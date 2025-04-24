Apple's all-new iPad was just released last month, and it's already on sale at Amazon

The best value iPad is available at Amazon for a discounted price. Apple's entry-level iPad 11, which was released last month, is already on sale for an incredible price of $319.99 (originally $349). That's a $30 discount and an impressive price cut for an all-new Apple device.



Apple's iPad 11 is a successor to the best-selling 10.9-inch iPad, which was released in 2022. Upgrades include Apple's new A16 chip, which results in superfast performance and laptop-like power. You're also getting a larger 11-inch Liquid Retina display, 12MP back and front cameras, and 128GB of storage to start with. Like its predecessor, the 11 iPad features support for the latest Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard, Touch ID, and all-day battery life.



While the $30 discount might not seem like much, the price tag on Apple's powerful iPad 11 makes this deal so alluring. The 2022 10.9-inch iPad is currently on sale for $329 – $10 more than the upgraded iPad, which includes a bigger screen, faster performance, and more storage.

Today's best iPad deal

Apple 11-inch iPad, 128GB (2025): Apple's latest entry-level iPad was released last month, and Amazon is offering a $30 discount, bringing the price down to $319.99 – an incredible value for a powerful tablet. The iPad 11 packs Apple's A16 chip for laptop-like speed, 128GB of storage, an impressive camera system, and an all-day battery life.

More of today's best Apple deals at Amazon

I've listed more of today's best Apple deals at Amazon below, which include discounts on smartwatches, MacBooks, and AirPods.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199 at Amazon Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for $199, and while we've seen the price drop to $154, this is the best deal you can find right now. The sound quality is excellent, the noise cancellation power is top-level, Dolby Atmos spatial audio is superb, and they're packed with smart features for iPhone users, including an 'unlosable' case that's genuinely super-helpful.

Apple Watch SE, 40mm: was $249 now $169 at Amazon The cheapest Apple Watch you can buy is on sale for $169 at Amazon, which is the lowest price we've seen this year. While the Apple Watch SE lacks all the bells and whistles found on the Apple Watch Series 10, it still packs a fast processor, excellent battery life, and plenty of health and fitness features.

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $329 at Amazon The Apple Watch 10 includes upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display. Today's deal applies to the Silver Aluminium Case with Denim Sport Band model. Amazon has the smartwatch on sale for $329, thanks to a $70 discount.

Apple M4 MacBook Air 13-inch (2025): was $999 now $909 at Amazon Apple's MacBook Air M4 was just released last month, and Amazon already has a first-time discount, bringing the price down to $909. It's a fantastic price for a powerful machine, capable of breezing through intensive tasks thanks to the M4 chip, plus an all-day battery life.

You can look forward to more Apple discounts at the upcoming 2025 Memorial Day sales event.