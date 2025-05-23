This is the cheapest OLED TV you can buy – LG's 48-inch B4 drops to $549.99 for Memorial Day

Best Buy's Memorial Day sale is live, and it includes incredible deals on best-rated TVs. In fact, the retailer has the cheapest OLED TV you can buy: LG's 48-inch B4 for only $549.99 (originally $1,499.99).

That's not only an incredible deal for a highly rated OLED display but also just $50 shy of the record-low price we briefly saw earlier this year.

The LG B4 was released in 2024 and is ranked in our best TV guide as the best cheap OLED on the market. The budget display packs LG's latest Alpha 8 AI processor, which uses AI to detect what you're watching to improve picture and sound quality.

Thanks to its self-lit OLED pixels, coupled with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, you get a brilliant picture with bold colors and deep contrasts. You also get excellent gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports and a 120Hz refresh rate, plus webOS 24 for easy access to all your favorite streaming channels.

Today's deal on LG's B4 OLED is a fantastic way to get a premium OLED display into your home, without breaking the bank. I've listed more of today's best Memorial Day TV sales further down the page, which include record-low prices from your favorite retailers.

Memorial Day TV deal: LG's 48-inch B4 OLED

Shop more of today's best Memorial Day TV deals

Samsung 43-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $999.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy If you've been eyeing Samsung's gorgeous The Frame QLED TV, Best Buy has the 43-inch model on sale for a stunning price of just $699.99. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. The display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.

Samsung 55-inch DU7200 4K TV: was $379.99 now $349.99 at Samsung Samsung's DU7200 Series is so popular that most sizes are sold out, but the 55-inch model is available for only $349.99 at Samsung's Memorial Day sale. The entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $400.

Samsung 55-inch Q60D 4K QLED TV: was $999.90 now $529.99 at Samsung Thanks to its premium features and affordable price tag, Samsung's Q60D QLED TV has been a popular model here at TechRadar. The Q60D features 4K and Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator, resulting in bright colors and realistic images. Its slim design also means it looks great in any living room. You can find the 55-inch model on sale for its lowest price ever.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,196.99 at Amazon LG's 65-inch C3 OLED TV is on sale for an incredible price of $1,196.99 ahead of Memorial Day. That's a whopping $1,300 discount and a record-low price. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,296.99 at Amazon Thanks to Amazon's Memorial Day sale, you can now get LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV for $1,296.99. That's a $1,400 discount and a new record-low price. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Samsung 65-inch S90D OLED TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,299.99 at Samsung Samsung's Memorial Day sale has the 65-inch S90D OLED TV down to a great low price of $1,299.99. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

LG UT75 75-inch 4K Smart TV: was $699.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy LG's best-selling UT75 4K TV delivers a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen7 AI processor and WebOS 24 for seamless streaming. Gamers will also love the game optimizer and dashboard with GeForce NOW, which allows you to see and adjust all your settings in one place. Today's deal brings the 75-inch model down to only $499.99 - a record-low price.