The iPad mini is down to a record-low price of $399 at Amazon's Memorial Day sale

It’s officially Memorial Day weekend, and we’re seeing discounts across the board. You can already save on the excellent LG B4 OLED and a trove of earbuds or headphones, but ahead, I’m sharing a stellar deal on one of my favorite iPads.

Amazon’s been discounting the latest-generation iPad mini for a good bit, and for this holiday weekend, it’s sticking at a return to the lowest price ever. The iPad mini with the A17 Pro inside and 128GB of storage is $100 off in every color, down to just $399. That’s a 20% discount on the $499 MSRP.

For that price, you get strong performance from the A17 Pro chipset for work and play, support for the Apple Pencil Pro, and a vibrant 8.3-inch display. It’s a return to the lowest price ever, and considering Memorial Day sales don’t necessarily meet the same bar as an Amazon Prime Day or Black Friday, I’m not sure this discount will get lower soon.

Memorial Day iPad deal

Within the iPad lineup, which spans four different models, two of which come in 11-inch or 13-inch sizes, the iPad mini is sort of the sweet spot. Yes, it's the smallest screen available at 8.3 inches, but it's a great one for watching content, reviewing emails, sending messages, browsing the web, playing a few games, and also stretching for more creative tasks.

The A17 Pro inside does support Apple Intelligence, but we're still waiting for all those promised features to drop, most notably, the AI-powered Siri, which has been delayed. Even so, that processor lets the iPad mini breeze through nearly any task, whether splitting the screen, editing within Final Cut Pro, or even using ProCreate with an Apple Pencil.

With this generation, Apple doubled the internal storage from 64GB to 128GB – so you'll have plenty of room to download your favorite apps and content. And if you want the stylus experience, the Apple Pencil Pro or the Apple Pencil USB-C work just fine with the iPad mini.

I especially like this iPad's portability. The 8.3-inch screen isn't ultra-small, making this tablet pocketable. When taking notes or drawings, it's also pretty close to the size of a Moleskine notebook.

So, if you've been eyeing an iPad mini or even a new iPad and are okay with the smallest screen size of the lineup, it's an excellent time to score the tablet and save big. Again, the 128GB iPad mini in blue, purple, Space Gray, or Starlight is on Amazon for 20% off at $399.

