Sonos' best-ever Black Friday deals for its soundbars mean I'll finally upgrade to the Sonos Arc

Sonos makes some of the best soundbars on the market, and most of them are heavily discounted for Black Friday. Whether you're looking for the Sonos Arc or the smaller Beam 2, you'll find the lowest-ever prices for these standout soundbars.

In fact, these Black Friday deals are so good that I'm tempted to upgrade my Sonos soundbar!

The pick of the bunch is the Sonos Arc at Amazon for $699 (was $899), a massive $200 discount. If you're in the UK, you can pick up the Sonos Arc at Amazon for £619 (was £799).

It's really the perfect time to upgrade your home setup with a Sonos soundbar. After all, isn't the holiday season the perfect time to enjoy your favorite movies with better sound quality?

Today's best Sonos soundbar deals

Sonos Beam 2 Dolby Atmos soundbar: was $499 now $369 at Amazon The Sonos Beam 2 is the company's mid-range soundbar, and it's ideal for smaller TVs. If you own a TV between 32 and 55 inches, you'll love the improvement in audio quality you get from this small beast. At $369, can you really go wrong? I own the first generation, which has served me well for over four years.

Sonos Ray soundbar: was $279 now $169 at Amazon Ideal for TVs with fewer ports as it connects over optical rather than HDMI, the Sonos Ray is the company's cheapest and smallest soundbar. Currently available for $169, saving you $110 compared to its $279 rrp, this is a brilliant option if you want a cheap but substantial upgrade to your TV's speakers.

Sonos Arc Dolby Atmos soundbar: was £799 now £619 at Amazon Yes, the Sonos Arc Ultra is now out, but it costs £999 compared to the discounted £619 price at Amazon UK. For nearly £600, the Sonos Arc is the best soundbar you can buy in the price range, so why not treat yourself this Black Friday?

Sonos Beam 2 Dolby Atmos soundbar: was £449 now £335 at Amazon It's a new record-low price for Sonos' mid-range soundbar, and it works fantastic with TVs up to 55 inches. I've used the first generation for a long time with my 55-inch TV, and I never thought the sound could pack a bigger punch. Grab the Beam 2 today for £335.

Sonos Ray soundbar: was £279 now £135.67 at Amazon You'd be surprised how good the Sonos Ray sounds for the price. At just over £135, this is the lowest-ever price we've seen for the tiny soundbar, and just like the more expensive options it works a treat paired with other Sonos products.

No matter what Sonos soundbar you pick, you can't really go wrong with the incredible sound quality the company's products offer. I've been in the market for a new soundbar recently, and our Sonos Arc Ultra review tempted me to jump for the most expensive option.

Now that I've seen just how good the Black Friday discounts are on the older Sonos Arc, I've decided this is the way to go. Especially considering in our Sonos Arc review, we said, "The Sonos Arc is an impressive and premium Dolby Atmos experience even without a subwoofer or extra speakers." Even if it's slightly older than its successor, the Arc is still one of the best soundbars around.

