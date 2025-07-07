Amazon Prime Day officially gets underway tomorrow (July 8), but some top-notch early Prime Day phone deals are already live. The best part? Many of these deals don't require a Prime membership, so anyone can make use of them.



I'm TechRadar's Phones Editor, and have been covering Amazon Prime Day (as well as other seasonal sales like Black Friday) for almost five years. Throughout the next week, I'll be bringing you the best Prime Day phone deals in the US and UK, paying particular attention to models that feature in our best phones and best cheap phones guides.

Right now, for instance, you can already save $120 on the excellent Samsung Galaxy S25 at Amazon in the US (it's now just $679.99), while in the UK, the iPhone 16 is down to just £698 (was £799). Deals are also available on the best Pixel phones, and I'm hunting down discounts on the best camera phones, too.

The TechRadar phones team and I have tested hundreds of phones from all manner of brands, and every model included in this guide has been subject to a full review. So, you needn't worry about the quality of the products we're recommending.

I'm also sharing some product-specific buying advice at the foot of this page, which I'll be updating regularly as new deals roll in. Happy shopping, folks!

Today's best early Prime Day phone deals (US)

Today's best early Prime Day phone deals (UK)

Best Prime Day phone deals (US)

Google Pixel 9: was $799 now $679.97 at Amazon Powered by the Google Tensor G4 chipset and a healthy 12GB of RAM, the Pixel 9 is well-equipped to handle day-to-day tasks, multitasking, and AI. It comes equipped with a bright 6.3-inch display, a dual camera system with 50MP main and 48MP ultra-wide cameras, and a choice of four classy colors – if you’re looking for a new Android phone, you’d be hard-pressed to find more for less.

Google Pixel 9a: was $499 now $449 at Amazon The Google Pixel 9a excels at one thing: value for money. That's why this $50 discount is so exciting despite only knocking 10% off the price of the phone – the Pixel 9a is as capable a phone as you'll find at this price point, and offers a cheaper (albeit less powerful) Android alternative to the iPhone 16e and Samsung Galaxy S24 FE. The phone sports a beautiful 6.3-inch display, and inside, you get the Tensor G4 chipset and 8GB of RAM, enough power for day-to-day tasks, Gemini AI, and multitasking.

Samsung Galaxy S25: was $799.99 now $679.99 at Amazon Amazon has slashed $120 off the price of the excellent Samsung Galaxy S25 ahead of Prime Day. This particular deal applies to the Navy model, but similar savings are on offer across the range. This is a fantastic deal on a device that boasts an excellent chipset, versatile cameras, and some of the best AI features on the market.

Best Prime Day phone deals (UK)

Apple iPhone 16: was £799 now £698 at Amazon Amazon has knocked over £100 off the price of the standard iPhone 16 ahead of Prime Day. We consider Apple's latest base model to be the best iPhone for most people in 2025 due to its compact size, A18 chipset, excellent cameras, and future-proof software compatibility.

Apple iPhone 16 Plus: was £899 now £799 at Amazon Amazon has also knocked £100 off the price of the larger iPhone 16 Plus, in all colors and storage configurations. We'd recommend opting for this 6.7-inch model if battery life is your number one priority. The 16 Pro Max offers comparable endurance, but as a value proposition, the 16 Plus has it beat.

Samsung Galaxy S24: was £799 now £659 at Amazon With £140 off its original price, the excellent Galaxy S24 is worth considering ahead of Prime Day. As you'll see in our Samsung Galaxy S24 review, this phone has nearly enough features on board to be called an Ultra. The FHD+ display makes photos and videos look vibrant and rich in color, while the triple-camera system with 3x optical zoom gives you near-limitless photography capabilities. Top-of-the-line internals and six more years of promised updates mean the S24 is a phone that will last, too.