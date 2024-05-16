The iPhone 16 Pro Max might only be negligibly bigger than the iPhone 15 Pro Max

One thing we’ve heard numerous times about the iPhone 16 Pro Max is that it will apparently be bigger than the iPhone 15 Pro Max, with a massive-sounding 6.9-inch display in place of the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s 6.7-inch one. That would make it one of the largest-screened phones on the planet, beating even the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, but in practice, this size bump might not make much difference.

Twitter user @ZONEofTECH (via Majin Bu and 9to5Mac) has shared photos of an iPhone 16 Pro Max dummy unit alongside the iPhone 15 Pro Max, so you can see clearly how these two phones compare, and when it comes to their sizes, there’s not much in it.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max dummy unit is noticeably bigger, but by such a small amount that it’s unlikely to feel much different in the hand, or to have much impact on how big the screen feels.

That’s arguably a good thing, since the iPhone 15 Pro Max is already a large phone, and we’re not sure people have been crying out for a vastly bigger model. In fact, there’s a good chance Apple is only increasing the size at all so that it can better differentiate the Pro Max from the iPhone 16 Plus, which is expected to have a 6.7-inch screen.

Of course, we’d take these images with a pinch of salt, especially as the source doesn’t have much of a track record. But dummy units like this are often made by accessory manufacturers, to help them craft cases and other accessories before the phone is launched, so they do tend to be accurate.

We should find out exactly how much bigger the iPhone 16 Pro Max is than the iPhone 15 Pro Max in September, as that’s almost certainly when Apple will unveil this phone, alongside the standard iPhone 16, the iPhone 16 Plus, and the iPhone 16 Pro.

Stay tuned to TechRadar ahead of that, though, for all the credible leaks and rumors that emerge in the meantime.

