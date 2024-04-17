We’re now almost certain what the iPhone 16 series will look like

Even though the iPhone 16 line probably won’t land until September we’ve already seen a huge number of leaks, and at this point we’re fairly confident as to what Apple's next handsets are going to look like.

While there has been the occasional divergence, the vast majority of leaked images show the same design, and that includes this latest leak, which takes the form of a photo of four dummy units.

Shared by leaker Majin Bu (via iMore), we can see dummy units of all four expected iPhone 16 models – namely the iPhone 16, the iPhone 16 Plus, the iPhone 16 Pro, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

We can see that the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus dummy units have a redesigned camera block, with the lenses arranged vertically rather than diagonally. This is something we’ve heard many times already, with the change supposedly being so that these phones can shoot spatial video for viewing on the Apple Vision Pro – something the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max can do, but not the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus.

We can also make out a new button beneath the power key on one of the dummy units. This – according to previous leaks – is called the Capture button, and will reportedly be used for quickly snapping photos and recording videos. It’s only visible on one of the dummy units here due to the angle of the photo, but it’s supposedly going to be included on every iPhone 16 model.

As mentioned, these are all details we’ve seen and heard many times at this point, so we’d be surprised if these designs weren’t accurate, although we’d always advise taking leaks with a pinch of salt.

The likely specs are becoming clear too

It’s not just the design we’re feeling confident about, as the iPhone 16 line’s specs and features have also been extensively leaked, so we have a good idea of what to expect on that front too.

Highlights include larger screens and new 48MP ultra-wide cameras for the Pro models, an Action button for all four phones, a new A18 Pro chipset, and slightly larger batteries for every model except the iPhone 16 Plus.

There are still some questions, including whether the iPhone 16 Pro Max will really get a new ‘super-telephoto’ camera, and how much these phones will cost – with months still to go until launch, there’s every chance these details will leak too.