Best Buy's 4th of July sale is live - save up to 50% on major appliances

It's here. The highly anticipated Best Buy 4th of July sale is now live, offering up to 50% off major appliances. The retailer is offering its best prices yet on refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, and ranges from brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, and GE.
While the retailer's sitewide 4th of July sales event hasn't begun yet, like in years past, Best Buy has launched its appliance sale early, allowing you to score huge savings right now.
On top of these huge savings of up to $1,600, several other offers are also featured in today's 4th of July sale. These include additional discounts of up to 20% on select appliances, up to $300 off laundry pairs, free installation, and extended financing options of up to 24 months.
Keep in mind that this is Best Buy's official 4th of July appliance sale, which means you won't find better discounts on major appliances when the retailer launches its general Best Buy 4th of July sale. If you're looking for more bargains from the retailer, I've today's best deals further down the page on TVs, laptops, headphones, and more.
Best Buy's top offer from its 4th of July sale is now live. You can save up to 50% on major appliances, with savings of up to $1,600 on washers and dryers, dishwashers, refrigerators, and microwaves from top brands such as LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, GE, and more. But that's not all. There's also up to an extra 20% off select appliances, additional discounts on laundry bundles, and free installation with select products.
Just ahead of the 4th of July, Best Buy has Apple's all-new AirPods 4 for only $99.99 – a record-low price. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and pack Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You're also getting a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and support for USB-C for wireless charging.
Best Buy has the highly rated Beats Studio Buds on sale for $99.99. For your money, you're getting Active Noise Cancelling technology, a comfortable fit, and quality audio performance. This deal is a great alternative compared to Apple's AirPods Pro 2, which are priced at $169.99.
If you want noise cancellation with your Apple earbuds, the best-selling AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for $169.99. They sound excellent, the noise cancellation is top tier, Dolby Atmos spatial audio is amazing for movies, and they even have an unlosable case, thanks to tech that points you to where it's hiding (and a speaker to help, too). They're also very small and light, which is great for comfort.
Best Buy has a $170 discount on the Beats Studio Pro headphones. They're gorgeous looking, easy to use, and the sound is good (read about it in our Beats Studio Pro review), so if the lack of multipoint pairing (they do auto-switch with Apple devices, though) and wearer detection doesn't bother you, this is a very solid deal.
The latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is now just $10 more than the record-low price at Best Buy, but it does include a free strap. This is a solid, all-around wearable for health and fitness tracking, sleep tracking, exercise tracking, and all of the usual smartwatch features that tie in to your Android smartphone. It also helps that it sports a sleek and stylish design, boasts speedy performance, and has a solid all-day battery life.
Display - 15.6 inches
Processor - AMD Ryzen 5
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 256GB
One of the best cheap laptops at Best Buy is this Lenovo IdeaPad 1 with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a standard 256GB SSD that all work together to ensure good overall performance and enough essential speedy storage for the price. Even though I usually recommend Chromebooks for this sort of price and performance, this is still a good buy if you're on a budget and need a laptop for general everyday use, admin tasks, light work, or schoolwork.
Display: 15.6 inch
Processor: AMD Ryzen 7-7730U
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 1TB
Moving up in price slightly, you'll be able to bag this big price cut on a Dell Inspiron 15 at Best Buy. This is another fantastic, cheap Windows 11 workhorse with a powerful Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and an expansive 1TB storage drive. This no-thrills Inspiron 15 is more or less the best bang for the buck you'll find in the mid-range price point right now.
The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and you can get the 48-inch model on sale for only $599.99. Ranked in our best TV list as the best cheap OLED TV, the LG B4 delivers a premium picture experience thanks to its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision, which enhances color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade.
The best big-screen budget TV deal at Best Buy is Insignia's 65-inch F50 Series 4K Fire TV for an incredible price of $299.99. The Insignia F50 Series TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
Samsung's stunning The Frame TV is on sale for $1,499.99, plus a free mount is included. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors, delivering lifelike images. The display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.
If you're looking for the best premium TV deal, Best Buy has LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,499.99, thanks to a $1,200 discount. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the LG C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.
A 75-inch 4K smart TV for under $400 is an unbeatable deal. Toshiba's C350 is a 4K TV with HDR support, delivering solid picture quality for everyday viewing. Access to streaming apps is easy with the Fire TV OS, which has Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and more at your fingertips. It's not as powerful as many premium options, but if you're on a tight budget and want a large display, this is an excellent option.
