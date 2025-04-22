The iPhone 17 Pro could be sold in a pale Sky Blue shade, but don’t count on it
Sky Blue is apparently the frontrunner
- A leaker claims the iPhone 17 Pro could be sold in a Sky Blue shade
- However, alternative colors are also apparently being considered
- This source has put forward various possible iPhone 17 Pro colors over the last few months, but it sounds like we'll only see one of these, if any
While we have a good idea of many of the likely iPhone 17 Pro specs, we’re a lot less sure of what colors it and the iPhone 17 Pro Max will be sold in. However, one new color candidate has now emerged, with Sky Blue apparently being considered by Apple.
This is according to leaker Majin Bu (via Apple Insider), who claims that, according to “sources close to the supply chain,” various colors are under consideration, but Sky Blue is apparently the frontrunner.
Of course, you’ll be able to buy these phones in more than one color, but Apple only switched out one shade when moving from the iPhone 15 Pro to the iPhone 16 Pro, so it’s possible that the same will happen again for the iPhone 17 Pro.
In which case, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max might be available in most of the following shades: Black Titanium, White Titanium, Natural Titanium, and Desert Titanium, with one of them swapped out for a new color – which could perhaps be Sky Blue.
You can see how this Sky Blue shade might look already, as you can get the MacBook Air (2025) in the same color – it’s a pale, understated blue that looks smart enough to fit with Apple’s typical Pro color schemes.
Lots of color claims
All that said, we’d still take this latest claim with a pinch of salt, as while Bu has been right before, they have a mixed track record.
This also isn’t the first time they’ve talked about possible iPhone 17 Pro colors. Back in September, they claimed we might see either a Titanium Blue, Titanium Purple, or Titanium Green shade. Then, in October, they said Apple was choosing between Teal Titanium, Green Titanium, and Dark Green Titanium. Now, it’s apparently Sky Blue that we’ll most likely see.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
There is some overlap in these leaks – after all, Titanium Blue and Sky Blue could be one and the same. But with all these possibilities put forward, it’s hard to take any of them too seriously – at least until another source corroborates one of these leaks.
You might also like
James is a freelance phones, tablets and wearables writer and sub-editor at TechRadar. He has a love for everything ‘smart’, from watches to lights, and can often be found arguing with AI assistants or drowning in the latest apps. James also contributes to 3G.co.uk, 4G.co.uk and 5G.co.uk and has written for T3, Digital Camera World, Clarity Media and others, with work on the web, in print and on TV.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.