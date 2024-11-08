The Sony WH-1000XM5 are some of the world's best noise-canceling headphones, combining Sony's excellent wireless technology, top sound quality, and supreme comfort. As luck would have it, they're now on offer for just $298 (was $399.99) at Amazon in one of the best early Black Friday deals I've seen – but hurry! This deal may not last until the big day, because it's a return to the cheapest they've ever been.

This excellent deal represents a return to their lowest-ever price in the US (which first popped up on October 8, then disappeared again… until now!) and it's back for Black Friday. Remember, these are every inch Sony's flagship cans. And the saving? It's a whopping 25% off, available for the black, white, gray, or navy finishes (ie. all of them).

Today's best Sony WH-1000XM5 deal

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $298 at Amazon US Quite simply the best in Sony's class-leading wireless over-ear lineup. The older XM4 headphones were outstanding, the XM3 cans before it were excellent, and it'll come as little surprise to know that Sony's XM5 proposition is also incredibly hard to beat – especially with a whopping 25% off, equalling their lowest-ever price! They don't fold up like the XM4 but, as a quick glance at our Sony WH-100XM5 review proves, there's not much else to pick fault with.

As we went to great lengths to explain in our five-star review of the Sony WH-1000XM5, you're getting excellent ANC, supreme audio performance, smart ambient features, and an app you'll actually want to use – a lot.

They're quite simply top of the pile in so many ways, and anyone searching for the best headphones their money can buy should consider the Sony WH-1000XM5, especially with this discount.

Yes, the gains over the older model are more marginal this time around, but make no mistake: this May 2022 release set of headphones are still that bit better across the board. They're built on greatness, and they are excellent because of it.

Anything else to note? I've mentioned it above, but just to reiterate: the WH-1000XM5 echo the recent trend for designs that lie flat on the nape of your neck (and within their premium travel case) but cannot fold up into the headband, as the older XM4 did. Also, you're still not getting any water-resistance rating – but that's hardly unusual in the world of over-ear headphones. If those tiny things don't bother you, this is an excellent saving on a class-leading pair of Sony headphones.

