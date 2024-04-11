The iPhone 16 could come in seven colors, including two new shades

This year there could be a higher chance you’ll be able to find an iPhone color you like than usual, as reportedly the iPhone 16 Plus will be available in seven shades – up from just five colors for the iPhone 15 Plus.

This is according to a leak posted on Chinese site Weibo (via 9to5Mac), with the source claiming that the iPhone 16 Plus will be sold in pink, yellow, blue, green, black, white, and purple shades.

For reference, the iPhone 15 Plus is available in pink, yellow, blue, green, and black shades. So only the white and purple options would be new this year – though it’s possible some of the others will be different versions of the colors in question.

The same shades for the iPhone 16

This leak only specifically mentions the iPhone 16 Plus, which is a bit odd because usually the standard model is available in the same colors as the Plus model. That was the case with the iPhone 15, so we’d think it’s likely that – if this leak is right – the iPhone 16 will also be available in these seven shades. But as it wasn’t mentioned there’s a small chance that the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will be sold in different colors.

We’d also take the entire leak with a pinch of salt, as the source doesn’t have much of a track record, and seven colors is more than Apple would usually offer. But it would be nice to see, especially in contrast to the iPhone 16 Pro, which might only be available in four fairly boring colors according to another recent leak.

In any case, this is the first iPhone 16 Plus colors leak we’ve heard, so we’ll consider it a possibility for now. But hopefully we’ll have a clearer idea of whether this selection of shades is accurate or not once more leaks roll in.

With the iPhone 16 line not expected until September it could be a long wait until there’s any certainty. But these phones should be worth the wait, with other leaks pointing to a new Capture button being added, all four models getting an Action button, upgraded cameras for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, and of course more powerful chipsets.

