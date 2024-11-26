The ultimate noise-cancelling earbuds just dropped to their lowest ever price and frankly, if a better Black Friday earbuds deal exists I'll be stunned

OK, you've got your perfectly headline-worthy, very useful and lovely money-saving Black Friday sales . But then you've got this deal on the best earbuds around and it makes you stop and go "Wait, wha?"

Feel free to skim-read my (admittedly lengthy) opinion on why these Technics earbuds are better than anything Bose, Sony, Apple or JBL has done recently, should you need further convincing on these earbuds' talents – and of course our glowing Technics EAH-AZ80 review.

But this is Black Friday and time is of the essence, so here's what you need to know: right now, you can get a pair Technics' flagship EAH-AZ80 true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation, great fit, excellent in-app perks, triple multipoint device connectivity, solid battery life and stunning sound quality for just $197.99 (was $299.99) – in the US, or £199.99 (was £259) in the UK. Both are the biggest dicounts we've ever seen on their May 2023 launch price.

OK? Now you know. Not the buds you wanted? That's OK, I've got a dedicated and regularly updated roundup of the best Black Friday earbuds deals and the best Black Friday headphones deals too. I know, I'm really all about these earbuds savings; I want you to make the best purchase you possibly can.

The best Black Friday Technics EAH-AZ80 earbuds deal, US

was $299.99 now $197.99 at Amazon What's the most-asked question I get when I tell people I'm Audio Editor at TechRadar? Easy: what are the best earbuds with noise cancelling for under $200? And the answer is: as of now, you're looking at 'em. They're currently the only earbuds to offer multipoint connectivity to three devices, but that's just for starters (see our Technics EAH-AZ80 review for further details).

The discount is also as low as we've ever seen; they dropped to $230 for a recent sales event, but this is their lowest ever price. Buying a gift for the audiophile in your life? They come highly recommended.

The best Black Friday Technics EAH-AZ80 earbuds deal, UK

was £299.99 now £197.99 at Amazon Again, the most-asked question I get when I tell acquaintances I'm Audio Editor at TechRadar is "What are the best earbuds with noise cancelling for under £200? The answer is: as of today you're looking at 'em. The EAH-AZ80 are currently the only earbuds to offer multipoint connectivity to three devices, but that's just for starters (see our Technics EAH-AZ80 review for more info). This Black Friday discount is also as low as I've seen to date. Buying a gift for the audiophile in your life? I recommend these – and my recommendations are hard to come by.

Again, our Technics EAH-AZ80 review is the place to go for the full scoop on these excellent earbuds, but in a nutshell: the careful ergonomic 'concha-fit' shape, compact case and premium milled aluminium touch surface are a joy to use. But it's the detailed, neutral and natural sound that'll make you grin from ear to ear.

My honest advice as TR's dedicated audio specialist is this: the EAH-AZ80 is a proposition I wholeheartedly recommend at full price. These earbuds will not disappoint – especially for this money. They feel flagship and premium, because they are. There's a real pride of ownership to them – and I can't wholeheartedly say of every Black Friday bargain I see.

Prefer over-ears? I've got you: the Sony WH-1000XM5 are slashed in price for Black Friday too. Oh, and make sure you treat yourself too, at some point… you deserve it.

