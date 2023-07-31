Best Buy Labor Day sales 2023: date and what to expect

This year's Best Buy Labor Day sales will be underway in just a few weeks. It's one of the retailer's biggest events and we usually see hundreds of deals available across appliances, TVs, laptops, headphones and so much more. Want to know what's coming in 2023? We've got all the latest info right here.

There hasn't been any official news from the retailer yet about its Labor Day sales, but we believe it should start on September 1 as it usually begins on the Friday before the holiday itself. This time around, there's likely to be some exclusive offers for those signed up for the new My Best Buy membership program. And be sure to check our Best Buy discount codes hub for even more ways to save.

It will also be a good opportunity to grab any last-minute back to school sales as they will be wrapping up as we get further into September. Don't miss out on any Best Buy student discounts if you're eligible for bigger discounts on some of the most popular product categories and brands.

Best Buy Labor Day sales: FAQs

When does the Best Buy Labor Day sale start? A date for this year's Best Buy Labor Day sale hasn't been announced yet. However, based on previous years, we expect it will start on September 1. Offers should be live before this date, though, as the retailer will likely launch its appliance sale at least a week before if it follows the same pattern from previous years.

What deals to expect at Best Buy

There's usually a vast selection of tech deals during the Best Buy Labor Day sales.

The headline offers are generally found on major appliances, where we've seen savings of up to 50% off in the past and extra discounts when buying multiple products from the same manufacturer. If it's a big kitchen refit you're aiming for in September, then it's a great time to buy.

There should be a good selection of small appliance deals, too, so you can upgrade your kitchen with some useful tech to improve your day-to-day cooking or drinks-making. The majority of offers will likely be on coffee makers, blenders, air fryers and microwaves with many available for under $50. You can follow our Labor Day appliance sales hub for all the top offers in this area.

When it comes to wider tech, the next standout category should be TVs. Whether you want a cheap budget set for basic everyday streaming or a huge high-end OLED display for your home cinema then there will be something for you without a doubt. Expect prices from under $100 at the lower end of the scale and a discount of up to $3,000 on some of the more premium TVs. All the best will be featured here and on our Labor Day TV sales roundup.

And then there's the Labor Day laptop sales that will be at Best Buy. We're confident in saying that the Apple MacBook will be reduced throughout the event – with some models perhaps back down to the lowest prices we've seen this year. The budget-conscious will have options, too, such as Windows laptops and Chromebooks for as little as $100 that will handle light use and general browsing, or more mid-range machines between $400-$600 that are better for multitasking and more demanding computing needs.

Last year's top Best Buy Labor Day sales

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): $329.99 $279.99 at Best Buy

The latest version of the Apple iPad 10.2 has never been as cheap as this before. Need we say any more? This capable entry-level tablet sports a 10.2-inch Retina display and an A13 Bionic chip to ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance. It's a fantastic buy at this price for students and for general everyday use – whether that's browsing the net, streaming media, doing light work, playing games and more.

TCL 70-inch 4 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV: $829.99 $499.99 at Best Buy

The standout budget big-screen TV deal in the Best Buy Labor Day sale is this massive 70-inch TCL 4K TV that's on sale for just $499.99. That's $50 cheaper than the previous low price we saw last month and incredible value for such a large 4K TV. As well as 4K resolution support for a superior picture, the Google Assistant and Chromecast are built-in for seamless streaming with handy voice controls. Overall, it's a heck of a lot of TV for the money.

Lenovo Chromebook 3: $139 $79 at Best Buy

Laptops don't get much cheaper than the current offer on this basic but efficient Lenovo Chromebook 3. It's now back down to its lowest price ever at Best Buy, making it a great back-to-school buy if you need a simple and portable laptop for light use on a tight budget.

LG C2 65-inch OLED TV: $2,499.99 $1,899.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a premium TV, here's one of the cheapest prices we've seen for the latest 65-inch LG C2 OLED in the Best Buy Labor Day sales. We think this is one of the best TVs you can buy today – especially since it's now at this discounted price. The high-tech screen produces superior images with rich colours and vivid lighting. We also found it offers a smooth gaming experience in our testing, thanks to HDMI 2.1 and 4K 120Hz support.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series: up to $300 off w/ activation, plus up to $800 off with trade-in at Best Buy

Right now, there's a massive activation rebate of up to $300 on the Galaxy S22 series - a saving that stacks on top of the usual trade-in savings. This one-two combo is available through AT&T and Verizon on all Samsung Galaxy S22 series devices but it's the excellent Galaxy S22 Ultra that's eligible for the biggest discounts.

Apple AirPods Pro: $219.99 $179.99 at Best Buy

Apple's top-end earbuds have been $20 cheaper in the past but this matches the next lowest price outside of the bigger sales events like Black Friday. Perhaps if you wait a couple of months that offer will return, but if you're ready to buy today then this is still a solid deal on the AirPods Pro.

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum: $449.99 $349.99 at Best Buy

While the Dyson V8 is a relatively old vacuum cleaner, it still sits among the best cordless vacuums out there to this day. And when it's at this price - which is the lowest yet – it's a real bargain. It boasts a 40-minute battery life and multiple accessories for different environments, so this device is suitable for both large homes that require a lot of vacuuming or smaller spaces where versatility and agility are key.

Levoit Aerone Air Purifier: $99.99 $79.99 at Best Buy

This air purifier is one of the best and easiest to use on the market at an affordable price. And today's offer in the Labor Day sales brings it down to its lowest price yet. The Levoit Air Purifier has lots of positives including its excellent performance, small build and ease of use - plus it's also very quiet. If you struggle with allergies to pollen, mold, dust or pet dander this air purifier is able to capture 99.97% of small particles.

Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD Fire TV: $179.99 $109.99 at Best Buy

If you simply need a budget display at the lowest possible price, then check out this $70 discount on the 32-inch Insignia F20 at Best Buy. It's a very basic TV but has access to all the major streaming apps and HD resolution support.