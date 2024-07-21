The designs of the iPhone SE 4 and the iPhone 16 could have something in common

The iPhone SE 3 is now more than two years old

It's been a little while since we heard anything about the iPhone SE 4 – the follow-up to the iPhone SE 3 from 2022 – but a fresh rumor suggests it's going to share some design similarities with the upcoming iPhone 16.

According to tipster Fixed Focus Digital on Chinese social media site Weibo (via MacRumors), the more affordable Apple phone is going to use the same rear chassis manufacturing process as the flagship Apple phone for 2024.

That doesn't mean the two phones will be identical, but there may be certain similarities in terms of dimensions and styling. It means the iPhone SE 4 might also adopt the vertical dual-lens rear camera configuration rumored for the iPhone 16.

Previous leaks had suggested the iPhone SE 4 could be based on the iPhone 14 from 2022, but now it seems as though Apple may go for a more modern look – and of course it'll save Apple some money if parts of the manufacturing process for the iPhone SE 4 and the iPhone 16 are shared as production ramps up.

What we're expecting

The back of the iPhone SE 4 (Image credit: Future)

We're most probably going to see the iPhone 16 launched first – it's expected in September, alongside the iPhone 16 Plus, the iPhone 16 Pro, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max, and we think there are going to be a few design tweaks on show.

Dummy units of all four phones have surfaced, with a new camera bump around the rear camera lenses on the standard and Plus models, and a slight increase in height for the Pro and Pro Max handsets. We might also get some new colors this year.

As for the iPhone SE 4, it might be early next year before this smartphone shows up. This should be the model where the iPhone SE finally ditches the old iPhone design, with the Touch ID home button, and adopts the more modern look.

Alongside an OLED screen, the iPhone SE 4 could get the Dynamic Island, just like the high-end iPhones. It'll be interesting to see if the alterations affect the pricing of the cheapest iPhone – remember that the iPhone SE 3 went on sale for a starting price of $429 / £419 / AU$719 when it launched.