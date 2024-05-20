Every iPhone 16 color seemingly leaked in new report, including two fresh shades

If you’re already thinking about what color you might like the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, or iPhone 16 Pro Max in, you can now narrow down the options, as a credible leak has seemingly revealed all the likely shades.

This latest tip comes from Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst with a great track record for Apple information, via MacRumors, with the former claiming on X that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be sold in black, white (or possibly silver), rose, and gray (which Kuo believes will be marketed as ‘Natural Titanium’).

That information aligns with a previous iPhone 16 Pro colors leak, which pointed to Space Black, white, rose, and gray shades. Since these two leaks line up, and since the latest tip comes from a reputable source, we’d say there’s a good chance these are the iPhone 16 colors we’ll see come September.

2H24 iPhone 16系列機殼顏色預測iPhone 16 Pro & Pro Max：黑色、白色 (或銀色)、灰色 (應該是原色鈦金屬)、玫瑰iPhone 16 & 16 Plus：黑色、綠色、粉紅、藍色、白色 Apple可能對顏色會有不同的稱呼 (如先前稱呼白色為星光色)。此外，即便顏色名稱與既有機種相同，但看起來可能會不一樣。 --…May 19, 2024

For reference, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are sold in Natural Titanium, Blue Titanium, Black Titanium, and White Titanium. So, if the leaks above are right, then the blue option will be replaced with a rose shade. Otherwise, though, the colors should be similar.

White replaces yellow

As for the standard iPhone 16 and the iPhone 16 Plus, Kuo says these devices will come in black, green, pink, blue, and white shades. We’re slightly less certain of this prediction, mind, because a previous iPhone 16 colors leak pointed to these phones coming in pink, yellow, blue, green, black, white, and purple shades.

However, we were always a bit skeptical of the latter leak, because it’s more colors than Apple usually offers, and the tip itself doesn't come from a source with much of a track record. It does overlap with Kuo’s claims, but the source additionally mentions yellow and purple.

The current iPhone 15 colors include pink, yellow, blue, green, and black, so if Kuo’s information is correct, then yellow will be replaced with white this year.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Kuo notes though that while the remaining options might be similar to the currently-available iPhone 15 colors, the exact shades may differ (for instance, the pink could be darker or lighter this year). The names Apple gives to the colors might also differ.

We’d take all of the above with a pinch of salt for now, since it’s still months until the expected September launch of the iPhone 16 series. That said, this is the most credible iPhone 16 colors leak yet, so there’s a high chance it’s accurate.