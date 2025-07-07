Live
Amazon Prime Day officially gets underway tomorrow (July 8), but some top-notch early Prime Day phone deals are already live. The best part? Many of these deals don't require a Prime membership, so anyone can make use of them.
• Shop Amazon's full early sale
I'm TechRadar's Phones Editor, and have been covering Amazon Prime Day (as well as other seasonal sales like Black Friday) for almost five years. Throughout the next week, I'll be bringing you the best Prime Day phone deals in the US and UK, paying particular attention to models that feature in our best phones and best cheap phones guides.
Right now, for instance, you can already save $120 on the excellent Samsung Galaxy S25 at Amazon in the US (it's now just $679.99), while in the UK, the iPhone 16 is down to just £698 (was £799). Deals are also available on the best Pixel phones, and I'm hunting down discounts on the best camera phones, too.
The TechRadar phones team and I have tested hundreds of phones from all manner of brands, and every model included in this guide has been subject to a full review. So, you needn't worry about the quality of the products we're recommending.
I'm also sharing some product-specific buying advice at the foot of this page, which I'll be updating regularly as new deals roll in. Happy shopping, folks!
Today's best early Prime Day phone deals (US)
- Samsung Galaxy S25:
was $799.99now $679.99
- Google Pixel 9:
was $799.99now $679.97
- Google Pixel 9a:
was $499.99now $449.99
- OnePlus 13:
was $899.99now $849.99
- OnePlus 13R:
was $599.99now $549.99
Today's best early Prime Day phone deals (UK)
- iPhone 16:
was £799now £698
- iPhone 16e:
was £599now £549
- Samsung Galaxy S24:
was £799now £659
- Google Pixel 9:
was £799now £567.14
- Google Pixel 9a:
was £499now £449
Best Prime Day phone deals (US)
Powered by the Google Tensor G4 chipset and a healthy 12GB of RAM, the Pixel 9 is well-equipped to handle day-to-day tasks, multitasking, and AI. It comes equipped with a bright 6.3-inch display, a dual camera system with 50MP main and 48MP ultra-wide cameras, and a choice of four classy colors – if you’re looking for a new Android phone, you’d be hard-pressed to find more for less.
The Google Pixel 9a excels at one thing: value for money. That's why this $50 discount is so exciting despite only knocking 10% off the price of the phone – the Pixel 9a is as capable a phone as you'll find at this price point, and offers a cheaper (albeit less powerful) Android alternative to the iPhone 16e and Samsung Galaxy S24 FE. The phone sports a beautiful 6.3-inch display, and inside, you get the Tensor G4 chipset and 8GB of RAM, enough power for day-to-day tasks, Gemini AI, and multitasking.
Amazon has slashed $120 off the price of the excellent Samsung Galaxy S25 ahead of Prime Day. This particular deal applies to the Navy model, but similar savings are on offer across the range. This is a fantastic deal on a device that boasts an excellent chipset, versatile cameras, and some of the best AI features on the market.
Best Prime Day phone deals (UK)
Amazon has knocked over £100 off the price of the standard iPhone 16 ahead of Prime Day. We consider Apple's latest base model to be the best iPhone for most people in 2025 due to its compact size, A18 chipset, excellent cameras, and future-proof software compatibility.
Amazon has also knocked £100 off the price of the larger iPhone 16 Plus, in all colors and storage configurations. We'd recommend opting for this 6.7-inch model if battery life is your number one priority. The 16 Pro Max offers comparable endurance, but as a value proposition, the 16 Plus has it beat.
With £140 off its original price, the excellent Galaxy S24 is worth considering ahead of Prime Day. As you'll see in our Samsung Galaxy S24 review, this phone has nearly enough features on board to be called an Ultra. The FHD+ display makes photos and videos look vibrant and rich in color, while the triple-camera system with 3x optical zoom gives you near-limitless photography capabilities. Top-of-the-line internals and six more years of promised updates mean the S24 is a phone that will last, too.
I'm TechRadar's Phones Editor, and have been reviewing and writing about the best mobile devices for several years. Based in the UK, I handle news and feature coverage for the phones section of the site, and regularly edit TechRadar's phones-related reviews and buying guides. You'll find my byline on over 1,500 TechRadar articles.
LIVE: Latest Updates
If you're in the market for a top-end mid-range phone this Prime Day, look no further than the Google Pixel 9, which is currently available for just $449 (was $499).
Granted, this 10% discount isn’t the biggest deal we’re expecting to see this week, but since the Pixel 9a already offers so much value at full price, it’s still one worth highlighting. What’s more, the 256GB model is also discounted by $50, from $599 to $549.
Google Pixel 9a: was
$499 now $449 at Amazon US
How about some early iPhone accessory deals? In today’s mile-a-minute world, it can be easy to lose track of the small things – and I mean that literally, as well as metaphorically. Apple’s AirTags are a great way to keep tabs on the whereabouts of your seemingly anthropomorphic keys, wallet, or suitcase, and Amazon has the single-pack at just $22.98 / £28 right now, and the four-pack for a record-low $67.99 / £92.
Apple AirTag (single): was
$29 now $22.98 at Amazon US
Apple AirTags (four-pack): was
$99 now $67.99 at Amazon US
Apple AirTag (single): was £
35 now £28 at Amazon UK
Apple AirTags (four-pack): was
£119 now £92 at Amazon UK
Check the seller information
My first piece of Prime Day deals advice: always check the seller information underneath the 'Buy Now' button.
Amazon hosts third-party sellers from all over the world, and while the vast majority of these sellers will be legitimate businesses, some may operate under different shipping standards and returns policies. For that reason, we'll only be recommending products dispatched by Amazon directly or the brand of the product in question.
In the screenshot above, for instance, you can see that this Samsung Galaxy A16 product dispatches from a third-party retailer called Direct Communication. Now, we're not saying that you should never purchase products from these sellers, but we can only guarantee a certain standard of service from Amazon and official smartphone brands like Samsung.
Happy Prime Day eve, deals hunters! In this expert guide, I'll be rounding up the early Prime Day phone deals that are actually worth your money this week, paying particular attention to models we've reviewed (and loved) on TechRadar.
You'll find my pick of the bunch at the top of this page, but if you're after a more personal deal-hunting experience, check back here regularly for product-by-product insights.