Apple Labor Day deals 2022: huge offers on iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watch and more

Labor Day sales are well underway, so if you're looking to buy a new Apple device for less, you're in luck. We've rounded up all the best Apple Labor Day deals neatly in one place. Today's top offers include AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, and the Apple Watch - many of which for their cheapest prices ever.

Our highlights of the Labor Day sales so far include the Apple iPad 10.2 for just $279 (was $329) (opens in new tab) and the MacBook Pro with M1 chip for $949.99 (was $1,299.99) (opens in new tab) - both of these are the lowest ever prices we've seen.

But there's so much more. Below, we've got all of today's best Apple Labor Day sales. Keep in mind that these deals are only available for a limited time so it's a smart move to take advantage of these bargains sooner rather than later as they may sell out - and definitely before the end of the day.

The 5 best Apple Labor Day deals

Labor Day Apple deals: iPads

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad 10.2: $329.99 $279.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - Today's best iPad deal is on the iPad 10.2 at Amazon. At its lowest ever price again, you get Apple's A13 Bionic chip, a delightful 10.2-inch Retina display, plus 8MP wide back and 12MP ultra-wide front cameras for better video calls.

Labor Day Apple deals: MacBooks

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Pro 13.3-inch (M1): $1,299.99 $949.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $350 - The best Labor Day MacBook Pro deal comes from Best Buy. With the Apple M1 chip, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD, it offers speedy performance while also looking good thanks to its gorgeous 13-inch Retina display. It's perfect for work or study.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 14-inch (M1 Pro, 512GB): $1,999 $1,599 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $400 – The latest MacBook Pro 14-inch with a 512GB SSD is reduced to its cheapest price ever in the Labor Day sales at Best Buy. The top-end device is one of the best laptops you can buy today according to our testing thanks to the power of the M1 Pro chip. This ensures it can power through any and all tasks, including more demanding photo and video editing. It's a great buy for any creative professionals out there in need of a high-performance laptop that can last all day.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 14-inch (M1 Pro, 1TB): $2,499 $2,099 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $400 – If you think you'll need more storage then the MacBook Pro 14-inch with a 1TB SSD is also $400 off today at Amazon. Again, this is the lowest price we've ever seen for the Apple laptop, but it's a considerable premium to pay just for that extra storage space. With that in mind, it's not as good a deal as the one above. However, if you really need that extra space for files, videos and applications then you've not been able to get it for less before these Labor Day sales.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 16-inch (M1 Pro, 512GB): $2,499 $2,099 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $400 – For the same price as the laptop above, you can get the MacBook Pro 16-inch instead with 512GB of storage. That's a much better offer from our perspective, especially if you prefer a larger display size and don't mind taking a small hit to portability. Yet again, this is the lowest price ever for this version of Apple's premium laptop.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 16-inch (M1 Pro, 1TB): $2,699 $2,299 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $400 – And let's finish our roundup of all the MacBook deals in the Labor Day sales with this 1TB version of the 16-inch laptop. This jump in price for double the storage this time is much smaller compared to the MacBook Pro 14-inch, but it's still a lot to pay for what is a relatively minor upgrade. Nevertheless, it's still the cheapest price yet for a powerful laptop that boasts over 20 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Labor Day Apple deals: Apple Watch

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS): $399 $299 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 - Today's most popular Labor Day Apple deal has to be the Apple Watch 7 at just $20 away from its lowest price ever. Offering extensive monitoring features including blood oxygen levels and an ECG app, it's so much more than just a way of tracking all your workouts.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): $279 $209.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $70 - The lowest price yet for the Apple Watch SE. While not quite as comprehensive, you still get many of the benefits of the Apple Watch 7 for less with this cheaper smartwatch. This includes helpful health features such as irregular heart rhythm notifications, sleep tracking, and fall detection. You can also track all your workouts quickly.

Labor Day Apple deals: iPhones

(opens in new tab) iPhone 13 Pro or Pro Max: save up to $800 with Verizon (opens in new tab)

Save up to $800 – When you trade in your old or damaged phone, you can get up to $800 of credit towards a new iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max. Both phones offer fantastic performance as well as excellent cameras. The iPhone 13 Pro Max has a larger screen for those that want an almost tablet-like experience with their phone.

Labor Day Apple deals: AirPods

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $179.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $70 - AirPods Pro are always popular amongst Labor Day sales thanks to being great earphones. With effective noise cancellation, excellent spatial audio with dynamic head tracking and adaptive EQ, they sound great wherever you're headed. Comfortable to wear and with sweat and water resistance, they're ideal for all occasions.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Max $549 $429 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $120 - Apple Labor Day deals bring with it a chunky discount for the incredibly comfortable Apple AirPods Max. With an Apple-designed dynamic driver, they sound great with noise cancellation keeping away unwanted distractions.

If none of these deals appeal, we also have guides to the best AirPods sales as well as the best cheap Apple Watch deals. If you're thinking bigger, our insight into the best MacBook deals could help you out too.