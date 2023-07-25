Labor Day TV sales 2023: date and deals to expect

The 2023 Labor Day TV sales event will be here before you know it, with huge savings on a range of 4K and OLED TVs from retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart. To help you find all the best offers in one place, we've created this guide with everything you need to know about upcoming Labor Day TV sales, such as the date and deals you can expect.



Labor Day marks the end of the summer and the beginning of a new school year, which means retailers offer deep discounts on last year's best-rated TVs, so you can grab a record-low price on a stunning display from brands like Samsung, LG, and Sony. You'll also find impressive TV deals from budget brands like Insignia and TLC, so no matter your price point, Labor Day TV sales will have something for everyone.



Labor Day officially lands on Monday, September 4 this year, which means we should start to see Labor Day sales launching the weekend before on Friday, September 1. We'll update this page as soon as we see Labor Day TV sales drop, but in the meantime, we've listed everything you need to know and what deals you can expect.

Labor Day TV sales 2023: key information

When is Labor Day 2023 Labor Day is a federal holiday that always takes place on the first Monday in September to celebrate the contributions and achievements of American workers.



This year, Labor Day lands on Monday, September 4th, with the long holiday weekend kicking off on Friday, September 1st. We expect to see early Labor Day TV sales drop the week before the actual holiday, on Monday, August 28.

What Labor Day TV deals can we expect? What deals can you expect at this year's Labor Day TV sales event? You'll find a mix of high-end OLED displays from Samsung, Sony, and LG on sale, as well as budget sets from Insignia, TCL, and Hisense. Retailers typically offer record-low prices on some of last year's best-selling TVs and fresh discounts on 2023 displays.



Labor Day falls in the middle of Prime Day and the upcoming Black Friday deals event, so while you might not find the best deals from Amazon's Fire TV lineup, you can still find impressive savings. We have our eye on our best-rated TV, the 2022 LG C2 OLED and Samsung's S95B OLED, and the 2023 LG C3 OLED TV.

Last year's best Labor Day TV deals

TCL 70-inch 4 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV: $829.99 $499.99 at Best Buy

Save $330 – One of the standout budget big-screen TV deals is this massive 70-inch TCL 4K TV that's on sale for just $499.99. That's $50 cheaper than the previous low price we saw last month and incredible value for such a large 4K TV. As well as 4K resolution support for a superior picture, the Google Assistant and Chromecast are built-in for seamless streaming with handy voice controls. Overall, it's a lot of TV for the money.

Hisense 50-inch A6 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $499.99 $289.99 at Best Buy

Save $210 - This 50-inch Hisense A6 is down to a terrific low price of $289.99 this week. If you're looking for a cheap, big-screen display then this is the best option available right now. Get this for a capable and affordable option for your everyday viewing.

Insignia 65-inch F30 Series 4K Fire TV: $569.99 $389.99 at Best Buy

Save $180 – Those looking for a budget TV with a large screen should definitely check out this Insignia 65-inch F30 Series 4K Fire TV in the Best Buy Labor Day sales. It's a fantastic price for a display of this size, plus it outputs in a high-quality 4K resolution and you have all the top streaming apps at your fingertips. It's not glamorous, but it's cheap and easy to use - it does the job.

LG C2 65-inch OLED TV: $2,499.99 $1,896.99 at Amazon

Save $603 – If you're looking for a premium TV, here's the cheapest price we've seen for the latest 65-inch LG C2 OLED. We think this is one of the best TVs you can buy today – especially since it's now at this discounted price. The high-tech screen produces superior images with rich colours and vivid lighting. We also found it offers a smooth gaming experience in our testing, thanks to HDMI 2.1 and 4K 120Hz support.

Samsung 55-inch 4K Smart TV: $499.99 $399.99 at Samsung

Save $100 – This price has been available for a while, but it's still the lowest yet for a rich 4K Crystal display that delivers a sharp, clear and colorful image at a budget price. Brightness and contrast are inferior to the more expensive QLED sets, but for the cost, you get a solid display for your everyday viewing. Plus, it comes with all the important smart features and access to streaming apps such as Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, and more.

TCL 75-inch 5-Series QLED 4K Smart TV: $899.99 $799.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 – It's a small saving but still a fantastic price for a large and advanced QLED TV. TCL has established itself as a solid budget TV manufacturer - and with prices like this, it's easy to see why. QLED TVs of this size from other manufacturers are usually well over $1,000, so that's how good today's discount is on this 75-inch display. Get it for improved brightness, contrast and lighting for a superior viewing experience.

Hisense 75-inch 4K HDR Roku Smart TV: $668 $598 at Walmart

Save $70 - Want to go larger still? How about this 75-inch Hisense 4K Roku Smart TV that's now under $600? As far as big screen budget TVs go they don't get much better than this for the price. Support for 4K resolution and HDR ensures picture quality is good, plus all the major streaming apps are on hand thanks to the built-in Roku TV.

Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD Fire TV: $179.99 $119.99 at Amazon

Save $60 - If you simply need a budget display at the lowest possible price, then check out this $60 discount on the 32-inch Insignia F20 at Amazon. It's a very basic TV but has access to all the major streaming apps and HD resolution support.

