cyber Monday 2024 has arrived, meaning now is as good a time as any to grab one of the best phones for a cut price, especially if you missed out on last week's Black Friday sales.

Indeed, plenty of this year's Cyber Monday deals are simply rebranded Black Friday deals, so you can still find hefty discounts on all manner of devices – from iPhones and Samsung devices to the latest Pixel phones and foldables.

The TechRadar phones team and I have tested hundreds of the models listed below, so you needn't worry that I'm recommending bogus products. If I've included a phone in this guide, it's because it's worth buying, period.

It's worth noting that Cyber Monday could prove the last day of this year's seasonal sales, meaning deals are ending and products are selling out. So, if you see something you like, don't delay in adding it to your online basket.

Deals picked by Deals picked by Axel Metz Phones Editor As TechRadar's Phones Editor, I've been reviewing and writing about the best mobile devices (not just iPhones!) for several years; you'll find my byline on over 1,500 TechRadar articles. As such, I'm well-placed to tell you which phone deals are worth your time, and which so-called 'discounts' are better left to the clearance aisle.

Best Cyber Monday phone deals in the US

Google Pixel 9 Pro: was $999 now $799 at Amazon The Pixel 9 Pro is on sale from Google, but Amazon has an even better price for the phone we awarded our Phone of the Year prize for 2024, dropping it to the lowest price we've seen since the phone launched in August. We love this phone's design, durability, and amazing features, so if you need a new Android, don't hesitate.

Google Pixel 8: was $699 now $443 at Amazon This deal brings a massive discount to the Google Pixel 8, a powerful phone that still keeps up with today's flagship handsets. The Pixel 8 is a compact powerhouse driven by the latest version of Android 15, with a 6.2-inch display, 50MP main camera, and Google's own Tensor G3 chipset. Our Pixel 8 review found the phone to be full of surprises, from its strong customization to its all-day battery life.

Google Pixel 8 Pro: was $999 now $649 at Amazon If you're a fan of Google's classic camera bar design, the Pixel 8 Pro is on sale at Amazon for an extra-low price, only $25 more than the lowest price we've seen since this phone launched in 2023. This Pixel takes amazing photos, and it will get Android updates until 2030, including new Google Gemini AI features. Plus, that Bay Blue color is sweet.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: was $1,299.99 now $899.99 at Samsung Everything about the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is big; the screen, the specs, the performance, and especially the cameras. All of these make it our pick for one of the best phones you can buy. Of course, you pay for that performance, but this Cyber Monday deal knocks $400 off the phone's price (in either storage configuration). You can also get up to $800 off the Galaxy S24 Ultra if you trade in its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy S24: was $799.99 now $699.99 at Samsung The excellent Samsung Galaxy S24 is getting a $100 discount over on Samsung's site. As you'll see in our Samsung Galaxy S24 review, this phone has nearly enough features onboard to be called an Ultra device. The FHD+ display makes photos and videos look vibrant and rich in colour, while the triple-camera system with 3x optical zoom gives you near-limitless photography capabilities. Top-of-the-line internals and seven years of promised updates mean that the Galaxy S24 is a phone that will last, too.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: was $1,899.99 now $399.99 at Samsung The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a great choice if you've got a serious interest in upgrading to a shiny foldable. Today's deal at Samsung offers a trade-in credit of up to $1,200, plus $300 off online-exclusive colors. That means, if you've got a Galaxy S24 Ultra to swap, you can now pick up the Galaxy Z Fold 6 for just $399. No device to hand over? You can still take $800 off the price of a foldable that we thought "edged closer to perfection" in our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review (see below for the details).

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: was $1,899.99 now $1,099.99 at Samsung Samsung has boosted its regular $300 saving on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 by an additional $500, meaning you can save a massive $800 without having to trade in your existing device. The new saving applies to all storage variants (256GB, 512GB, 1TB) and the black or white color variants, which are exclusive to Samsung's online store. You can, however, still save $500 on the phone's regular color variants, if you'd prefer something more vibrant.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: was $1,219.99 now $469.99 at Samsung The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 might just be the most powerful foldable smartphone yet. This deal offers an enhanced trade-in rebate of up to $750 (if you trade a Galaxy S24 Ultra) on both the 256GB and 512GB models, and the $469.99 deal price drops by a further $100 to $369.99 on certain colors. This flip phone flaunts an improved battery, a durable IP48 dust and water-resistant build, and AI features that improve photo quality, all packed into its portable, lightweight design.

Apple iPhone 16: free with an unlimited plan, plus free iPad and Apple Watch at Verizon

If you're looking for the standard iPhone 16, the good news is that you don't even need to trade in another device to get one for free right now at Verizon. Eligible with a new line on an Ultimate Unlimited plan, you'll be saving a massive $829 ($23.05/mo for 36 months) on device costs here. In addition, Verizon is also throwing in an iPad 10.9 (yes, a whole iPad) and an Apple Watch Series 10. Note, however, that you will need to pay an additional accessory cellular line ($10/mo) if you want to claim the free iPad, as well as a one-time activation fee of $35. A similar deal is also available on the iPhone 16 Plus right now.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro: free with an unlimited plan, plus free iPad and Apple Watch at Verizon

If you're interested in the Pro models, you'll also find great deals on the iPhone 16 Pro at Verizon right now. There are two options for getting a discount on the phone here; a new line on an Ultimate Unlimited plan will automatically drop the price from $27.77/mo to $0/mo, but you can also trade in for a maximum rebate of up to $1,000 (and not be beholden to the Ultimate plan). Both deals effectively cover the entire cost of the device, and you can also bundle in that iPad and Apple Watch Series 10 (again, for free), as with the deal on the standard iPhone 16 above. A similar offer is also available on the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Apple iPhone 16: up to $830 off with trade-in, plus $100 Best Buy e-Gift card

Best Buy's Cyber Monday promotion gives you a boosted trade-in rebate of up to $830 when you swap your old phone for the iPhone 16 on a new AT&T or Verizon line. The good news? You don't need to trade in a flashy flagship to get the full $830 discount. You'll also get a $100 Best Buy e-gift card for your troubles, which Best Buy will process once you've received and activated your iPhone 16. An equivalent deal is also available on the iPhone 16 Plus.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro: up to $1,000 off with trade-in, plus $100 Best Buy e-Gift card

As with the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, Best Buy is offering boosted trade-in rebates on the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, too. In fact, this offer is even better, as you'll get up to $1,000 in credit versus $830 for the cheaper models. Of course, you'll also get the same $1,000 Best Buy e-Gift card with your purchase.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro: was $999 now $899 at Straight Talk Straight Talk's iPhone 15 Pro discount isn't as high as Walmart's, but the carrier's monthly data plans are much, much cheaper. The cheapest possible plan to qualify for this $100 device saving is $35/mo, where you'll have to spend upwards of $50/mo (not including the device cost) on the aforementioned AT&T or Verizon plans at Walmart.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max: was $1,199 now $1,099 at Straight Talk Straight Talk is also offering a healthy discount on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Again, this device-only price isn't as good as Walmart is offering, but Straight Talk's plans are much more affordable than the AT&T or Verizon plans that Walmart's deal forces you to sign up for.

Apple iPhone 15: was $729.99 now $589.99 at Best Buy Best Buy has knocked a whopping $140 off the price of the iPhone 15 for Cyber Monday, though you'll need to purchase a new Verizon or AT&T plan to qualify for the maximum discount. The cheapest right now is $65/mo (or $75/mo until you enroll in paperless billing) plus a $35 activation fee. If you don't want to sign up to a monthly plan, the device alone has been moderately discounted to $689.99. Best Buy is also offering similar deals on the larger iPhone 15 Plus.

Apple iPhone 14: was $629.99 now $494.99 at Best Buy As with the standard iPhone 15, Best Buy is offering a chunk off the price of the iPhone 14 if you sign up for a new Verizon or AT&T plan. The cheapest right now is $65/mo (or $75/mo until you enroll in paperless billing) plus a $35 activation fee. A similar deal is available on the iPhone 14 Plus, which is also the subject of an even better device-only discount (see below).

Apple iPhone 14 Plus: was $729.99 now $679.99 at Best Buy Best Buy is offering a sim-free iPhone 14 Plus for just $679.99, or an even better $579.99 if you buy the phone alongside selected Verizon or AT&T plans. We're less critical of the iPhone 14 Plus versus the standard iPhone 14 given its mightily impressive battery credentials and gorgeous, Pro Max-sized screen, and there's also no iPhone 13 Plus to directly compare it to. You'll get the Dynamic Island and a 48MP camera from the more expensive iPhone 15 Plus, but if you can forgo those features, then the iPhone 14 Plus for $679.99 (or even $579.99!) is a strong Black Friday-turned-Cyber Monday deal.

Apple iPhone SE (2022): was $429 now $149 at Straight Talk If you're simply looking for a capable iPhone to tide you over for the next few years, Straight Talk's excellent iPhone SE (2022) deal could be for you. With the iPhone 13 mini now dead and buried, the iPhone SE (2022) is essentially the best small phone that's still available from Apple. Its design may be outdated, but the internal specs remain strong. You can pick up the phone for just $149 right now from Straight Talk directly or via Walmart's Straight Talk partnership; in either case, you'll need to select a monthly plan (the cheapest right now is $35/mo).

OnePlus 12R: was $499.99 now $399.99 at OnePlus US & Canada The OnePlus 12R is one of our favorite bargain phones, but that doesn't mean it's cheap. In our tests, it had the best battery life we'd ever seen in a phone at the time, and it's performance and bright display were also top notch at any price. It isn't water resistant like phones from Samsung, Apple, or Google, but if you take care, you'll get a lot more bang for your buck with a OnePlus phone.

OnePlus 12: was $899.99 now $548.99 at OnePlus US & Canada The OnePlus 12 is a powerhouse phone with a unique camera setup tuned in partnership with Hasselblad. This flowy emerald finish is one of the nicest and most unique looking phones I've ever tested, and it comes with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space, an upgrade worth paying for. The OnePlus 12 isn't for everybody, but if you love the look of Leica or even Lomo cameras and you want to shoot more portraits and landscapes, the OnePlus 12 is a great fit for an amazing price.

OnePlus Open: was $1,699.99 now $1,199.99 at OnePlus US & Canada The OnePlus Open was the first tablet foldable phone I tested that nailed the design, with a cover display that looked exactly like a normal phone, not like a compromise. This discount knocks the phone to the lowest price I've seen, and it's aged very nicely, holding its own against the best new foldable phones from Google and Samsung with ease.

Motorola ThinkPhone: was $699.99 now $399.99 at Motorola The ThinkPhone by Motorola ticks a lot of boxes and is great for those looking for a smartphone with Microsoft service integrations (Teams, OneDrive, Microsoft 365), IP68-rating and flawless aftersales services.

Best Cyber Monday phone deals in the UK

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: was £1,249 now £999 at Samsung UK The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is the most powerful phone Samsung has ever made, and it's a strong contender for the best specs sheet on the market. Its quad-camera setup, with up to 100x digital zoom, is famous for quality and reliability, while its 6.8-inch 1440p display makes photos, videos, and games look exceptional. Internally, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy is as fast a chipset as you'll find on an Android phone. A saving of £250 is no joke for a phone that's won places in several TechRadar buying guides. Oh, and it comes with an S Pen stylus, too.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: was £1,799 now £1,249 at Laptops Direct This astounding deal from Laptops Direct brings the cutting-edge Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 down to the same retail price as the Galaxy S24 Ultra – meaning you're effectively getting the folding aspect of this class-leading folding phone for no additional cost. The two phones aren't quite one-for-one specs-wise, but seeing a folding phone sold for the same price as its flagship counterpart is extremely exciting – let alone the impressive total discount of £550. And that's not to suggest the Z Fold 6 is any slouch: you'll get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, an advanced triple-camera system, and Galaxy AI out of the box.

Samsung Galaxy S24: was £799 now £579 at Laptops Direct With £220 off its original price, this deal makes the excellent Samsung Galaxy S24 more appealing than ever. As you'll see in our Samsung Galaxy S24 review this phone has nearly enough features onboard to be called an Ultra device. The FHD+ display makes photos and videos look vibrant and rich in colour, while the triple-camera system with 3x optical zoom gives you near-limitless photography capabilities. Top-of-the-line internals and seven years of promised updates mean that the Galaxy S24 is a phone that will last, too.

Apple iPhone 16: was £799 now £769 at Amazon Amazon has knocked £30 off the price of the standard iPhone 16 in Ultramarine. Sure, that's not a massive saving, but you're better off saving £30 here than paying full price for the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, or iPhone 16 Pro Max somewhere else. Incidentally, John Lewis is currently offering the same deal.

Apple iPhone 16 Plus: was £899 now £869 at Amazon Amazon has also knocked £30 off the price of the larger iPhone 16 Plus, in almost all color and storage configurations. That's not as strong as Amazon's £30 saving on the standard model, but it does mean you can save money on the Plus, Pro, and Pro Max models.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro: was £999 now £969 at Amazon As with the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, you can save on an iPhone 16 Pro or iPhone 16 Pro Max at Amazon right now, though only in certain configurations. For a deal on the iPhone 16 Pro Max, head to John Lewis.

Apple iPhone 16: save £300 over 36 months

O2 is currently offering a £300 discount on its 150GB, 36-month iPhone 16 plan. You'll save £8/mo on the overall data cost, and a further £12 on the overall device cost (the latter figure isn't much, but it's better than nothing!). Similar savings are available for the iPhone 16 Pro.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro: was £999 now £899 at Laptops Direct Laptops Direct has slashed the device-only price of the excellent iPhone 15 Pro from £999 to £899. This is a great deal, although it was as low as £849 a week or two ago. Still, if you're not yet convinced by the iPhone 16 and still fancy taking Apple Intelligence for a spin, this is a great-value handset that'll remain supported with updates until at least 2028.