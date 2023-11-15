Very Discount Codes for November 2023

FAQs

Does Very have a Black Friday Sale? Very has ran a Black Friday Sale every year, with huge discounts available on a variety of discounts. The Very Black Friday Sale begins in the last week of November and runs until Cyber Monday. We'll be updating this page with the latest Very Black Friday savings as they become available, so keep an eye on this page.

Does Very offer free shipping? Orders at Very typically cost £3.99 for standard delivery and items take 3-5 working days to arrive. Next-day delivery costs £4.99 and items shipped using that method arrive within one day between 7am and 9pm on Monday to Saturday. It's possible to spend £4.99 on nominated day delivery, too, if you need the item to arrive on a particular day. If the item costs under £30, you can enjoy free click-and-collect delivery with the item delivered to a Yodel store or Post Office within 3 to 5 days. Any order over £30 costs £3 for click and collect.

Do you have to have an account to shop at Very? You need to register to buy something, rather than use a guest checkout facility. All you need to sign up for a standard account is an email address and password.

Can I contact Very online? The best way to contact Very online is to log into your Very account and tap on the Very assistant for bot-based help. From there, you can also contact the Customer Care Team online. It's also possible to phone the team at 0800 11 00 00 with the line open Monday to Friday 8am to 6pm and Saturday 9am to 4pm.

Hints and tips

Shop around big retail sales events: Very often has sales during key periods throughout the year. These include Black Friday and Christmas but other promotions also exist such as back-to-school sales or summer sales. It's worth seeing if there's a sale on around the time you plan on buying.

Use Click and Collect: If you order anything for under £30, you can enjoy free click and collect and pick it up from your local Post Office or Yodel store. To save the most, don't bulk buy. Don't buy numerous items at once so it goes over the £30 cut-off. Buy individually and you can still take advantage of free click-and-collect.

Use student or blue light discount: If you're a student or own a blue light card, check to see if you're eligible for a discount. Discounts vary frequently but it's worth seeing how much you could save with discounts of up to 19% available on certain products in the past.

Download the Very app: The Very app makes it simple to see your purchases and check your spending. It also sometimes offers app-only exclusives along with competitions you can enter. Once in a while, it has exclusive Very discount codes too to help you save even more.

Abandon your shopping basket: It's not guaranteed but there have been reports that an abandoned shopping basket has led to users receiving exclusive promo codes when buying from Very. To do so, log into your account and add the item you want to your basket. Don't do anything else other than wait a few days to see if a Very discount code arrives in your inbox. It's not a trick to rely on but it could just work.