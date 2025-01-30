The powerful and portable new Apple iPad mini returns to its lowest-ever price

The Apple iPad mini is a beautifully compact and portable tablet, which is hands down one of the best iPads Apple has ever made. As well as portability, the built-in A17 Pro chip provides an unbelievable level of power. And thanks to a deal we've just spotted, you can get the iPad mini (A17 Pro) at Amazon for $399 (was $499).

The 8.3-inch display makes it a perfect travel companion whether you want to catch up on your favorite shows, browse the web, or get some work done. It’s also ideal if you have small hands or just want something extra lightweight to take around with you. It’s bigger than your phone while being lighter to carry than a laptop.

Today’s best iPad mini deal

Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro): was $499 now $399 at Amazon The Apple iPad mini is a fantastic all-rounder. The powerful A17 Pro chip makes this the perfect tablet for pro users who need that extra level of performance. We love the 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, which is small enough to make the device beautifully portable but large enough to enable tablet video editing. A discount of $100 makes it more affordable than ever. The 256GB model is also discounted down to $499.

Our iPad mini review tells you that we particularly love the stylish design. Everyone knows that Apple is synonymous with great design and that's truly on display here with the iPad mini. There are many good reasons that it's one of the best tablets and has been for a long time.

Our praise highlights its compact form factor and powerful processor that keeps everything running smoothly. Its size means you can throw it in a rucksack, a handbag, or your kids can use it in the car.

The 10-hour battery life is also enough to stand up to most daily demands, even if you can't get to a charging point every day. The iPad mini also works great with the Apple Pencil - an ideal combo for artists and those seeking more productive creative workflows.

If you'd like to explore alternatives then head over to our iPad deals or tablet deals pages. You'll find plenty of options based on your needs and budget.