There’s more evidence that Apple’s folding-screen MacBook has been delayed

Rumors have been swirling for months that Apple is working on a foldable iPad, or a MacBook with an expanding foldable display, or a foldable something. But whatever form this foldable device is set to take, evidence is mounting that it's been delayed, and one reliable tipster has now thrown their weight behind this being the case.

The analyst in question is Ming-Chi Kuo, who has a strong track record when it comes to Apple leaks and rumors. Writing on X (formerly Twitter), Kuo explained that “Due to technical challenges with the display and mechanical [elements of the product], the assembly mass production schedule has been pushed back from 1H26 [the first half of 2026] to the end of 2027 or 2028.”

That would be a significant delay to a device that could massively shake up Apple’s device roster. The company has waited on the sidelines while rivals like Samsung, Microsoft, and OnePlus have released products with folding screens, apparently biding its time until it gets the technology right. After all, Apple much prefers to arrive late to the party with something great than launch a flawed product early, and given the problems foldable devices have experienced so far – especially concerning the durability of their displays – this latest report seems to suggest that Apple is not yet happy with whatever it's cooking up.

Rumors thus far have suggested that Apple’s device could either be an iPad that folds out to greatly increase its screen size, or a MacBook that uses one large touchscreen for its top and bottom halves. The uncertainty seems to come down to how Apple chooses to position the device, and the nuances of what exactly defines an iPad and a MacBook. Either way, it looks like we’ll have to wait a while longer until we see the foldable.

More details confirmed

(Image credit: Farknot Architect / Shutterstock)

That’s not all Kuo had to say on the matter. In the post on X, Kuo stated that the final display size of the device had been “confirmed at 18.8 inches,” adding that “Apple has canceled the 20.25-inch design.” Several sources had previously reported on the possibility of Apple launching a 20-inch folding device, including Kuo and display industry expert Ross Young, but that now seems to have fallen by the wayside.

Interestingly, Kuo noted that “Some market participants previously expected Apple to launch the foldable iPad in 2025, but the current supply chain survey indicates that the foldable iPad has no visibility. This may also be because some call this foldable MacBook a foldable iPad.”

This follows a report earlier in August from Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, who claimed that Apple was “working on a giant, foldable iPad – something that might not arrive until 2027 or 2028 at the earliest.”

When all is said and done the picture remains murky, and we’re no closer to knowing what this device will actually be or how Apple will position it. The one thing that does appear to be clear, though, is that the device is still a long way from launching.