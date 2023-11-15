Very Discount Codes for November 2023
These 7 Very discount codes can help you save on electronics, clothing, furniture and more from the online department store.
FAQs
Does Very have a Black Friday Sale?
Very has ran a Black Friday Sale every year, with huge discounts available on a variety of discounts. The Very Black Friday Sale begins in the last week of November and runs until Cyber Monday. We'll be updating this page with the latest Very Black Friday savings as they become available, so keep an eye on this page.
Does Very offer free shipping?
Orders at Very typically cost £3.99 for standard delivery and items take 3-5 working days to arrive. Next-day delivery costs £4.99 and items shipped using that method arrive within one day between 7am and 9pm on Monday to Saturday. It's possible to spend £4.99 on nominated day delivery, too, if you need the item to arrive on a particular day.
If the item costs under £30, you can enjoy free click-and-collect delivery with the item delivered to a Yodel store or Post Office within 3 to 5 days. Any order over £30 costs £3 for click and collect.
Do you have to have an account to shop at Very?
You need to register to buy something, rather than use a guest checkout facility. All you need to sign up for a standard account is an email address and password.
Can I contact Very online?
The best way to contact Very online is to log into your Very account and tap on the Very assistant for bot-based help. From there, you can also contact the Customer Care Team online. It's also possible to phone the team at 0800 11 00 00 with the line open Monday to Friday 8am to 6pm and Saturday 9am to 4pm.
Hints and tips
Shop around big retail sales events: Very often has sales during key periods throughout the year. These include Black Friday and Christmas but other promotions also exist such as back-to-school sales or summer sales. It's worth seeing if there's a sale on around the time you plan on buying.
Use Click and Collect: If you order anything for under £30, you can enjoy free click and collect and pick it up from your local Post Office or Yodel store. To save the most, don't bulk buy. Don't buy numerous items at once so it goes over the £30 cut-off. Buy individually and you can still take advantage of free click-and-collect.
Use student or blue light discount: If you're a student or own a blue light card, check to see if you're eligible for a discount. Discounts vary frequently but it's worth seeing how much you could save with discounts of up to 19% available on certain products in the past.
Download the Very app: The Very app makes it simple to see your purchases and check your spending. It also sometimes offers app-only exclusives along with competitions you can enter. Once in a while, it has exclusive Very discount codes too to help you save even more.
Abandon your shopping basket: It's not guaranteed but there have been reports that an abandoned shopping basket has led to users receiving exclusive promo codes when buying from Very. To do so, log into your account and add the item you want to your basket. Don't do anything else other than wait a few days to see if a Very discount code arrives in your inbox. It's not a trick to rely on but it could just work.
How to use Very discount codes
Using a Very discount code is super simple. Here's what to do:
1) Choose one of the promo codes above that you'd like to use. Click "Get Code" to see it.
2) Head to very.co.uk and find the item you want to buy.
3) Click "Add to Basket" then click "Go to Basket".
4) Below your basket total, click "Checkout Securely" to make a step nearer to your purchase.
5) You'll need to either register as a new customer or log in with your existing customer details.
6) Move through the steps and when you get to payment, look for a "Promo Codes" box. Paste your code here to apply the discount.
Jennifer is a roving tech freelancer with over 10 years experience. Having graduated from Swansea University with a degree in Media and Communication Studies, and later with a diploma from Staffordshire University with a post graduate diploma in Computer Games Design, she's written for a huge number of publications, including T3, FitandWell, Top Ten Reviews, Eurogamer, NME and many more.
Her main areas of interest are all things B2B, smart technology, wearables, speakers, headphones, and anything gaming related, and you'll find her writing everything from product reviews to buying guides. In her spare time, she enjoys the cinema, walking, and attempting to train her pet guinea pigs. She is yet to succeed.
About Very
Very is a British online retailer that sells a wide variety of different products. Previously known as Littlewoods Direct, it was rebranded to very.co.uk in 2009. It sells many electrical products including laptops, TVs, the best smartwatches, and cameras. Additionally, it sells games consoles, gaming accessories, and monitors and is often overlooked when it comes to highly sought-after items like the PlayStation 5. For your everyday needs, Very.co.uk also stocks clothing, sportswear, home and garden equipment, as well as home appliances like washing machines, vacuum cleaners, and smaller kitchen appliances such as microwaves and coffee machines. Due to its wide range of products, it's a reliable place to browse to find new ways to enrich your home and lifestyle.
