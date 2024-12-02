Live
Cyber Monday laptop deals have Black Friday-beating price cuts on Windows 11 laptops, MacBooks and Chromebooks
Forget Black Friday - there's some record-low Cyber Monday laptop deals
Cyber Monday laptop deals are now coming in thick and fast now that Black Friday is over, and I've already found loads of great offers on traditional laptops, Chromebooks, MacBooks and more, with many having further discounts since Black Friday.
That's right - many Black Friday laptop deals haven't just continued into Cyber Monday, but have also dropped in price. So, don't feel like you've missed out on big savings, as Cyber Monday once again proves to be the best day to buy a new laptop.
I've spent over a decade covering Cyber Monday deal events (as well as Black Friday), and I've noticed a clear pattern that the best computing deals (including laptop offers) crop up during the weekend between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and then continue throughout Cyber Monday itself.
That's great news if you're still holding out for an epic laptop deal, as we've seen further cuts to some of the best MacBooks, best Chromebooks, and best gaming laptops. But it does mean time is running out, as many of these deals will likely end once the clock strikes midnight tonight.
So, I'll be using my years of experience as a laptop expert to hand-pick the very best Cyber Monday deals for all kinds of devices, from premium laptops to budget Chromebooks, as well as MacBooks and more. Believe me - there has never been a better time than right now to shop for a new laptop.
I've been a technology journalist specialising in PCs and laptops for nearly two decades, and have been covering Cyber Monday sales on TechRadar for over a decade as well, so I know what makes an unmissable laptop deal.
One of the single cheapest laptops I've seen this Cyber Monday (well, there are some cheaper ones, but you should frankly avoid those!), the IdeaPad 3i Chromebook from Lenovo delivers a straightforward but effective ChromeOS experience. It's ideal for users who just want a basic, great-value laptop for day-to-day tasks like checking emails and browsing the web.
Processor: Intel Celeron N200
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 64GB
This Cyber Monday deal on the HP Chromebook 15 is perfect if you're looking for a machine that can handle just the basics. As a Chromebook, it doesn't need much power under the hood to run so the combination of 8GB of RAM and an Intel Celeron chipset are perfect if you want something for checking emails or web browsing. There are cheaper Chromebooks on the market right now, but I'd recommend this one specifically because it has 8GB of RAM (and the price cut is so good).
The more premium Chromebook Plus laptops don't tend to see the same deep discounts as regular Chromebooks, since the Plus scheme is barely more than a year old. This one is as cutting-edge as Chromebooks get: a 13th-gen Intel Core CPU and 8GB of DDR5 RAM places this laptop high on the ladder when it comes to ChromeOS performance, and with a $200 discount, it's better value than ever.
Processor: Intel Core i5-1235U
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 512GB
It's hard to find a better cheap Cyber Monday laptop deal than this Inspiron 15. It's nothing fancy, but this machine manages to pack in both a powerful Intel Core i5 chipset and a sizeable 512GB SSD in for just $300 - that's not bad to say the least. While you're only getting 8GB of RAM here, this is still a good choice if you're just looking for a cost-effective machine to cover the basics.
Processor: Intel Core i7-1255U
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 1TB
Moving up in price slightly, you'll be able to score this upgraded configuration on the Dell Inspiron 15 in the official Dell site's Cyber Monday sale. This particular machine comes with 16GB of RAM, a powerful Core i7 chipset, and a decent 1TB SSD, meaning it's a great choice if you want something that can handle more intensive tasks. This one is a good choice for a cheap working from home laptop in particular.
Display - 13.6 inches
Processor - Apple M2
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 256GB
OS - macOS
Best Buy has a great Cyber Monday deal on the excellent MacBook Air M2. Even though a newer M3 version is available, we concluded that this is still one of the best laptops you can buy in our MacBook Air M2 review, thanks to the stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long 18-hour battery life. For those needing a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing and more intense workloads, this is a near-unbeatable offer on an Apple machine right now - and one I don't see going any lower thanks to the Best Buy Holiday price guarantee.
Processor: Apple M3
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 256GB
Recommended: The 2024 MacBook Air is TechRadar's pick for the best overall Apple laptop and this is the first discount we've spotted on the new version with 16GB of RAM for improved performance. It also houses the super-powerful M3 processor, which is strong enough to support Apple Intelligence and the majority of advanced computing jobs you can throw at it, including video editing, photo editing, and coding. As part of the Air family, it measures only half an inch thick, with battery life that can reportedly last up to 18 hours. If you want a build with more storage, you can upgrade to the 512GB model for an extra $200.
Processor: Snapdragon X Elite
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
Recommended: Here it is, folks - the best deal yet on the latest Dell XPS 13. Complete with a brand-new Snapdragon X Elite chipset, this model is capable of not just exceptional day-to-day performance, but also battery life that's simply a cut-above what Windows laptops usually offer. Alongside superb specs, the latest XPS 13 also features a gorgeous lightweight design and a display that's perfect for both work and casual everyday use.
Graphics card: RTX 4060
Processor: Ryzen 7-8845HS
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 1TB
This is the best gaming laptop deal so far, in my opinion. While the discount isn't the biggest, you're paying a fair price here for the specs on offer - and you're also getting recent specs here, unlike some listings. It's not cheap, but I'd say this is a wise investment if you're looking to play games smoothly for a good few years on this machine's 144Hz 1080p display.
If you like to pay a little extra for your hardware to get something that looks good and makes a statement, the Asus ROG Strix G16 is the laptop for you. With more than 20% off at Amazon for Black Friday, this gaming laptop offers a veritable light show thanks to its mappable RGB LEDs, and also delivers strong gaming performance on its 1200p display thanks to the RTX 4060 graphics card inside.
Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7-155H
RAM: 32GB
Storage: 1TB
Dell's deals for Cyber Monday on the higher-end XPS 13 models are also amazing. Take this Ultra 7 configuration, for example, a massive $600 price cut makes this one a lot easier on the pocket. While I wouldn't immediately recommend a machine with 32GB of RAM to everyone (it's overkill for most), this is a great choice for a professional-grade laptop. This deal has dropped by a further $100 since last week, proving just how good Cyber Monday is for laptop deals.
Display - 15 inches
Processor - Apple M3
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 256GB
OS - macOS
It may essentially be just a larger version of the MacBook Air 13-inch, but if that's what you want then that's what you get – and it's now reduced to its lowest-ever price at Amazon (it's actually dropped further since just a few days ago). Our MacBook Air 15-inch review praised the display, performance, design and speaker array, although we did think the jump in size hurt one of the MacBook Air's key selling points – its portability. Nevertheless, this is still an impressive laptop that was awarded a full five stars – and it's now available for a record-low price - and the new base model gets 16GB of memory, double what it used to be.
Display - 14 inches
Processor - Apple M4
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 512GB
OS - macOS
Want to get your hands on the latest Apple hardware? We don't blame you, considering how efficient the M4 architecture is. Our MacBook Pro M4 review labeled it "one of the best Pro laptops" for a reason: it's extremely performant, got a base RAM bump from 8GB to 16GB, has that gorgeous inimitable Apple look to it, and have you seen that display? Absolutely stunning.
Processor: Intel i3
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 128GB
This Acer 514 Chromebook Plus offers an impressive amount of power for the price. It includes 8GB of RAM and an Intel i3 processor, dramatically boosting performance, boot times and load times. There's also a decent 128GB of storage and battery life is excellent at up to 10 hours on a single charge. That's more than enough to last a full working day. At £250, it's a bargain for school or college, or just as a home laptop that you use for light use and everyday tasks.
Display - 15.6 inches
Processor - Intel Core i3
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 512GB
OS - Windows 11
You'll be hard-pushed to find a cheaper Windows 11 laptop deal this Black Friday - certainly one that's worth buying, anyway. The specs for this laptop are solid, and will be fine for most day-to-day tasks, and the large 1080p screen will make using the laptop feel comfortable, especially if you like to multitask. You get the full version of Windows 11, which will give you more flexibility when it comes to software, yet for a price many Chromebooks go for.
Processor: Intel Core i3
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 256GB
If you’ve been looking to invest in a device that looks great and offers excellent performance here's a good deal on the latest Samsung Galaxy Book4. It's powered by one of the latest mid-range Intel Core i3 processors, plus there's 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for decent overall performance. You pay more for the lovely display and sleek design of these machines, so you can get more power for a similar price if you prefer. However, it's hard to find much that competes with this Samsung Galaxy Book4 in terms of style, especially when you consider it boasts a great battery life, too.
Processor: Intel Core i5-12500H
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 512GB
It's a bit older now but I'd highly rate this Asus Vivobook 15 when it comes to value. For £400 you're getting not just a powerful 12th gen Intel Core i5 chipset but also an OLED display - something you usually only see on higher-end machines. Generally speaking, the specs here are more than adequate for the basics and this lightweight machine is perfect for consuming content thanks to its decent display.
Processor: Intel i5
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 512GB
Currys has taken a whopping £300 off this mid-range laptop that boasts a slick 14-inch IPS screen, Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a decent up to 14-hour battery life. These components ensure solid overall performance for most day-to-day tasks including browsing, working and streaming videos. I'm particularly impressed with the large and fast storage at this price, which is more than enough room for your files, applications, photos, videos and more.
Display - 13.2 inches
Processor - Intel Core i5-1340P
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 256GB
OS - Windows 11
This stylish thin and light 2-in-1 laptop from Samsung offers very good performance in all manner of tasks, and thanks to its 360-degree hinge, you can flip the keyboard back to use it as a tablet, while still using full Windows 11 applications. The versatile S-Pen stylus makes it a joy to work on, as well as doodle and draw, and around 20-hours of battery life will keep it going over numerous work and school days.
Processor: Intel Core i7-1185G7
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
This Microsoft Surface 4 is a little older now but it's still an amazing choice if you want a premium Windows laptop at a relatively reasonable budget. Not only does this machine have a superb MacBook-like design and a great display, but this one also features an 11th gen Intel Core i7 chipset and 16GB of RAM for plenty of power under the hood.
Processor: Intel Core i9-13900H
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 1TB
For the price, it's hard to imagine getting a laptop with better specs than this highly discounted Asus Zenbook in the Currys Cyber Monday sale. Not only does this one have a Core i9 chipset and 1TB SSD, but it also features a high-end OLED display that's perfect for both every-day work and watching content. Overall, this is a very premium machine for a mid-range price so you simply can't go wrong here if your budget fits.
With a solid £320 reduction for Black Friday, the Lenovo LOQ 15 is an excellent choice of midrange gaming laptop. Featuring an RTX 4060 graphics card, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS processor, and a terabyte of high-speed SSD storage all crammed into a sleek, minimalist chassis, the LOQ 15 is one of the better UK gaming laptop deals we've seen this holiday season.
Thanks to its ridiculously powerful internal components (and RTX 4090 and Intel Core i9-14900HX plus 32GB of RAM), this iteration of Razer's iconic Blade 16 laptop can take full advantage of its gorgeous QHD+ OLED screen when playing the latest PC games. At almost 20% off, it's a solid deal for gamers seeking the best of the best this Black Friday.
Fancy an affordable laptop with a larger screen? Back to Dell's UK store, I've just spotted this tempting deal:
Dell Inspiron 16 (Intel Core i5, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD):
was £579 now £459 at Dell
This tasty £120 discount makes this Dell's cheapest 16-inch laptop. The specs are decent, especially that 16GB of RAM and roomy 512GB SSD, and the 16-inch display should make this a comfortable laptop to work on - though it won't be the most portable of devices.
The Dell Inspiron 15 is also a fantastic bargain over at Dell's website in the US right now, but you'll have to move fast to grab it since two of the three available configurations are already sold out. You can still get one with a 15.6-inch non-touch full HD display at 120Hz, Intel Core i7-1255U processor with integrated Iris Xe graphics, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and 512GB PCIe SSD for $150 off.
Dell Inspiron 15:
was $599.99 now $449.99 at Dell
Is 2024 the year of ultra-cheap Windows 11 laptops that are actually worth buying? You know what... I think it might be. Usually, I'd say if you're looking for a laptop for around £300/$300, then you're better off buying a Chromebook, but I've seen some brilliant cheap deals on Windows 11 devices that are actually better value than most Chromebooks. What a time to be alive!
Take this one:
Dell Inspiron 15 (AMD Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 512GB):
was £399 now £299 at Dell
You're getting a nicely designed laptop, with 8GB RAM and a roomy 512GB SSD that puts most Chromebooks to shame. As it runs Windows 11 Home, you'll be able to use any of the applications you depend on, rather than having to compromise with Chrome OS alternatives like you'd need to do with a Chromebook. A few years ago, retailers would have tried selling a laptop at this price with just 4GB of RAM, which would mean Windows 11 would run painfully slow, but this has 8GB, which makes it a much better machine at multitasking.
The Acer Nitro V 16 is the gaming laptop you should be looking for if you're intent on a great gaming experience at the 1920x1200 display resolution, but don't want to spend a fortune. Driven by Nvidia's RTX 4060 GPU, it packs a significant amount of power for consistent frame rates (especially when using DLSS 3).
Gaming laptops powered by Team Green's RTX 4000 series GPUs don't often come cheap, and it's great to see this deal still going strong for Cyber Monday.
Acer Nitro V 16:
was £1,199.99 now £899.99
Here's an absolutely brilliant cheap Windows 11 laptop deal that's still going strong from John Lewis, making it so cheap I'd argue it's a better budget buy than many Chromebooks thanks to Windows 11's versatility.
Vivobook 15 Laptop:
was £349 now £259.99 at John Lewis
This laptop comes with an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and a 15.6-inch 1080p screen. It's a solidly built and stylish-looking budget laptop, and while it's not the most powerful laptop in the world, it offers incredible value for money.
This is a great pick for students or people looking for a casual laptop to do some work on, who wants something for less than £300 that's not a Chromebook.
This great deal at Currys for the Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 was already a strong choice for Black Friday, and it's now dropped by a further £50, making it an absolute steal.
Samsung Galaxy Book3 360:
was £949 now £549
With an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a stunning OLED touchscreen, this is a brilliant performer, and a versatile laptop, as it can be used as a normal laptop, or with the keyboard folded back, it can be used like a tablet. Samsung claims up to 20 hours of battery life, which tracks with my experience of laptops powered by the Intel Core i5-1340P processor, depending on what tasks you're using it for.
For this price, I think it's an excellent deal for students and people who want a laptop they can use from the couch. Samsung's S Pen stylus is also included, giving this laptop even more versatility.
Good morning! It's officially Cyber Monday and that means I am once again on the hunt for any epic laptop deals I can find. And good news: I've already spotted a number of deals that have dropped in price since Black Friday, so buckle up as I bring you unmissable offers throughout the day!