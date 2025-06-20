Best Buy's 4th of July sale is live - save up to 50% on major appliances

It's here. The highly anticipated Best Buy 4th of July sale is now live, offering up to 50% off major appliances. The retailer is offering its best prices yet on refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, and ranges from brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, and GE.



While the retailer's sitewide 4th of July sales event hasn't begun yet, like in years past, Best Buy has launched its appliance sale early, allowing you to score huge savings right now.



On top of these huge savings of up to $1,600, several other offers are also featured in today's 4th of July sale. These include additional discounts of up to 20% on select appliances, up to $300 off laundry pairs, free installation, and extended financing options of up to 24 months.



Keep in mind that this is Best Buy's official 4th of July appliance sale, which means you won't find better discounts on major appliances when the retailer launches its general Best Buy 4th of July sale. If you're looking for more bargains from the retailer, I've today's best deals further down the page on TVs, laptops, headphones, and more.

Best Buy 4th of July appliance sale

Best Buy 4th of July appliances sale: up to 50% off major appliances

Best Buy's top offer from its 4th of July sale is now live. You can save up to 50% on major appliances, with savings of up to $1,600 on washers and dryers, dishwashers, refrigerators, and microwaves from top brands such as LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, GE, and more. But that's not all. There's also up to an extra 20% off select appliances, additional discounts on laundry bundles, and free installation with select products.

Shop more top deals at Best Buy

Apple AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation: was $129 now $99.99 at Best Buy Just ahead of the 4th of July, Best Buy has Apple's all-new AirPods 4 for only $99.99 – a record-low price. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and pack Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You're also getting a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and support for USB-C for wireless charging.

Beats Studio Buds: was $149.95 now $99.99 at Best Buy Best Buy has the highly rated Beats Studio Buds on sale for $99.99. For your money, you're getting Active Noise Cancelling technology, a comfortable fit, and quality audio performance. This deal is a great alternative compared to Apple's AirPods Pro 2, which are priced at $169.99.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $169.99 at Best Buy If you want noise cancellation with your Apple earbuds, the best-selling AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for $169.99. They sound excellent, the noise cancellation is top tier, Dolby Atmos spatial audio is amazing for movies, and they even have an unlosable case, thanks to tech that points you to where it's hiding (and a speaker to help, too). They're also very small and light, which is great for comfort.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: was $299.99 now $219.99 at Best Buy The latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is now just $10 more than the record-low price at Best Buy, but it does include a free strap. This is a solid, all-around wearable for health and fitness tracking, sleep tracking, exercise tracking, and all of the usual smartwatch features that tie in to your Android smartphone. It also helps that it sports a sleek and stylish design, boasts speedy performance, and has a solid all-day battery life.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1: was $579.99 now $349.99 at Best Buy Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - AMD Ryzen 5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB One of the best cheap laptops at Best Buy is this Lenovo IdeaPad 1 with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a standard 256GB SSD that all work together to ensure good overall performance and enough essential speedy storage for the price. Even though I usually recommend Chromebooks for this sort of price and performance, this is still a good buy if you're on a budget and need a laptop for general everyday use, admin tasks, light work, or schoolwork.

Dell Inspiron 15: was $799 now $599.99 at Best Buy Display: 15.6 inch

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7-7730U

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB Moving up in price slightly, you'll be able to bag this big price cut on a Dell Inspiron 15 at Best Buy. This is another fantastic, cheap Windows 11 workhorse with a powerful Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and an expansive 1TB storage drive. This no-thrills Inspiron 15 is more or less the best bang for the buck you'll find in the mid-range price point right now.

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and you can get the 48-inch model on sale for only $599.99. Ranked in our best TV list as the best cheap OLED TV, the LG B4 delivers a premium picture experience thanks to its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision, which enhances color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade.

Insignia 65-inch F50 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV : was $449.99 now $299.99 at Best Buy The best big-screen budget TV deal at Best Buy is Insignia's 65-inch F50 Series 4K Fire TV for an incredible price of $299.99. The Insignia F50 Series TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for the best premium TV deal, Best Buy has LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,499.99, thanks to a $1,200 discount. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the LG C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.