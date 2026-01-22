Under Armour cyberattack may put over 7 million at risk - but it's staying quiet
The retailer is yet to confirm, or deny the claims
- Everest ransomware group leaked 72.2m Under Armour accounts after failed negotiations
- Data includes names, emails, birthdates, purchase history, and possibly loyalty program details
- Under Armour remains silent; class action lawsuit filed on behalf of affected customers
Online chatter have claimed Under Armour suffered a major ransomware attack and a data breach, but so far, the sports apparel giant is staying tight-lipped.
Have I Been Pwned? (HIBP), a free online service that lets people check whether their email address or phone number appeared in known data breaches, said it added 72.2 million accounts stolen in a recent Under Armour breach.
Under Armour has not denied, nor confirmed, the breach, staying quiet - its dedicated newsroom site, as well as socials, do not mention the incident.
Suspected Under Armour hack
The attack allegedly happened in November 2025 and was conducted by a veteran ransomware operator called Everest. The group first tried negotiating with Under Armour to get paid for the data, but after negotiations broke down, the group leaked the stolen files on the dark web.
After circulating around the dark web, that data has now made it to HIBP, which says the batch includes people’s names, email addresses, dates of birth, genders, locations, and purchase history.
Everest, on the other hand, says the data also includes phone numbers, postal addresses, loyalty program details, and preferred stores.
While the scale of the breach definitely sounds huge, CyberInsider claims the majority of the emails - 76% - were already present on HIBP, as they were exposed in previous breaches. This would mean that the chances of phishing attacks for the majority remained more or less constant, but new findings could make the emails more personalized and thus harder to spot.
Maybe the retailer did not pay the attackers, but chances are - it will have to pay its customers. The Register reported the Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith law firm filed a proposed class action lawsuit on behalf of Under Armour customer Orvin Ganesh.
Sead is a seasoned freelance journalist based in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. He writes about IT (cloud, IoT, 5G, VPN) and cybersecurity (ransomware, data breaches, laws and regulations). In his career, spanning more than a decade, he’s written for numerous media outlets, including Al Jazeera Balkans. He’s also held several modules on content writing for Represent Communications.
