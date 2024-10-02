New update says M4 chip-based MacBook Pro, iMac, and redesigned Mac mini will launch in 2024 - with an October reveal looking likely

Apple plans to release new M4-chip models of its MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and iMac later this year, according to reputable Apple leaker Mark Gurman.

Gurman had previously stated that these M4 Mac devices would be revealed at an Apple event in October, but while he has now reiterated that those products are coming, the language has now shifted to “this year” - implying that while a reveal might be coming this month, an actual release might not be so imminent. It should be noted that Gurman correctly predicted the reveal of M3 Macs at last year’s ‘Scary Fast’ October event.

Apple’s most recent update to the Mac Mini was in January 2023, where it gave the device the M2 chip - in other words, it’s long overdue for a processor upgrade. There were also significant updates to the MacBook and iMac models during October’s 2023 virtual event, bringing them up to the M3 chip.

The MacBook Pro saw enhanced performance and efficiency due to the new 3nm architecture of the M3 chip. This saw a huge increase in performance compared to the previous M1 and M2 models. The 14- and 16-inch models were equipped with the M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chips, with the M3 Max variant supporting up to 128 GB of unified memory. An M4 upgrade for the MacBook Pro will likely sport the same configurations as last year’s models, with M4 Pro and M4 Max models also available.

As for the MacBook Air? Well, there's no sign of that receiving an M4 boost this year - this wouldn't be entirely surprising, though, since it was late to the M3 party too.

M4 to the Max

The M4 chip has already debuted in the latest iPad Pro models, which launched in May 2024. Performance-wise the M4 chip fares well, showing impressive multi-core CPU speeds in Geekbench 6.

Although the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models probably won’t be receiving design changes, they will, Gurman confirmed, be getting the M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max makeovers.

The iMac and Mac Mini look set to also get the M4 chip treatment. The Mac Mini in particular will see its most significant design change in four years. The new chassis will feature five USB-C ports, three at the back and two at the front, but will have no USB-A ports - a major alteration that is bound to upset some users.

There is anticipation for what’s to come with Apple’s M4 Pro and M4 Max chips, but little has been announced so far - only the base M4 is currently available in the new iPad. While we still don’t know exactly when this rumored reveal event will take place, our best guess would place it on October 29 - this aligns closely with last year’s reveal livestream, and matches Apple’s strange insistence on always scheduling live events on Tuesdays. Fingers crossed...