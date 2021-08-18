Labor Day appliance sales 2021: when is it and the deals we can expect

Labor Day appliance sales are always a big hit during the holiday weekend with incredible deals from all your favorite retailers, including Home Depot, Lowe's, Best Buy, Walmart, and more. To help you find all the top offers, we've created this guide to tell you everything you need to know about Labor Day appliances sales, plus what deals you can expect.



Appliances are always a popular category during the Labor Day sales event, with retailers offering some of the best discounts you'll find all year from top brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and more. You can find record-low prices on a wide range of appliances, including refrigerators, dishwashers, and laundry packages to vacuums, air fryers, coffee makers, and so much more.



Labor Day falls on September 6 this year, which means it's still too early for official Labor Day appliance sales. We should start to see deals pop up in late August, so until then, we've listed today's best appliance bargains for you below.



Make sure to bookmark this page, as we'll be updating it with all the latest offers leading up to the upcoming holiday weekend event.

The best appliance sales ahead of the Labor Day

While it's still too early for official Labor Day sales (Labor Day is on September 8), we've included today's best appliance deals if you're looking to snag a bargain today. You'll find discounts from Best Buy, Home Depot, and Lowe's on major and small appliances, which is a preview of the upcoming Labor Day appliances sales event.

Major appliance summer event: Save up to $500 on major appliances

The Best Buy summer appliance event includes massive discounts on everything from refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges to microwaves, vacuums, and coffee makers from brands like Samsung, LG, Whirpool, and more.

View Deal

Farberware 3.2 Quart Air Fryer: $99 $59.88 at Walmart

Save $39 - If you're looking for a cheap air fryer deal, Walmart has the Farberware air fryer on sale for $59.88. A fantastic price, the multi-functional air fryer allows you to grill, bake, roast, or fry your favorite fried foods with little to no oil.

View Deal

Lowe's appliance sale: Up to $300 off major appliances + free local delivery

A preview of the upcoming Labor Day sale, Lowe's is currently offering up to $300 in instant savings when you buy qualifying major appliances. You can save on refrigerators, washers and dryers, rangers, and more from brands like Samsung, GE, and Whirpool, plus score free local delivery on your purchase.

View Deal

ionvac SmartClean 2000 Robovac: $179.88 $97 at Walmart

Save $82.98 - A fantastic price for a robot vacuum, Walmart has the Ionvac SmartClean on sale for a record-low price of $97. The Robovac can easily navigate from hardwood to rugs and carpet and works with the Google Assistant for hands-free control.

View Deal

Appliance savings at Home Depot: Save up to $400 on major appliances

Right now, you can score big savings on major appliances at the Home Depot's current sale. You can save over $1,000 on stainless steel packages from brands like Samsung, LG, and Whirpool and save up to $230 on Samsung washers and dryers.

View Deal

Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker: $119.99 $79.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 - Brew a cup of coffee in minutes with Keurig K-Slim that's on sale for $79.99 at Best Buy, which is the best deal you can find right now. Perfect for small spaces, the compact coffee maker can brew four cups at a time without refilling the 52-oz. reservoir and features three different sizes so you can make coffee that suits your tastes.

View Deal

Bissell ProHeat Advanced Carpet Cleaner: $219 $189 at Walmart

Save $30 - Walmart has the Bissell ProHeat carpet cleaner on sale for $189. That's the best price we've found for the lightweight carpet cleaner that removes embedded dirt, stains, and allergens and features an express clean mode that dries in about 30 minutes.

View Deal

See more appliance bargains with our roundup of the best Lowe's Labor Day sales and the top Best Buy Labor Day sales.



If you're interested in tech deals you can see the best Labor Day TV sales and the best Labor Day laptop sales.