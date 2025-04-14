The latest Apple iPad Pro has dropped to its lowest-ever price at Amazon

Offers on Apple's tablets can fluctuate a lot at any time of year, but right now is a good time for anyone seeking a saving on high-end slate. That's because you can buy the Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (M4) at Amazon for $899 (was $999), which brings it down to its lowest-ever price.

The 11-inch version of the M4-powered Apple iPad Pro has dipped that low before earlier in the year, but the discount is never guaranteed. It often shoots back up to its full price, so saving $100 is a very attractive deal on the latest tech.

Promising to be the ultimate iPad experience, the latest Apple iPad Pro offers fantastic performance akin to a MacBook, thanks to its use of an M4 chip. Its 11-inch Ultra Retina XDR Display looks fantastic, too, so it’s a great laptop replacement when you need something extra portable.

Today's best iPad Pro deal

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (M4): was $999 now $899 at Amazon The Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (M4) is the iPad to own if you want the best experience with iPadOS – and it's now back down to its lowest-ever price. Its 11-inch Ultra Retina XDR Display provides exceptional color accuracy and a plethora of useful features like P3 wide color and True Tone. Its 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU are the stars of the show, though, and ensure you can enjoy speedy work performance as well as gaming.

We previously reviewed the larger iPad Pro 13-inch and called it “an absolute powerhouse of a tablet”. That applies to the slightly smaller 11-inch model. As the review explains, “you get an amazing OLED screen, a powerful M4 chip, and a ridiculously thin and light design, and if money is no object, this is an incredible bit of kit”.

The Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (M4) is easily one of the best iPads, but it’s expensive. That's slightly less of an issue at the moment but it's still something to consider.

If you want to go cheaper, you could weigh up the differences between the iPad Pro (2024) and iPad Pro (2022), while one of the best tablets which isn’t Apple-based could suit your needs.

While you spend some time deciding what to do, don’t forget to take a look at the other iPad deals going on. For something far more portable, there are iPad mini deals happening at the moment.