Cyber Monday laptop deals have Black Friday-beating price cuts on Windows 11 laptops, MacBooks and Chromebooks

Cyber Monday laptop deals are now coming in thick and fast now that Black Friday is over, and I've already found loads of great offers on traditional laptops, Chromebooks, MacBooks and more, with many having further discounts since Black Friday.

That's right - many Black Friday laptop deals haven't just continued into Cyber Monday, but have also dropped in price. So, don't feel like you've missed out on big savings, as Cyber Monday once again proves to be the best day to buy a new laptop.

I've spent over a decade covering Cyber Monday deal events (as well as Black Friday), and I've noticed a clear pattern that the best computing deals (including laptop offers) crop up during the weekend between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and then continue throughout Cyber Monday itself.

That's great news if you're still holding out for an epic laptop deal, as we've seen further cuts to some of the best MacBooks, best Chromebooks, and best gaming laptops. But it does mean time is running out, as many of these deals will likely end once the clock strikes midnight tonight.

So, I'll be using my years of experience as a laptop expert to hand-pick the very best Cyber Monday deals for all kinds of devices, from premium laptops to budget Chromebooks, as well as MacBooks and more. Believe me - there has never been a better time than right now to shop for a new laptop.

Deals picked by Deals picked by Matt Hanson Managing Editor, Core Tech I've been a technology journalist specialising in PCs and laptops for nearly two decades, and have been covering Cyber Monday sales on TechRadar for over a decade as well, so I know what makes an unmissable laptop deal.

Today's best Cyber Monday laptop deals in the US

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Chromebook: was $249 now $109 at Best Buy One of the single cheapest laptops I've seen this Cyber Monday (well, there are some cheaper ones, but you should frankly avoid those!), the IdeaPad 3i Chromebook from Lenovo delivers a straightforward but effective ChromeOS experience. It's ideal for users who just want a basic, great-value laptop for day-to-day tasks like checking emails and browsing the web.

HP 15.6-inch Chromebook: was $399 now $179 at Best Buy Processor: Intel Celeron N200

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 64GB This Cyber Monday deal on the HP Chromebook 15 is perfect if you're looking for a machine that can handle just the basics. As a Chromebook, it doesn't need much power under the hood to run so the combination of 8GB of RAM and an Intel Celeron chipset are perfect if you want something for checking emails or web browsing. There are cheaper Chromebooks on the market right now, but I'd recommend this one specifically because it has 8GB of RAM (and the price cut is so good).

Asus Chromebook Plus CX34: was $499 now $329 at Best Buy The more premium Chromebook Plus laptops don't tend to see the same deep discounts as regular Chromebooks, since the Plus scheme is barely more than a year old. This one is as cutting-edge as Chromebooks get: a 13th-gen Intel Core CPU and 8GB of DDR5 RAM places this laptop high on the ladder when it comes to ChromeOS performance, and with a $200 discount, it's better value than ever.

Dell Inspiron 15 laptop: was $449 now $299.99 at Dell Processor: Intel Core i5-1235U

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB It's hard to find a better cheap Cyber Monday laptop deal than this Inspiron 15. It's nothing fancy, but this machine manages to pack in both a powerful Intel Core i5 chipset and a sizeable 512GB SSD in for just $300 - that's not bad to say the least. While you're only getting 8GB of RAM here, this is still a good choice if you're just looking for a cost-effective machine to cover the basics.

Dell Inspiron 15 laptop: was $599 now $449.99 at Dell Processor: Intel Core i7-1255U

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB Moving up in price slightly, you'll be able to score this upgraded configuration on the Dell Inspiron 15 in the official Dell site's Cyber Monday sale. This particular machine comes with 16GB of RAM, a powerful Core i7 chipset, and a decent 1TB SSD, meaning it's a great choice if you want something that can handle more intensive tasks. This one is a good choice for a cheap working from home laptop in particular.

Apple MacBook Air M2 (2022): was $899 now $749 at Best Buy Display - 13.6 inches

Processor - Apple M2

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB

OS - macOS Best Buy has a great Cyber Monday deal on the excellent MacBook Air M2. Even though a newer M3 version is available, we concluded that this is still one of the best laptops you can buy in our MacBook Air M2 review, thanks to the stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long 18-hour battery life. For those needing a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing and more intense workloads, this is a near-unbeatable offer on an Apple machine right now - and one I don't see going any lower thanks to the Best Buy Holiday price guarantee.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M3): was $1,099 now $899 at Amazon Processor: Apple M3

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 256GB Recommended: The 2024 MacBook Air is TechRadar's pick for the best overall Apple laptop and this is the first discount we've spotted on the new version with 16GB of RAM for improved performance. It also houses the super-powerful M3 processor, which is strong enough to support Apple Intelligence and the majority of advanced computing jobs you can throw at it, including video editing, photo editing, and coding. As part of the Air family, it measures only half an inch thick, with battery life that can reportedly last up to 18 hours. If you want a build with more storage, you can upgrade to the 512GB model for an extra $200.

Dell XPS 13: was $1,199 now $899.99 at Dell Processor: Snapdragon X Elite

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB Recommended: Here it is, folks - the best deal yet on the latest Dell XPS 13. Complete with a brand-new Snapdragon X Elite chipset, this model is capable of not just exceptional day-to-day performance, but also battery life that's simply a cut-above what Windows laptops usually offer. Alongside superb specs, the latest XPS 13 also features a gorgeous lightweight design and a display that's perfect for both work and casual everyday use.

MSI Katana A15: was $1,299 now $1,018 at Amazon Graphics card: RTX 4060

Processor: Ryzen 7-8845HS

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB This is the best gaming laptop deal so far, in my opinion. While the discount isn't the biggest, you're paying a fair price here for the specs on offer - and you're also getting recent specs here, unlike some listings. It's not cheap, but I'd say this is a wise investment if you're looking to play games smoothly for a good few years on this machine's 144Hz 1080p display.

Asus ROG Strix G16: was $1,399.99 now $1,099.99 at Amazon If you like to pay a little extra for your hardware to get something that looks good and makes a statement, the Asus ROG Strix G16 is the laptop for you. With more than 20% off at Amazon for Black Friday, this gaming laptop offers a veritable light show thanks to its mappable RGB LEDs, and also delivers strong gaming performance on its 1200p display thanks to the RTX 4060 graphics card inside.

Dell XPS 13 laptop: was $1,999 now $1,399.99 at Dell Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7-155H

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 1TB Dell's deals for Cyber Monday on the higher-end XPS 13 models are also amazing. Take this Ultra 7 configuration, for example, a massive $600 price cut makes this one a lot easier on the pocket. While I wouldn't immediately recommend a machine with 32GB of RAM to everyone (it's overkill for most), this is a great choice for a professional-grade laptop. This deal has dropped by a further $100 since last week, proving just how good Cyber Monday is for laptop deals.

Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (M3, 2024): was $1,299 now $1,044 at Amazon Display - 15 inches

Processor - Apple M3

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB

OS - macOS It may essentially be just a larger version of the MacBook Air 13-inch, but if that's what you want then that's what you get – and it's now reduced to its lowest-ever price at Amazon (it's actually dropped further since just a few days ago). Our MacBook Air 15-inch review praised the display, performance, design and speaker array, although we did think the jump in size hurt one of the MacBook Air's key selling points – its portability. Nevertheless, this is still an impressive laptop that was awarded a full five stars – and it's now available for a record-low price - and the new base model gets 16GB of memory, double what it used to be.

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (M4, 2024): was $1,599 now $1,499 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - Apple M4

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB

OS - macOS Want to get your hands on the latest Apple hardware? We don't blame you, considering how efficient the M4 architecture is. Our MacBook Pro M4 review labeled it "one of the best Pro laptops" for a reason: it's extremely performant, got a base RAM bump from 8GB to 16GB, has that gorgeous inimitable Apple look to it, and have you seen that display? Absolutely stunning.

Today's best Cyber Monday laptop deals in the UK

Acer Chromebook Plus 514: was £349 now £249 at Currys Processor: Intel i3

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB This Acer 514 Chromebook Plus offers an impressive amount of power for the price. It includes 8GB of RAM and an Intel i3 processor, dramatically boosting performance, boot times and load times. There's also a decent 128GB of storage and battery life is excellent at up to 10 hours on a single charge. That's more than enough to last a full working day. At £250, it's a bargain for school or college, or just as a home laptop that you use for light use and everyday tasks.

Lenovo Vivobook 15 Laptop: was £349 now £259.99 at John Lewis Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel Core i3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 512GB

OS - Windows 11 You'll be hard-pushed to find a cheaper Windows 11 laptop deal this Black Friday - certainly one that's worth buying, anyway. The specs for this laptop are solid, and will be fine for most day-to-day tasks, and the large 1080p screen will make using the laptop feel comfortable, especially if you like to multitask. You get the full version of Windows 11, which will give you more flexibility when it comes to software, yet for a price many Chromebooks go for.

Samsung Galaxy Book4: was £499 now £349 at Currys Processor: Intel Core i3

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB If you’ve been looking to invest in a device that looks great and offers excellent performance here's a good deal on the latest Samsung Galaxy Book4. It's powered by one of the latest mid-range Intel Core i3 processors, plus there's 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for decent overall performance. You pay more for the lovely display and sleek design of these machines, so you can get more power for a similar price if you prefer. However, it's hard to find much that competes with this Samsung Galaxy Book4 in terms of style, especially when you consider it boasts a great battery life, too.

Asus Vivobook 15 OLED: was £599 now £399 at Currys Processor: Intel Core i5-12500H

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB It's a bit older now but I'd highly rate this Asus Vivobook 15 when it comes to value. For £400 you're getting not just a powerful 12th gen Intel Core i5 chipset but also an OLED display - something you usually only see on higher-end machines. Generally speaking, the specs here are more than adequate for the basics and this lightweight machine is perfect for consuming content thanks to its decent display.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 6: was £799 now £499 at Currys Processor: Intel i5

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB Currys has taken a whopping £300 off this mid-range laptop that boasts a slick 14-inch IPS screen, Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a decent up to 14-hour battery life. These components ensure solid overall performance for most day-to-day tasks including browsing, working and streaming videos. I'm particularly impressed with the large and fast storage at this price, which is more than enough room for your files, applications, photos, videos and more.

Samsung Galaxy Book3 360: was £949 now £549 at Currys Display - 13.2 inches

Processor - Intel Core i5-1340P

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB

OS - Windows 11 This stylish thin and light 2-in-1 laptop from Samsung offers very good performance in all manner of tasks, and thanks to its 360-degree hinge, you can flip the keyboard back to use it as a tablet, while still using full Windows 11 applications. The versatile S-Pen stylus makes it a joy to work on, as well as doodle and draw, and around 20-hours of battery life will keep it going over numerous work and school days.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4: was £2,000 now £699 at Laptops Direct Processor: Intel Core i7-1185G7

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB This Microsoft Surface 4 is a little older now but it's still an amazing choice if you want a premium Windows laptop at a relatively reasonable budget. Not only does this machine have a superb MacBook-like design and a great display, but this one also features an 11th gen Intel Core i7 chipset and 16GB of RAM for plenty of power under the hood.

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED: was £1,299 now £799 at Currys Processor: Intel Core i9-13900H

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB For the price, it's hard to imagine getting a laptop with better specs than this highly discounted Asus Zenbook in the Currys Cyber Monday sale. Not only does this one have a Core i9 chipset and 1TB SSD, but it also features a high-end OLED display that's perfect for both every-day work and watching content. Overall, this is a very premium machine for a mid-range price so you simply can't go wrong here if your budget fits.

Lenovo LOQ 15: was £1,199 now £879 at Currys With a solid £320 reduction for Black Friday, the Lenovo LOQ 15 is an excellent choice of midrange gaming laptop. Featuring an RTX 4060 graphics card, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS processor, and a terabyte of high-speed SSD storage all crammed into a sleek, minimalist chassis, the LOQ 15 is one of the better UK gaming laptop deals we've seen this holiday season.