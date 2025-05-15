Here we go: Best Buy just launched its huge Memorial Day appliances sale. In my years of covering these events, it's always been the main draw of the retailer's Memorial Day sale. And it's clear why, when you can save up to 50% on major appliances from now until June 4.

• Shop the full Best Buy appliances sale

The gargantuan event has deals available on washing machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, dryers, ovens, and more from all the big-name brands such as LG, Bosch, GE Profile, and Samsung.

On top of these huge savings of up to $1,800, several other offers are also featured in the sale. These include additional discounts of up to 20% on select appliances, up to $300 off select appliance bundles, free installation with some products, and extended financing options of up to 24 months.

Basically, if you're shopping for a single item or a complete kitchen refit, now's the time to buy. These are often the best savings of the year and even better than any we see during Black Friday.

Best Buy Memorial Day appliances sale

Best Buy Memorial Day appliances sale: up to 50% off major appliances

