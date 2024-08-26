Mac Mini M4: the latest rumors and everything we know so far

The M2 Mac Mini from 2023 was a total surprise when it first came out. No one expected a new desktop and it was practically overshadowed by the two new MacBook Pros at that time. Unexpected (and maybe under-appreciated) or not, it ended up being a fantastic computer. The M2 chipset proved to be a powerful upgrade for the series. We even called it the “best PC you can buy” in our review.

Needless to say, future models have some big shoes to fill. Will the next Mac Mini be able to keep the title as one of the best desktop computers on the market? There’s a good chance it could. Rumors of a Mac Mini running on Apple’s M4 SoC (system on a chip) have been circulating on the internet as of late.

The next-gen hardware could greatly improve the computer’s performance compared to previous generations. Not only that, M4 Mac Mini may also introduce a new design.

If you’re interested in learning about the next-gen Mac, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve collected all the latest rumors and speculation in one place to help you decide whether this is something you’ll want someday or not.

(Image credit: Djordje Novakov / Shutterstock)

One of the sources for these rumors is a June 23 newsletter from industry insider Mark Gurman. He claims the computer will launch some time between the tail end of 2024 and early 2025. It'll come out before the new MacBook Air models which are supposed to roll out in Spring 2025. Gurman points out in a subsequent newsletter that 2025 will be the first time “Apple is bringing a new chip family to every Mac it makes” as new MacBooks Pro and Mac Studio devices are reportedly arriving in the second half of the year.

At the time of this writing, we haven’t found any other reports or claims contradicting this timeframe. Apple traditionally refreshes its Mac hardware in the fall – around October or November. Late 2024 falls within this range. However, there’s a good chance it’ll be early 2025 as the M2 Mac Mini came out in January 2023. A two-year gap between models is another possible scenario.

Prices were not mentioned in the initial report. However, Gurman says in a more recent newsletter that the new Mac Mini “may be cheaper to make.” This implies the new model could be cheaper although a similar or even higher price is not out of the question.

Mac Mini M4 News, Rumors, and Features

Mac Mini hasn't had a major redesign in over a decade with the current look having been introduced back all the back in 2010. But that’ll soon change as, according to the rumors, the future device will be Apple’s “smallest computer ever”. Apparently, it’s going to be around the size of an “Apple TV set-top box”.

The M2 Mac Mini measures 197 x 197 x 35.8 mm (7.75 x 7.75 x 1.41 inches). By comparison, the Apple TV 4K sits at 93 x 93 x 31 mm (3.66 x 3.66 x 1.2 inches). So it’ll be a considerable downsizing. Teardown videos of Mac Minis have shown the M-series chips allow Apple to utilize smaller components. Perhaps the company saw it could get rid of all the space and decided to opt for a more compact device. Reports say people close to development refer to it as “essentially an iPad Pro in a small box”.

Although it's taking up less desk space, Apple may be designing the M4 Mac Mini to be taller but by how much is unknown. The current model is fairly short. A slight height increase shouldn’t ruin the computer’s portability by too much.

Apple has also reportedly tested versions with three USB-C ports at the rear. The case is said to include an input for the power supply and an HDMI port for connecting to an external display. No word on whether it’ll possess USB-A inputs, SD card slots, or even an ethernet port. We wouldn’t be surprised if the tech giant decided to charge people for an adapter housing other port types.

Features are also a mystery. The rumors primarily center around the hardware although we expect to see macOS Sequoia to be the device’s operating system. With it, Apple Intelligence and its many AI features will be present on the new Mac Mini. This includes text summarization, the Image Playground app for generating images, and smart photo editing.

What about other Apple devices?

(Image credit: Future)

Not much is known about the other M4 Mac devices however there are a few tidbits. Bloomberg said they recently saw developer test logs suggesting that Apple recently tested four models. They’re referred to, not by name, but by a numerical identifier: “16,1,” “16,2,” “16,3” and “16,10.”

These numbers represent laptops housing the base M4 chip. Three of them possess 10-core processors while one MacBook sports an eight-core CPU. Bloomberg’s report states the “versions with 10-core CPUs also have 10-core GPUs” while the machine with the eight-core processor has an eight-core graphic engine. Apple’s future MacBook can have either 16 or 32 GB of memory.

What’s more, the laptops with a 10-core CPU possess the same specifications as the M4 iPad Pro, consisting of four high-performance cores and six efficiency cores. The fourth configuration is “split between four high-performance and four efficiency cores.”

We won’t have to wait for long to learn more about the Mac Mini M4 because Apple’s next big event is rumored to be held on September 10. It could be unveiled alongside the latest iPhones, AirPods, and more.

What we want to see

(Image credit: Djordje Novakov via Shutterstock)

No one knows anything certain about the M4 Mac Mini at the moment. However, there are several things that we would love to see.

1. Colors

(Image credit: Apple)

It’d be great to have multiple color options for the new desktop. The M3 iMac is available in seven different hues, so why not the Mac Mini? Imagine a bright yellow or stylish blue desktop computer sitting on your desk. If Apple decides against rolling out a rainbow array, then perhaps the company can choose space black much like the M3 Max MacBook Pro. It’ll be the second color alongside the standard silver.

2. M4 Pro version

So far, only the Apple M4 chip has been mentioned in the rumors, but there could also be a M4 Pro SoC alongside; maybe even an M4 Max. Previous generations had better-performing models so presumably, the M4 series will follow a similar trajectory.

We certainly hope this is the case. Having the option to choose the level of power you want is ideal. You can buy the model that best suits you without worrying about poor performance.

The higher-end chips were not found in developer logs. However, Gurman said in an earlier newsletter that Apple is working on two versions of the Mac Mini. One will have the base M4 while the other houses a M4 Pro. The latter possesses additional memory plus “more graphics horsepower.”

3. Ports

(Image credit: Future)

As great as the smaller design may seem, we do worry about the number of ports it’ll have. A more compact body could mean fewer ports.

Hopefully, we're wrong about this as it would make the Mac Mini M4 tougher to use. It won't be as flexible since you may be unable to equip it with multiple accessories. Unless Apple plans on rolling out a special adapter that adds extra ports. But we don't want that. We want the desktop to already have everything it needs to support its user.

4. Upgradablility

This is probably a long shot, but it would be great if people could have a way to upgrade key components on the Mac Mini. It’s already possible to do this on the 2023 Mac Pro as you can install PCIe card slots expanding the computer's capabilities. For example, you can increase the storage capacity via these components.

It'd be great if this feature expanded to other hardware such as memory or graphics cards. Apple prefers having a walled-off garden ecosystem for their devices so it is unlikely Apple will budge on this. We would love to have the option though.