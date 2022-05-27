Best Buy Memorial Day sale 2022: TVs, appliances, laptops, Apple and more

The 2022 Best Buy Memorial Day sale has officially arrived, and we have all the best deals on appliances, TVs, laptops, kitchen devices, and vacuums from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Dell, and more. We've sorted through today's top offers to bring you today's hottest deals from the Best Buy Memorial Day sale.



The Memorial Day sales event is one of the biggest holiday weekends to score discounts on items like major appliances, TVs, and laptops, and Best Buy is one of the top online destinations. This year's Best Buy Memorial Day sale doesn't disappoint with up to $800 in savings (opens in new tab) from brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and GE, plus a 24-month financing offer on appliance purchases of $1,499 and up.



You'll also find tech deals like smart TVs starting at just $99.99 (opens in new tab) and cheap laptops like this Asus Chromebook on sale for $99.99 (opens in new tab). Other standout bargains from the Best Buy Memorial Day sale include the best-selling Dyson V8 Animal marked down to $399.99 (was $449.99) (opens in new tab) and this Bella Pro air fryer for just $39.99 (was $59.99) (opens in new tab).



We've listed the most popular sale categories below, followed by today's top Memorial Day deals on everything from OLED TVs and robot vacuums to coffee makers, laptops, and so much more. The Best Buy Memorial Day sale ends on Monday at Midnight, so we recommend grabbing these bargains now before it's too late.

Best Buy Memorial Day sale: today's top deals

(opens in new tab) Best Buy Memorial Day appliance sale: save up to $800 on refrigerators, dishwashers, and laundry packages (opens in new tab)

Save up to $200 - The Best Buy Memorial Day appliance sale includes up to $800 in savings on refrigerators, washers and dryers, and dishwashers from Samsung, LG, Maytag, and Whirlpool. The retail giant also offers an in-home consulting service and 24-month financing on purchases of $1,499 and up with a Best Buy credit card.

(opens in new tab) Cheap TV deals: smart TVs starting at $99.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save up to $900 - The Best Buy Memorial Day sale is one of the best destinations to score a cheap TV deal with prices starting at just $99.99. You can score record-low prices on a wide range of 4K, QLED, and OLED displays from brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, and more.

(opens in new tab) HP 14 2-in-1 Chromebook: $409 $189 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $220 – Our favorite cheap laptop deal from Best Buy's Memorial Day sale is this 14-inch HP Chromebook on sale for $189 thanks to today's massive $220 discount. The laptop features 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and an Intel Celeron processor. Plus, there's a touchscreen display and 360-degree hinge for versatile use.

(opens in new tab) Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum: $449.99 $399.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - Dyson vacuum deals are always a coveted category during Memorial Day sales and Best Buy has the V8 Animal on sale for $399.99 - the lowest price we've seen all year. The powerful cordless stick vacuum weighs less than six lbs and transforms into a handheld vac for quick and easy cleanups.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, 46mm: $379.99 $329.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

You can get the top-rated Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 on sale for a record-low price of $329.99. The Samsung Watch is one of the best wearables around and the perfect companion for any Samsung Galaxy phone user, featuring GPS technology, fitness and health tracking, and fall detection.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 55-inch 4K Smart TV: $429.99 $399.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $100 – Best Buy's Memorial Day sale has this 55-inch 4K TV on sale for only $399.99. This 4K UHD from Samsung is one of the company's entry-level displays and packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support.

(opens in new tab) Asus 14-inch laptop: $229.99 $139.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $90 – If you need a Windows machine on a budget, consider this Asus - one of the best value pre-Memorial Day laptops for under $200 this week. It features a large 14-inch screen, 4GB RAM, and an Intel Celeron processor, all ideal for a budget-friendly laptop for light work and browsing. Compared to the other cheap laptops in this price range it has double the storage too up to 64GB, which gives you more room for files and applications.

(opens in new tab) Bella Pro Series Analog Air Fryer: $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - If you're looking for a cheap air fryer deal in today's early Memorial Day sales, Best Buy has this Bella Pro Series air fryer on sale for just $39.99. The 4.2-quart air fryer allows you to whip up your favorite fried foods with little to no oil for healthier meals.

(opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba i6 (6150) Robot Vacuum: $549.99 $349.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $200 - Robot vacuum deals are always popular during Memorial Day sales and Best Buy has the iRobot Roomba i6 on sale for $349.99. The powerful vacuum works on carpets and hard-wood floors and features smart navigation maps so it can easily guide through your home.

Best Buy Memorial Day sale: TV deals

(opens in new tab) Insignia 75-inch F30 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2021): $849.99 $649.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $200 - If you're looking for a massive display in today's Memorial Day TV sales then look no further than this 75-inch 4K TV from Insignia on sale for $649.99 at Best Buy. An incredible price for a big-screen 4K TV, the Insignia set includes smart capabilities with Amazon Alexa built-in for hands-free control and DTS Studio Sound for an immersive audio experience.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 65-inch 4K Smart TV: $648 $529.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $100 – Best Buy's Memorial Day TV sale has this 65-inch 4K Crystal display on sale for only $529.99. A solid choice for a big screen on a budget, this 4K UHD from Samsung is one of the company's entry-level displays and packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support.

(opens in new tab) LG C1 OLED (65-inch): $2,499.99 $1,599.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $900 - If you're looking for the best of the best in today's Memorial Day TV sales, you can find LG's stunning C1 65-inch OLED TV on sale for $1,599.99. That's a massive $900 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The LG C1 is one of the best TVs (opens in new tab) you can buy, thanks to the brilliant OLED display, Alpha a9 Gen. 4 processor, and virtual surround sound audio.

(opens in new tab) LG OLED G1 Series 55-inch OLED: $1,699.99 $1,399.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $303 - Best Buy has the top-rated LG G1 55-inch OLED TV on sale for a record-low price of $1,399.99. The G1 Series from LG is an outstanding OLED TV that offers excellent contrast, better brightness than we've seen before, and an impressively thin design. It's no surprise that it's on TechRadar's list of best TVs of 2022 (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $399.99 $289.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $110 - A great cheap mid-size TV deal, Best Buy has this Insignia 50-inch 4K smart TV on sale for just $289.99. You're getting smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience, so you can stream from apps like Hulu and Netflix, plus control your TV with the sound of your voice with Amazon Alexa.

(opens in new tab) LG 50-inch UP7000 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $459.99 $329.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $130 - If you're looking for a mid-size premium TV deal, this LG 50-inch 4K TV is on sale for $329.99 at Best Buy. The 50-inch set packs an excellent 4K processor for top-notch upscaling, LG’s fantastic WebOS smart platform, and a handy Game Optimizer mode to reduce input delays should you want to hook up your favorite console.

(opens in new tab) Hisense 43-inch A6G Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $269.99 $249.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - Grab this 43-inch 4K TV from Hisense for just $249.99 at the Best Buy Memorial Day sale. The smart TV packs Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, Chromecast, and includes a voice remote that works with the Google Assistant.

(opens in new tab) Insignia 24-inch F20 Series HD Smart Fire TV: $169.99 $99.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $70 - Best Buy's cheapest TV deal from its Memorial Day sale is this Insignia 24-inch HD TV that's on sale for just $99.99. This is a fantastic price if you're looking to pick up a budget set, and while it lacks 4K resolution, you're getting smart capabilities with the Fire OS so you can seamlessly stream content from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, and more.

Best Buy Memorial Day sale: kitchen deals

(opens in new tab) Bella 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker: $39.99 $29.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $10 - Pick up this budget Bella coffee maker at Best Buy for just $29.99. The 12-cup coffee maker is programmable so you can wake up to fresh coffee, and you're getting a pause and serve feature so you can stop your coffee maker without making a mess.

(opens in new tab) Keurig Limited Edition Jonathan Adler K-Mini Coffee Maker: $99.99 $59.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $40 - This is one of the best prices we've seen on a Keurig coffee machine and today's Memorial Day deal applies to the K-Mini limited Edition Jonathan Adler design. Perfect for small spaces, the K-Mini is just five inches wide and can brew a cup in minutes.

(opens in new tab) Bella Pro Series 8-qt. Digital Air Fryer: $129.99 $84.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $45 - Best Buy has the top-rated Bella Pro digital air fryer on sale for $84.99 ahead of the Memorial Day sales event. The powerful 8-quart air fryer lets you whip your favorite fried foods with less fat and oil and features nine convenient preset cooking options.

(opens in new tab) Keurig K-Select Single-Serve Coffee Maker: $139.99 $109.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - Brew a cup of coffee in minutes with the best-selling Keurig K-Select that's on sale for $109.99 at Best Buy. The single-serve coffee maker can brew five cups at a time without refilling the 52-oz. reservoir and features three different sizes so you can make a cup that suits your tastes.

(opens in new tab) Ooni Karu 12 Inch Portable Pizza Oven: $399.99 $319.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $80 - Cook wood-fired pizzas in the comfort of your own home with the Ooni portable pizza oven which is getting a rare price cut at Best Buy's Memorial Day sale. The 12-inch pizza oven can whip up a stone-baked pizza in any outdoor space in just 60 seconds and takes just 15 minutes to get started.

(opens in new tab) Insignia 0.9 Cu. Ft. Compact Microwave: $89.99 $69.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - You can grab this cheap microwave deal at Best Buy for just $69.99. A fantastic value - the compact microwave from Insignia features a variety of one-touch cooking programs and the turntable ensures even heating.

Best Buy Memorial Day sale: vacuum deals

(opens in new tab) Shark Cordless Pet Plus Stick Vacuum: $349.99 $249.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $100 - The Shark Pet Plus Stick is a great alternative to the pricey Dyson brand, and Best Buy has the vacuum on sale for a record-low price of $249.99. Designed for pet owners, the powerful stick vacuum features an anti-allergen complete seal and includes a handheld vac attachment for quick and convenient cleanups.

(opens in new tab) Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Pro Deep Cleaner: $308.99 $278.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $30 - Best Buy's Memorial Day sale has the top-rated Bissell ProHeat vacuum on sale for $278.99. The deep cleaner features a CleanShot Pretreater to remove stubborn stains, and the vacuum works on carpets and hardwood floors.

(opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO (3550) Robot Vacuum: $549.99 $499.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - Robot vacuums are always a popular sale category during Memorial Day and Best Buy has this iRobot Roomba i3+ on sale for $499.99. The robot vacuum features dirt detect sensors that alert Roomba to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt and automatically docks and recharges when the battery is low.

Best Buy Memorial Day sale: laptop deals

(opens in new tab) Asus 11.6-inch Chromebook: $219 $99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $120 – The Asus Chromebook is back again at Best Buy - and is the cheapest laptop deal this week once more. It's simply the best option out there if you want to spend the least amount possible on a new device. Of course, this Asus Chromebook is very basic, but it has an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB of storage - all fine for light use and schoolwork.

(opens in new tab) Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop: $849.99 $649.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $200 - If you're looking for a versatile laptop in today's Memorial Day sales, you can grab this Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop on sale for $649.99. You're getting a 14-inch HD touch display with a 360-degree hinge, plus 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and an AMD Ryzen processor.

(opens in new tab) MSI GF65 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1,099 $799.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $300 - Spend even more and you'll score yourself an RTX 3060 graphics card with this MSI GF65 - which is Best Buy's best pre-Memorial Day gaming laptop deal so far. Alongside a powerful GPU, this machine also features an Intel Core i5-10500H processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Put these together and you're getting a machine capable of great 1080p gaming performance.

When is Memorial Day 2022?

Memorial Day falls on the last Monday in May to honor the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military, and this year the holiday falls on Monday, May 30.





When does the Best Buy Memorial sale start?

While the Best Buy Memorial Day appliance sale kicked off last week, we're still waiting for the official Best Buy Memorial Day sale to begin. Based on years past, we predict that the retailer will kick things off on Friday, May 27, with deals on TVs, laptops, small appliances, and laptops, and offers will last through the holiday weekend and end Monday at Midnight.

Best Buy Memorial Day sale: what to expect

If you're wondering if Best Buy has any official sales on Memorial Day, the answer is yes. The retailer is always a customer favorite during the holiday weekend, thanks to the huge discounts offered throughout the site.



The most popular deals at the Best Buy Memorial Day sale are on large appliances, with the retailer offering massive discounts on refrigerators, dishwashers, laundry packages, and more from brands like Whirlpool, GE, Samsung, and LG. Appliances are the most popular sale category during the Memorial Day sales event, and Best Buy offers competitive discounts as well as a complimentary home consulting service (opens in new tab), so if you have any questions about a product, their experts are on hand to help.



If you aren't after appliance deals, Best Buy's Memorial Day sale also includes discounts on TVs, laptops, headphones, tablets, and more. You can find impressive offers from brands such as Samsung, Apple, and LG, so if you don't want to wait till Prime Day to snag a tech bargain, the Best Buy Memorial Day sale is the event for you.

You can also see more offers with our roundup of the best Memorial Day TV sales and the best Memorial Day laptop sales. We also have the best Memorial Day mattress sales from online brands like Nectar, Purple, and more.