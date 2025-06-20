The best early Prime Day deal might be a $30 freebie when you buy the class-leading Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones

The Sony WH-1000XM6 have only just been released, but they're definitely some of the best headphones around. We would also expect them to challenge the WH-1000XM4 in the best overall category of that guide.



We're unlikely to see any price discounts on these capable headphones for a while, but if you're wanting to invest in an outstanding pair of headphones, you'll want to know about this early Prime Day deal.

Amazon has officially announced its 2025 Prime Day dates (July 8 to July 11) and released early deals, including the Sony WH-1000XM6 at Amazon for $448 (was $479.99). The discount comes in the form of a $30 Amazon gift card, but it's only available for a limited time, so we wouldn't recommend waiting.

Today's best Sony WH-1000XM6 deal

Sony WH-1000XM6: was $479.99 now $448 at Amazon The XM6s have only just landed, which is why we're not seeing any straight-up price discounts yet. That doesn't mean you can't save some money when you buy them, as this deal proves. With your purchase you'll get a $30 Amazon gift card – not bad given how premium these headphones are.

In our Sony WH-1000XM6 review, we said they were "the best of the XM4 and XM5 in one new pair of cans." You'll get outstanding sonic and ANC capabilities alongside "super-clean touch controls, an ultra-comfy fit, and a ton of features".

One of the disappointments with the XM5s was that they didn't fold fully away like the XM4s did. This meant you were far too reliant on the case to transport them safely around. Thankfully, Sony has listened, and the XM6 are once again completely foldable.

We love the class-leading active noise cancelation, amazing audio performance, and intuitive controls. If you want the best and you're prepared to pay for it, then it has to be the Sony WH-1000XM6 wireless headphones.

If somehow perfection doesn’t appeal, or you’re on a budget, there are other headphone deals which – despite the name – also include some of the best wireless earbuds if that’s more your jam.