Hurry – this Beats Studio Buds deal sees wireless earbuds discounted for the first time ever

The Beats Studio Buds are among the best earbuds you can buy today – and right now, Amazon is selling them with a $20 discount.

This is the first discount we’ve seen for the new Beats Studio Buds since they launched in June – until now, they’ve only been available at their full price of $149.95. We don’t know how long this deal will be available, so it’s worth snapping up the Studio Buds quickly to avoid disappointment.

Today's best wireless earbuds deal

Beats Studio Buds: $149.95 $129.95 at Amazon.com

Save $20 - Beats Studio Buds are the best Beats earbuds you can buy today – and this is the first time they've been discounted since their launch in June. For your money, you're getting ANC, a comfortable fit, and a decent audio performance.View Deal

The Beats Studio Buds are easily the best wireless earbuds the Apple-owned company has ever made, with a fun and lively sound quality that makes them a pleasure to listen to. We were also impressed with their comfortable fit, with the buds sitting almost flush with the ear.

Like the Apple AirPods Pro, the Studio Buds support Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos, giving you the ability to hear your music as if it’s coming at you from all angles – and it works wonders with film soundtracks, too.

You’re also getting active noise cancellation, which we found worked pretty well – though the ANC does have its drawbacks when compared to rivals like the Sony WF-1000XM4 and Bose QuietComfort Earbuds.

