Shop the 5 best Memorial Day OLED TV deals - Samsung, LG and Sony from $549.99

This year’s Memorial Day sales are filled with big discounts on all manner of TVs, from cheap, budget sets to the best OLED TVs. I’ve scoured the sales with an eye toward the best OLED TV deals and have found five that are worthy of your attention.

The sales range from the 65-inch Samsung S95D for $2,299.99 (was $2,799.99) at Best Buy, a $500 discount on TechRadar’s TV of the Year for 2024, to the 48-inch LG B4 for $549.99 (was $699.99) at Best Buy, with more great deals in between. Read on for more OLED sales, and for more information on the specific TVs, all of which TechRadar has favorably reviewed.

Today's best Memorial Day OLED TV deals

Samsung 65-inch S95D OLED TV: was $2,799.99 now $2,299.99 at Best Buy Best Buy's Memorial Day sale on the 65-inch S95D brings it back to its Black Friday price, and is a great deal on an OLED TV that TechRadar awarded TV of the Year in 2024. The S95D set new standards for OLED brightness and is a great all-around TV for movie watching and gaming with its 4K 144Hz support and Glare-free screen. This deal is not a record-low for the S95D, but it comes very close.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,296.99 at Amazon Thanks to Amazon's Memorial Day sale, you can now get LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV for $1,296.99. That's a $1,400 discount and a new record-low price. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Sony 65-inch Bravia 8 OLED TV: was $2,299.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy Sony's 65-inch Bravia 8 OLED TV is getting an impressive $800 discount, bringing the price down to a record low of $1,499.99. Sony's Bravia 8 features a sleek, slim design with a wide viewing angle, brilliant images with deep contrast, and cinematic sound from the entire screen.

Panasonic 65-inch Z95A OLED TV: was $1,799.99 now $999.99 at Amazon Panasonic’s mid-range Z85A OLED TV is getting an $800 discount in Amazon’s Memorial Day sale, knocking its price down to $999.99. That’s a fantastic deal for a TV that earned 4 out of 5 stars in our Panasonic Z85A review, and one that offers many of the same features found in the company’s more expensive flagship Z95A OLED. This is a record-low price for the Z85A, so don’t wait to take advantage of Amazon’s deal.

LG 48-inch B4 OLED TV: was $1,499.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and Best Buy has dropped the 48-inch model to $549.99 - an incredible, record-low price. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do, and its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking for an upgrade.

The Samsung S95D earned the title of TechRadar TV of the Year 2024 for good reason. Not only was it the brightest OLED TV we’d yet tested, but it features Samsung’s effective new Glare Free tech for eliminating screen reflections in bright rooms. In our Samsung S95D review, we also praised its wide range of gaming features, from 4K 144Hz support to Samsung’s useful gaming hub.

LG’s C4 sits at the top of our best OLED TVs guide as the best choice for most people owing to its perfect combination of performance, features, and price. In our LG C4 review we appreciated the brightness boost it provided over its C3 predecessor, along with its excellent suite of gaming features. With the C4 now sitting at a record-low price in Amazon’s Memorial Day sale, it’s a more appealing OLED TV option than ever.

In our Sony Bravia 8 review, we appreciated its ability to “deliver a gorgeous picture no matter if you’re watching TV or movies, or playing games.” That mostly comes down to the TV’s new Bravia XR processor, which helps to bring out details in pictures while optimizing 4K programs with high dynamic range. The Bravia 8 also has great built-in sound, with Sony’s Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology literally turning the whole TV screen into a speaker.

TechRadar’s benchmarks in our Panasonic Z85A review found it to offer similar brightness levels to other mid-range OLED TVs such as the Sony Bravia 8. It’s great for gaming, with 4K 120Hz, Dolby Vision gaming, VRR (AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia GSync), and ALLM all supported. The Z85A’s 2.1-channel, 50W speaker array also delivers potent sound with punchy bass.

The LG B4, the company’s entry-level OLED, doesn’t match LG’s step up models when it comes to factors like like brightness or built-in sound, but as we found in our LG B4 review, it’s packed with essential features that make it a great TV for gaming. The 48-inch version is small enough for bedroom or a desktop, making it a perfect choice for gaming setups where OLED’s picture quality advantages, including ultra-fast response time, are required.

