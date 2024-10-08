iPhone 16 Pro too dull for you? These rumored 17 Pro colors could be worth waiting for

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are both fantastic handsets, but when it comes to their colors, they’re arguably a little dull, with just four shades to choose from, none of which are particularly bright. However, Apple could inject a little more life into the iPhone 17 Pro’s colors, at least going by the latest leak.

According to leaker Majin Bu, writing on their own website (via NotebookCheck), they’ve learned that Apple is considering releasing the iPhone 17 Pro (and presumably also the iPhone 17 Pro Max) in either a Teal Titanium, Green Titanium, or Dark Green Titanium shade.

You can see how all of these might look in the image below, with Dark Green Titanium on the left, Teal Titanium in the middle, and Green Titanium on the right, and apparently only one of these shades will be used, if any are. Bu adds that they predict the Teal Titanium option is the most likely one to be used, since Apple already offers the iPhone 16 in teal.

(Image credit: Majin Bu)

If any of these shades are used then you should have a slightly brighter and more eye-catching option than any of the iPhone 16 Pro shades, which include Desert Titanium, Natural Titanium, White Titanium, and Black Titanium.

That would be great news, as Apple’s insistence on only offering understated shades on its Pro line is a constant source of disappointment.

Unlikely for three reasons

However, we’d take this leak with a pinch of salt for several reasons. First of all, the fact that Apple always uses understated colors means anything brighter seems a bit unlikely – though it’s possible that a slightly darker version of one of these colors could be included.

Secondly, the source of this leak has a mixed track record. They’ve been right before but they’ve also been wrong.

And thirdly, it’s very early for iPhone 17 leaks, and even if Apple really is considering one of these shades, it’s entirely possible the company will decide against it in the end.

So sadly, we wouldn’t count on seeing any of these colors on the iPhone 17 Pro line – especially not as pictured. But we really hope this leak does pan out, as wanting a high-end phone in no way means you don’t want it in a bright, vibrant or showy color.