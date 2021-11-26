Best Buy Black Friday deals 2021: Huge deals on Apple, Sony, 4K TVs and more

The big day is here, and Best Buy Black Friday deals have hit their peak. Last night we saw a moderate refresh of the full deals, and now that Black Friday 2021 is in full swing, there's a whole host of bargains to be had.

From cheap kitchen gadgets to seriously high-end camera gear, as well as a ton of smart home tech and even phone deals, there's a Best Buy Black Friday deal for just about everyone here.

Our favorites include an incredible better-than-half-price deal on Beats Studio3, a mega $70 discount on the already excellent value Samsung Tab A7 Lite, and an excellent deal on the Fitbit Versa 3. No shortage of options, then.

Seeing as it's well and truly Black Friday, we can all but guarantee that the prices you'll see today are the very cheapest, so if you see something that tickles your fancy, we'd recommend bagging it before stock runs dry. We've already seen hot-ticket items like the Apple Watch SE go out of stock, so better safe than sorry.

So, on this page, we'll be running down the cream of the crop of Best Buy's Black Friday deals, an seeing as we're at the zenith of the sale, there's no better time to get browsing.

We'll start by pulling together our very favorites deals from across all categories, and then we'll outline the best bargains by type. You can click the navigation bar to the left to skip to whichever section you like if you know exactly what you're looking for.

Our favorite Best Buy Black Friday deals

1. Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: $349.99 1. Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: $349.99 $169.99 at Best Buy

Save $180 - This is a cheapest-ever price from Best Buy here, and at better than half price, this deal is unmissable if you're looking for a pair of Beats cans. The Studio3s aren't quite up there with audiophile kit in terms of sound, but with excellent wireless performance good overall audio and excellent battery life, they're well worth considering. Available in both Black and Two-Tone.

2. Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation): 2. Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation): $49.99 $24.99 at Best Buy

Save $25 - Google's must-have home assistant speaker is a great combination of affordability and ability. The speaker is quite capable, and although you won't be hosting any parties with it, it's great for watching videos, listening to tunes when you're washing up, or as a backup in the bedroom. At this price, it's a steal.

3. Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Security Bundle: $599.99 3. Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Security Bundle: $599.99 $399.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - Arlo produces some of the very best home camera systems on the market, and this bundle nets you about $800 worth of kit for less than $400. You'll get 3 2K cameras with anti-theft mounts, 4 rechargeable batteries and a charger, plus a security yard sign. Arlo's usually a little more expensive than other brands, but this deal makes it very competitive.

4. Philips One by Sonicare Battery Toothbrush: $24.99 4. Philips One by Sonicare Battery Toothbrush: $24.99 $14.99 at Best Buy

Save $10 - It's not going to replace your all-singing, all-dancing toothbrush that delivers detailed brushing reports to an app, but the Philips One doesn't cost $200, either. Powered by a AAA battery which lasts for 3 months, it's the perfect travel companion that'll slip into just about any bag with ease. And at $15, it's not the end of the world if you lose it, either.

$248 at Best Buy 5. Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones: $349.99 $248 at Best Buy

Save $101 - Hands-down the best headphones on the market, these XM4s deliver class-leading noise cancellation, audio upscaling, superior comfort and a sleek design. While they're certainly not cheap, this is the best price we've ever seen on these cans, so they're definitely worth considering.

6. JBL TUNE125TWS True Wireless in-ear Headphones: $99.99 6. JBL TUNE125TWS True Wireless in-ear Headphones: $99.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - If you're in the market for a pair of wireless earbuds that won't break the bank, this set from JBL is a great choice. They're well-reviewed on-site (much better than their more expensive cousins) and with 25 hours of charge plus the ability to use either side independently, they'll do just about everything you need.

$249.99 7. Apple AirPods Pro with charging case: $249.99 $189.99 at Best Buy

Save $60 - Matching the lowest price we've ever seen on Apple's top of the range in-ear earphones, this is an excellent deal. With 4.5/5 stars in our review, one of our few concerns was the high price - and this deal from Best Buy addresses that. What's more, you'll also get 6 months of Apple Music for free.

8. TCL 75-inch Class 4 Series LED 4K TV: $899.99 8. TCL 75-inch Class 4 Series LED 4K TV: $899.99 $699.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 – This 75-inch TCL TV is down to $699.99 at Best Buy, which is an absolute steal. It doesn't have all the bells and whistles, but it's well-reviewed on-site and, frankly, it's massive. You'll get 4K, HDR and Dolby Digital+, alongside a voice remote and Chromecast to stream Netflix and more.

$129.99 9. Bella Pro Series 8-qt. Digital Air Fryer: $129.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Save $80 - This huge reduction is one of the best deals we've seen so far, and if you're looking to transform how you prepare food for your and your family, an air fryer is the perfect tool. With 4.7/5 stars from user reviews, this Bella Pro delivers the goods, and at this price we can see it cooking up a storm and selling out fast.

$1,199.99 10. Microsoft Surface Pro 7 12.3": $1,199.99 $799.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 - The Surface Pro 7 isn't a cheap piece of kit, but with a massive $400 knocked off it starts to look a little more attainable. Although it has now been superseded by the Pro 8, the 7 is still hugely powerful and puts up a good fight against similarly priced laptops. Unfortunately you'll have to buy the keyboard cover separately, but that's just how Microsoft does its thing.

11. Philips Hue White and Color Lightstrip Plus 2M Starter Kit: $109.99 11. Philips Hue White and Color Lightstrip Plus 2M Starter Kit: $109.99 $68.99 at Best Buy

Save $41 – This Philips Hue set has dropped even further, and at less than $70 this bundle is very tempting. Perfect for adding ambience behind your TV, these are some of the best smart lights on the market.

12. Insignia 55-inch F50 Series QLED TV: $649.99 12. Insignia 55-inch F50 Series QLED TV: $649.99 $399.99 at Best Buy

Save $250 – Another top pick that's dropped further and is now cheaper than it's ever been, this TV is the sweet spot between too small and dwarfingly huge – and it even utilizes Samsung's QLED tech, and offers Dolby Vision and DTS Virtual-X Sound support on a budget. Basically, there aren't many QLED TVs out there that could offer this sort of value for money.

Best Buy Black Friday headphone and earbud deals

$179.99 Jabra Elite Active 75t Noise Cancelling Earphones: $179.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

Save $60 - Having made a name for itself as a premium-but-affordable maker of earphones, the Jabra Elite Active 75t bridges the gap between bargain beaters and seriously expensive audiophile kit. While we found the sound signature a little bass-heavy in our review, for lovers of EDM these could be a stellar purchase.

$179.99 Sony WH-CH710N Noise Cancelling Headphones: $179.99 $78 at Best Buy

Save $101 - The WH-CH710N can't quite match up to the XM4s, but for less than $80 they pack a serious punch. At full price we said they delivered plenty of features for the cost, and now at the cheapest price we've ever seen them (by far!) they're certainly worth checking out for your everyday pair of cans.

$19.99 JLab GO Air POP Wireless Earphones: $19.99 $12.99 at Best Buy

Save $7 - If you're after a cheap but very usable pair of earbuds, the GO Air POPs from JLab should fit the bill. While they're not going to rival those costing $100+, as a spare pair or for listening to podcasts as you go about your daily tasks, they really can't be beaten.

Apple AirPods Max: $549 Apple AirPods Max: $549 $479 at Best Buy

Save $70 – It's not quite the lowest price we've ever seen (that was $449 earlier this month) but this is still a solid price cut on Apple's premium AirPods Max headphones. All color options are available so you can pick up a pair of the wireless, noise-cancelling, high-fidelity audio cans to suit your style.

Best Buy Black Friday TV deals

Insignia 55" F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $549.99 Insignia 55" F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $549.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

Save $250 - While it's not quite as powerful as the F50 series, the Insignia F30 is an excellent screen and, with this kind of discount, it's difficult to ignore. It's rated 4.6/5 in user reviews on-site, and supports Alexa voice control. Also available: 58" - $349.99, and 70" - $579.99

Samsung 70” TU6985 4K Crystal UHD Smart Tizen TV: $749.99 Samsung 70” TU6985 4K Crystal UHD Smart Tizen TV: $749.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 - Only available at Best Buy, this hefty 70" display supports 4K content, HDR, and its UHD goes well beyond HDTV. If you're looking for a mid-range TV from a reputable brand that makes a real statement, this is one to keep an eye on.

$2,099 LG 65" C1 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV: $2,099 $1,799.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - If you really want to splash out on one of the best TVs on the market, the LG OLED C1 is well and truly up there. Earning a 5-star review from us, it's just about perfect in every way, with gaming optimization, the excellent webOS and, most importantly, incredible picture quality. Yes, it's expensive, but if it's in budget, it should be a top choice. Also available: 55" - $1,299.99, 48" - $1,099.99

Best Buy Black Friday sports and fitness deals

Bowflex BXT6 Treadmill: $1,799.99 Bowflex BXT6 Treadmill: $1,799.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

Save $900 - Sprint into Black Friday on this Bowflex treadmill, which, among other nifty features, has a calorie-burn display that works in tandem with the high-tech JRNY app. At half price, this is a great price on a high-end bit of fitness tech, and it even includes a 1-year subscription of the aforementioned JRNY app.

$399.99 Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells: $399.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - Not your garden variety dumbbells, these high-tech weights combine gadgetry and gains. Instead of manually changing the weights on your bar, simply twist the dial, and the corresponding amount of weight will be fitted to the bar - it sounds complex, but it works well in practice, and the 4.8/5 rating in impressive. Like many Bowflex products, these dumbbells also come with 1 year of JRNY.

Best Buy Black Friday Chromebook deals

Asus Chromebook, 11.6-inches, Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC storage: $219 Asus Chromebook, 11.6-inches, Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC storage: $219 $99 at Best Buy

Save $120: This brilliant Chromebook is now just $99, making it the ideal laptop for kids and students. Chrome OS runs well thanks to the Intel Celeron CPU and 4GB of RAM, though storage isn't huge.

Lenovo Flex 3, 11-inches, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC storage: $379 Lenovo Flex 3, 11-inches, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC storage: $379 $149 at Best Buy

Save $230: This 2-in-1 Chromebook is a great little performer for day-to-day use, and with a large $230 discount, it's now one of the most affordable ways to get a Chromebook. The 2-in-1 design and Android app support makes it a great tablet-like device as well.

HP Chromebook 14, 14-inches, Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC storage: $319 HP Chromebook 14, 14-inches, Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC storage: $319 $219 at Best Buy

Save $100: This is a great Chromebook from HP that offers decent performance for a very tempting price. This is a good laptop for browsing the web and creating documents.

HP 2-in-1 Chromebook 14, 14-inches, Intel Core i3, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD: $699 HP 2-in-1 Chromebook 14, 14-inches, Intel Core i3, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD: $699 $449 at Best Buy

Save $250: This powerful and premium 2-in-1 laptop has a huge saving ahead of Black Friday. The kind of specs on offer here makes this a brilliant pick if you want one of the most powerful Chromebooks around.

Samsung Chromebook, 15.6-inches, Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC: $299 Samsung Chromebook, 15.6-inches, Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC: $299 $199 at Best Buy

Save $100: This excellent Chromebook from Samsung has had a great discount ahead of Black Friday. This is a good choice for anyone who wants a larger screen on their Chromebook for working on.

Acer Chromebook Spin 713, 13.5-inches, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD: $699 Acer Chromebook Spin 713, 13.5-inches, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD: $699 $529 at Best Buy

Save $170: This is one of the most stylish and powerful Chromebooks you can buy, with Intel Evo certification which means it turns on instantly, has a long battery life and supports Thunderbolt 4 connectivity for fast data transfers.

Best Buy Black Friday camera deals

Canon EOS R with RF 24-105mm lens: $2,099 Canon EOS R with RF 24-105mm lens: $2,099 $1,899 at Best Buy

Save $200 – If you're new to Canon's full-frame mirrorless system, then this EOS R bundle with the super-versatile RF 24-105mm f/4-7.1 IS STM lens is a fine place to start – particularly at this price. The lens itself typically costs $400, so you're effectively getting a sub-$1,500 EOS R – that's impressive value for such a capable 30.3MP camera.



Sony A7R III Full-frame 42.4 MP Mirrorless Camera: $2,799 Sony A7R III Full-frame 42.4 MP Mirrorless Camera: $2,799 $1,999 at Best Buy

Save $800 - When we reviewed the A7R III, we gave it a big fat 5/5 stars thanks to its impressive pixel count, excellent autofocus, powerful image stabilisation and all-round great performance. While the A7R IV has replaced it, this is huge discount on a camera that's not even two years old yet. A serious bargain (if anything costing nearly $2,000 can be called that...).

Best Buy Black Friday kitchen deals

Keurig K Latte Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: $89.99 Keurig K Latte Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: $89.99 $59.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - Always popular in the Best Buy Black Friday deals, Keurig is a household name when it comes to quick and easy preparation of professional-level coffee. This single-serve pod system is just right for quickly grabbing a cup before work, and with a built-in milk frother, it's perfect for lattes - as the name implies.

Nostalgia Hot Dog Toaster: $29.99 Nostalgia Hot Dog Toaster: $29.99 $9.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - Who doesn't like a hot dog? With this mean machine you'll be able to rustle up some heated hounds in no time, and the adjustable settings mean you can cook your franks to your preferred doneness. At less than 10 bucks, it's the perfect gift for the wiener addict in your life, and the retro styling is ever so fetching.

$199.99 Ninja Mega Kitchen System 72-Oz. Blender: $199.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - If you fancy doing some serious food processing, this Mega Kitchen System from Ninja has got you covered. From juicing and mincing to blending and mixing, it can just about do it all, and for less than $100 it's great value. A couple of weeks ago we saw it very briefly dip under $90, but right now this is the best price you'll find for this product anywhere.

Insignia 6qt Multi-Function Pressure Cooker: $59.99 Insignia 6qt Multi-Function Pressure Cooker: $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - At better than half price, this is the cheapest pressure cooker Best Buy has on offer right now. With 10 presets, 24-hour timer and generous 6qt capacity, it gives you the flexibility to make food around your busy schedule. Also available in 8qt capacity: $119.99 $39.99

Best Buy Black Friday gaming deals

Ring Fit Adventure: $79.99 Ring Fit Adventure: $79.99 $54.99 at Best Buy

As we predicted, Ring Fit Adventure has dropped in price, but don't dilly-dally - you'll want to get your running shoes on to grab this and it's predicted to sell out fast.

Best Buy Black Friday tablet deals

$89.99 Amazon Fire HD 8 10th Generation 8": $89.99 $44.99 at Best Buy

Save $45 - Still one of the very best options for a bargain tablet, the 8th Gen Amazon Fire HD is the perfect device for casual streaming, gaming and listening to music. It's no iPad Pro, but as something to entertain the kids or a dedicated screen to take Zoom meetings on, it's a serious bargain. Also available in 10": $149.99 $74.99

$199.99 Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7" 64 GB: $199.99 $129.99 at Best Buy

Save $70 - Fancy something just a little cheaper? How about the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite? While you won't want to push it with heavy-duty video editing and the like, as something for day to day streaming, handing over to the kids or chucking in your backpack on a day out, it's an excellent option.

$599.99 Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4" 128GB with Wi-Fi: $599.99 $449.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 - Need something more in the middle? This Galaxy Tab 7 FE should have you covered. Occupying the mid-range between basic tablets and true flagships, it's the perfect big-screen choice unless you're really going to be putting your device through its paces. It was $20 cheaper on Amazon a few weeks ago, but right Best Buy has the very cheapest price available.

Best Buy Black Friday wearable and smartwatch deals

$279.00 Apple Watch SE (GPS) 40mm with Sport Band: $279.00 $219.00 at Best Buy

Save $60 - Along with a couple of other retailers, Best Buy has the cheapest ever price on the Apple Watch SE, and it's even cheaper than Amazon right now. If we're honest, it's the Apple Watch model to go for if you haven't got endless money - construction and features are excellent, and the only sacrifices you're making are the lack of an always-on display and slightly smaller battery. Also available in 44mm for $309.99 $249.99

$199.99 Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) 38mm: $199.99 $169.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - Apple famously doesn't offer huge discounts on its products at any time, but this is a pretty decent deal on the Apple Watch 3. While it's not the newest of the line, it's the cheapest way to get into the Apple Watch game, and this deal matches a number of other retailers.

$179.95 Fitbit Versa 2 Health & Fitness: $179.95 $119.95 at Best Buy

Save $60 - Designed to track your health and aid you in improving your wellness, the Fitbit Versa 2 is a great mid-range option if you want plenty of features from your wearable but don't want to splash hundreds of dollars. About six months ago we saw it drop to $99, but this is as cheap as it's been since then.

$249.99 Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Aluminum: $249.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - With a wealth of fitness features like VO2 Max, women's health features and run coaching, the Watch4 is Samsung's best wearable out now. Usually pretty pricy at around $250, this $50 discount makes it much more appealing.

Best Buy Black Friday smart home deals

iRobot Roomba i7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum: $799.99 iRobot Roomba i7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum: $799.99 $549.99 at Best Buy

Save $250 - Supremely smart and even capable of emptying its own bin, the Roomba i7+ is a high-end robovac that'll do your chores for you. Some reports claim it's a little loud, but its navigation is some of the best in the industry. And with $250 off, it's actually fairly good value.

Best Buy Black Friday home deals

$339.99 Blueair Blue Pure 211+ Air Purifier: $339.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

Save $90 - Everyone loves a bit of fresh air, and as we head into winter, our windows are opening less and our homes can become stuffy. This air purifier from Blueair is the perfect remedy, with the standout feature being its HEPAsilent tech, which is literally quieter than a whisper at 23dbs. Definitely worth a look.

Shark - Cordless Pet Plus with Anti-Allergen: $329.99 Shark - Cordless Pet Plus with Anti-Allergen: $329.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

Save $130 - Got furry friends that are constantly shedding? The Pet Plus from Shark could be the perfect solution. With 40 minutes runtime on one charge, detachable handheld vacuum and anti-allergy tech, it's a handy tool to have around.

More Best Buy Black Friday deals

Samsung Odyssey CRG5: $279.99 Samsung Odyssey CRG5: $279.99 $149.99 at Best Buy

Save $130 – The Samsung Odyssey CRG5 has a lot of excellent features that come in a top gaming monitor – and it's now reduced to a terrific low price in the early Best Buy Black Friday sale. This 24-inch full-HD curved screen supports FreeSync and 144Hz. It's a great 1080 monitor on a budget.

save up to $1000 with trade-in iPhone 13: save up to $1000 with trade-in

Best Buy has offers on the iPhone 13 from various carriers in their early Black Friday sale. Your biggest way to secure the best price is through trading in your old device, with savings of up to $1000 available through Verizon.

Best Buy Black Friday hard drive and SSD deals

WD Easystore 2TB External USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive: $109.99 WD Easystore 2TB External USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive: $109.99 $64.99 at Best Buy

Save $45 - Simple, cheap and effective, this portable hard drive from WD is an easy way to back up all your files. With a massive 2TB of storage and reasonable file transfer speeds thanks to USB 3.0, it will quite simply do the job at a good price.

WD Black SN850 1TB with heatsink: $269.99 WD Black SN850 1TB with heatsink: $269.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - Recommended by Sony's Mark Cerny, who was the chief architect of the PS5, you can rest assured that this SSD will work flawlessly with your PS5. You're also getting 1TB of storage, which should be more than enough for most users.

WD Black SN850 1TB: $230 WD Black SN850 1TB: $230 $149.99 at Best Buy

Save $80 - We haven't seen the WD Black SN850 drop this low in price before, so any additional Black Friday savings are sure to be minimal. This model will need a heatsink installed, but with a saving of $65, you're still getting a fantastic deal.

ADATA XPG GAMMIX S70 1TB: $159.9 ADATA XPG GAMMIX S70 1TB: $159.9 9 $147.99 at Best Buy

Save $12 - It might not be the most recognizable name, but the ADATA XPG is actually the fastest drive available for PS5. With read speeds of 7400 MB/s, it's well above Sony's recommended speeds. It also includes a heatsink and is guaranteed to work on PS5.

Seagate Firecuda 530 2TB: $509.99 Seagate Firecuda 530 2TB: $509.99 $459.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - Even with a $50 discount, this Seagate Firecuda 2TB SSD nearly costs as much as a PS5. You do get extremely fast read speeds of 7300 MB/s and the custom-built low-profile heatsink should ensure you get peak performance at all times. It's expensive, then, but may be tempting for some.

Crucial P5 Plus 1TB NVMe SSD: $179.99 at Best Buy Crucial P5 Plus 1TB NVMe SSD: $179.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy did originally cut $30 off the Crucial P5 Plus, one of our recommended PS5 SSDs that ticks all of Sony's requirements. However, it's back to near regular price and you will need to purchase and install a heatsink, though, so bear that in mind before you buy.

When does the Best Buy Black Friday sale 2021 start? It's live now! starting November 19, Best Buy Black Friday deals have now dropped, and we're pretty confident in saying that the prices we're seeing today won't be going any lower. And, if they do, you'll be covered by Best Buy's Black Friday price guarantee, which will automatically refund you should something you bought get any cheaper. Last year, Best Buy stores opened at 5am on Black Friday proper (November 26) in many locations, and while we can't guarantee the same for 2021, we think the same tactic will be used again. To make sure, check out Best Buy's local store index.

Will Best Buy stores be open on Black Friday?

In short, yes, all of Best Buy's stores will be open to the public on Black Friday (November 26). However, on Thanksgiving the stores will be closed, signalling a wider trend in the industry.

When will the Best Buy Black Friday ad be released?

Hotly anticipated and jam-packed with all the best deals, the Best Buy Black Friday ad is an indispensable resource for anyone looking to save over the shopping season.

It's available now, and although not quite as comprehensive as the Walmart Black Friday deals ad, it's still a useful resource for scoping out the top bargains.