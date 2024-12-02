Grab a Sony Cyber Monday headphone or earbuds deal before it’s too late

Sony is offering some epic Cyber Monday deals on the company's best headphones and earbuds.

Today's best US Cyber Monday Sony deals

Sony WF-C510: was $59.99 now $48 at Amazon The Sony WF-C510 are light and comfortable, provide excellent sound quality for the cost, and have a battery life of up to 20 hours. We called them 'great value for money' in our Sony WF-C510 review. And this is a return to their lowest price ever – a steal.

Sony WF-1000XM5: was $299 now $228 at Amazon This is the joint-lowest price that Sony's top-end earbuds have ever been. The fit is good for smaller ears, they sound very good, and Sony's app gives you excellent control (read more in our Sony WF-1000XM5 review). The noise cancellation isn't as good as Bose's Ultra earbuds that are around the same price, but for Sony fans, they're the best you can buy, at the best price to date.

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $348 now $198 at Amazon Let's face it, despite the waves of newer headphones available today, these icons remain an excellent set of wireless cans – and although the newer XM5s sound just that tiny bit better, it's a closely run race. These hugely popular over-ear headphones are sonically gifted, boast excellent ANC and, unlike their younger siblings, fold up for easier transportation in their included travel case. Oh, and this is a return to the cheapest they've ever been. If you need a modern classic in your life, Cyber Monday is the time.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $298 at Amazon Quite simply the best in Sony's class-leading wireless over-ear lineup. The older XM4 headphones were outstanding, the XM3 cans before it were excellent, and it'll come as little surprise to know that Sony's XM5 proposition is also incredibly hard to beat – especially with a whopping 25% off, equalling their lowest-ever price! They don't fold up like the XM4 but, as a quick glance at our Sony WH-100XM5 review proves, there's not much else to pick fault with.

Sony ULT Wear : was $199.99 now $148 at Amazon This is Sony's mid-range over-ear option, and for those who want a few choice Sony flagship perks for non-flagship money, they're a great option. The sound profile will suit listeners who are all about that bass, and combined with the oh-so-Sony build quality, reliable ANC, and this 26% discount, they're a proper contender.

Today's best UK Cyber Mondauy Sony deals

Sony WF-1000XM5: was £259 now £175 at Amazon Sony's flagship wireless ANC earbuds are now greatly reduced – this new discount is £9 cheaper than they've ever been. Built-in Alexa functionality makes them a joy to use and the fit is good for smaller ears. The AI-based noise reduction algorithm and bone conduction sensor might not be as effective at blocking noise as the very best in the business (read more in our Sony WF-1000XM5 review), but they still deliver great results.

Sony WF-C510: was £54.99 now £39.99 at Amazon Right now, there are no better-value budget earbuds available if sound quality is your focus – and they've recently dropped another £2 to their lowest-ever price. As long as you can live without noise cancellation, you'll love the detailed sound here, which uses Sony's DSEE tech to upscale weak-quality streaming from Spotify. We called them 'great value for money' in our Sony WF-C510 review. This discount makes them 22% off too – a serious saving on already-affordable earbuds.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was £379 now £245 at Amazon Simply put, the XM5 are Sony's best-ever headphones. The older XM4 headphones were outstanding, the XM3 cans before it were excellent, and it'll come as little surprise to know that Sony's XM5 proposition is also incredibly hard to beat – especially with a whopping 35% off, which is just £6 off the cheapest they've ever been. They don't fold up like the XM4 but, as a quick glance at our Sony WH-100XM5 review proves, there's not much else to pick fault with.

Sony WH-CH720N: was £99 now £64 at Amazon These great-sounding, comfortable, spring 2023-release noise-cancelling headphones just returned to their lowest-seen price (a saving not seen since early September, to be precise). In our largely glowing four-star review of the WH-CH720, we loved the detail and balance of the audio, and though it feels a little restrained compared to higher-end headphones, that's no problem considering the price. One for the shortlist, for sure.

Sony WH-CH520: was £60 now £31.50 at Amazon This massive saving on their February 2023 launch price is a the biggest discount yet on what we called "some of the best cheap headphones you can buy" – see our glowing Sony WH-CH520 review for clarification. They'd briefly dipped to just under £40 before today, in August, but this knocks that price clean out of the park, doesn't it? No ANC, but you do get up to 50 hours on a single charge. It's impossible to argue with that stamina for this money.

If you want to know more about Sony headphones, our best Sony headphones guide is the place to go. Sony is one of the most trusted brands in the audio space, and any of these Cyber Monday deals are likely to give your ears many years of joy.

