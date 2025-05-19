The 7 best appliance sales in the massive Samsung Memorial Day event: up to $2,150 off refrigerators, ranges, and vacuums

Samsung's massive annual Memorial Day appliance sale has started early this year, with a huge range of discounts already up for grabs. From refrigerators to vacuums, shoppers can find deep price cuts of up to $2,150 across a wide range of models today, including upfront discounts and recycle-friendly trade-in rebates.

Refrigerators are seeing some of the steepest price cuts today, with up to $1,800 off French-door, bespoke, and fridge-freezer models alongside trade rebates of $350.

Other highlights include washers and dryers, with front-load, top-load, and all-in-one options all on sale with up to $1,350 off. You can also find discounts on ranges and dishwashers, with everything from basic to higher-end models with premium features like smart home integration, ambient lighting, and whisper-quiet performance.

Finally, for those focused on cleaning, check out Samsung's excellent Memorial Day discounts on the brand's vacuums. Included are discounts of up to $400 off both cordless and robovac models. These boast features such as intelligent AI cleaning, auto steam self-cleaning, and all-in-one stations to make cleaning easier than ever.

Finally, for those focused on cleaning, check out Samsung's excellent Memorial Day discounts on the brand's vacuums.

Memorial Day appliance sales at Samsung

Refrigerators: up to $1,800 off, plus up to $350 off with a trade-in at Samsung

The Samsung Memorial Day sale is now live and some of the brand's best savings can be found on its wide selection of refrigerators. Shoppers can enjoy discounts of up to $1,800 on popular models, including French-door styles, Bespoke designs, and fridge-freezer combos. Whether you're upgrading your kitchen or replacing an old appliance, now is a great time to buy since you can not only get a huge upfront discount but also up to $350 off when you trade-in an old model.

Washers and dryers: up to $1,350 off, plus up to $350 off with a trade-in at Samsung

Samsung’s Memorial Day sale is also delivering big savings on washers and dryers, with discounts available on a wide range of models. Whether you’re looking for front-load, top-load, or space-saving all-in-one units, now is the perfect time to upgrade your laundry setup, considering you can get up to $1,350 off. On top of these discounts, you can also get up to $350 off with a trade-in rebate when you recycle your old machine.

Ranges: up to $1,000 off, plus up to $300 off with a trade-in at Samsung

Next up in Samsung's Memorial Day sale are the brand's ranges, which include gas, electric, and induction models in both freestanding and slide-in designs. Whether you're a casual cook or a kitchen pro, there's a model to suit your style, with premium features like ambient edge lighting, internal cameras for monitoring your meals, and seamless smart home integration. You can also save up to $300 with a trade-in rebate here, encouraging you to hand over that old range.

Dishwashers: up to $500 off, plus up to $50 off with a trade-in at Samsung

And, finally for major white goods, the Samsung Memorial Day deal also includes dishwashers this week with discounts of up to $500. Multiple styles, colors, and finishes are all on sale today so there are plenty of options to match your kitchen. Features include whisper-quiet operation and smart home integration like auto-door operation. As with other categories, you can save an extra $50 with a trade-in rebate when you recycle your old unit, too.

Vacuums: up to $400 off, plus up to $100 off with a trade-in at Samsung

Last but not least are Samsung's Memorial Day savings on vacuums, with up to $400 off select cordless and robot models. Several models are on sale today, including both budget options and premium models, which feature easy-to-use all-in-one cleaning stations, advanced 5-layer filtration systems, and intelligent AI cleaning.

