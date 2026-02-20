Running a busy small business? This Epson WorkForce Pro office printer does it all - and it's almost half price at just $130

If your office printer is struggling to keep up, the Epson WorkForce Pro WF-4820 is now $130 (was $250) at Amazon.

This small business-focused all-in-one printer handles printing, scanning, copying, and faxing — yes, faxing! — in one compact machine, so you don’t need separate devices taking up space on your desk.

It delivers up to 25ppm in black and 12ppm in color, which keeps up with busy print jobs without dragging your workflow to a crawl.

Elsewhere, there's a 4.3in color touchscreen for easy navigation and quick access to settings. Wireless connectivity covers Apple AirPrint, Android printing, Mopria, Wi-Fi Direct, and Epson Connect, so printing from phones and tablets is straightforward.

Today's top printer deal

If you’ve been looking for a reliable all-in-one office printer and want to spend as little as possible, this Epson deal at $129.99 is a great option right now. I've also spotted it on sale on the Dell website for the same price, too.

Print resolution goes up to 4800 x 2400dpi, so text and graphics look crisp and clean. Color prints get vivid results thanks to Epson’s DURABrite Ultra pigment inks.

A 250-sheet paper tray means fewer interruptions to reload paper. Automatic 2-sided printing helps reduce waste and keeps reports looking neat.

For wired setups, it includes USB and Fast Ethernet options. Whether it’s in a home office or shared workspace, setup is very flexible.

The scanner has a flatbed and a 35-sheet automatic document feeder, so digitizing documents is easy and optical scanning reaches 1200dpi, so scans will be detailed.

Duty cycle tops out at 33,000 pages with a recommended monthly volume of 1,600 pages, so it’s ready for regular use without fuss. It even comes with four ink cartridges in the box, so you can start printing right away.

At 22.5lb, it’s solid but still manageable for a desktop.

Epson's range forms a core part of our guide to the best home printers, producing great results during our tests. But for even more options, check out our round up of the best Epson printers and best inkjet printers.