iPhone 15 Plus: rumored release date, price, cameras, features and more

In all the iPhone 15 excitement it can be easy to forget that alongside the standard model, the iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max, there will probably be an iPhone 15 Plus.

This supersized take on the standard model is only entering its second generation, and it might not see too many more, as reportedly the iPhone 14 Plus is the least popular model in the iPhone 14 line.

Still, for those who want a big screen without all the extras – and the massive price – of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, the iPhone 15 Plus could be a tempting choice. It might be a big upgrade on the iPhone 14 Plus too, with leaks pointing to a Dynamic Island, a USB-C port, a 48MP camera, and other substantial changes.

We’ve detailed everything we’ve heard so far about the iPhone 14 Plus below, and we’ll update this article whenever we hear more. So make sure to check back here frequently if you want to stay in the loop.

Latest leaks

Model comparison

While we’re focused on the iPhone 15 Plus in this article, it’s worth seeing how this phone might compare to the other upcoming models. So with that in mind the chart below contains the key expected specs for all four upcoming iPhones.

None of this is confirmed yet, rather it’s based on leaks, rumors, and in a few cases educated guesses, but we’d expect the details below will mostly be accurate.

Swipe to scroll horizontally iPhone 15 (rumored) iPhone 15 Plus (rumored) iPhone 15 Pro (rumored) iPhone 15 Pro Max (rumored) Display: 6.1-inch OLED 6.7-inch OLED 6.1-inch OLED 6.7-inch OLED Resolution: 2532 x 1170 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels 1179 x 2556 pixels 1290 x 2796 pixels Refresh rate: 60Hz 60Hz Adaptive 1-120Hz Adaptive 1-120Hz Chipset: A16 Bionic A16 Bionic A17 Bionic A17 Bionic Rear cameras: 48MP main, 12MP ultrawide 48MP main, 12MP ultrawide 48MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, 12MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom 48MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, 12MP telephoto with 6x variable zoom Front camera: 12MP 12MP 12MP 12MP dual-lens RAM: 6GB 6GB 8GB 8GB Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Battery: 3,877mAh 4,912mAh 3,650mAh 4,852mAh

Likely to land in September

A delay until October is possible

New numbered iPhones almost always arrive in September, so we’re expecting the iPhone 15 Plus will land alongside its siblings in September this year.

More specifically, September 5, 6, 12, or 13 would be our best guesses for possible announcement dates. That’s based on Apple’s previous release timings, and you can check out our iPhone 15 release date predictions article for more details on how we got to those numbers.

The phones will then probably ship just over a week later, on either September 15 or September 22.

That said, one leak points to a release date delay for the iPhone 15 line, with the phones possibly not landing until October. This is apparently due to manufacturing problems, but we’d take this with a pinch of salt, since only one source has said as much.

iPhone 15 Plus price

The iPhone 15 Plus will likely cost at least as much as the iPhone 14 Plus (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

Expect a similar or slightly higher price to last year

The iPhone 15 Plus is sure to cost at least as much as the iPhone 14 Plus, but it might cost more. According to analyst Dan Ives, the average selling price of the iPhone 15 line will be higher than last year’s, and we’ve also heard that these phones are costing more to produce.

That said, most sources seem to think that price rises will be driven by the Pro and Pro Max models, so there’s still a fair chance that the iPhone 15 Plus will have the same price as its predecessor. In that case, you can expect the following prices:

128GB: $899 / £949 / AU$1,579

256GB: $999 / £1,059 / AU$1,749

512GB: $1,199 / £1,279 / AU$2,099

However, don’t be surprised if the price is actually a little higher than that, and it's also possible that prices will rise in some regions but not in others.

For details on prices for the rest of the line, check out our iPhone 15 price predictions guide.

iPhone 15 Plus colors

The iPhone 14 Plus in five shades (Image credit: Apple)

We have a good idea of what iPhone 15 colors to expect, and the iPhone 15 Plus is sure to come in the same shades based on past form. It’s likely then that we’ll see some or all of the following colors offered:

Cyan / Green

Light blue

Pink

Midnight

Starlight

Product (RED)

Of those, we’ve specifically heard rumors of a green iPhone 15, a cyan iPhone 15, a blue iPhone 15, and a pink iPhone 15. The other shades are guesses based on the colors Apple usually chooses.

iPhone 15 Plus design

A Dynamic Island instead of a notch

Curvier edges

A matte glass back

One big iPhone 15 design change we’re expecting is the presence of a Dynamic Island instead of a notch on all four models.

This change has been extensively rumored, and you can even see how the Dynamic Island might look on the iPhone 15 Plus, in the unofficial render below, and in some iPhone 15 Plus dummy units that have leaked.

Other changes that have been rumored include a USB-C port rather than a Lightning port, and more rounded edges on the iPhone 15 Plus than on the current model.

How the iPhone 15 Plus might look (Image credit: 9to5Mac)

One leak suggests that the iPhone 15 Plus will also have a textured matte rear, rather than the glossy one of its predecessor. This is a change that would bring it more in line with the Pro models.

One vague leak has also suggested the design of the iPhone 15 Plus’s camera bump will be changing, though they didn’t specify in what ways.

Finally, there’s talk that Apple could make the iPhone 15 line eSIM only in some countries beyond the US (which has already made that change). So that would mean the removal of the SIM card slot.

The actual dimensions – and probably also weight – of the iPhone 15 Plus isn’t expected to change much though, meaning it will likely be around 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.8mm and 203g.

iPhone 15 Plus display

The iPhone 15 Plus could look a lot like the 14 Pro Max from the front (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

Expect a Dynamic Island

The screen size and specs could be the same as last year

We’re expecting iPhone 15 screen sizes to be much the same as they were with the iPhone 14 line, which means the iPhone 15 Plus will probably have a 6.7-inch display.

It will probably also be a 1284 x 2778 Super Retina XDR OLED display with around 458 pixel per inch – again, just like last year. Sadly the similarities also reportedly extend to the iPhone 15 Plus having just a 60Hz refresh rate, and not supporting Apple’s always-on display feature.

The only significant screen upgrade we’re expecting then is the aforementioned addition of a Dynamic Island, which means there will be a big cut-out in the screen rather than a notch at the top. You can see this in an image above, and in the tweet below, showing iPhone 15 line glass panels.

iPhone 15 series pic.twitter.com/XURHVVYEq2July 15, 2023 See more

iPhone 15 Plus cameras

The iPhone 14 Plus's camera array (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

A new 48MP main sensor is rumored

The other snappers might stay at 12MP

The iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 cameras could be getting a substantial upgrade, with reports suggesting they’ll get a new primary sensor. Specifically, the iPhone 15 Plus might have a 48MP sensor, just like the iPhone 14 Pro.

However, interestingly this might be a different 48MP sensor to what the iPhone 14 Pro has, as it reportedly has a smaller sensor, which is likely to translate to inferior performance. Still, it will probably be an improvement on the 12MP snapper that the iPhone 14 Plus has.

We’ve not heard about any improvements coming to the other lenses though, meaning you can probably expect a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 12MP selfie camera, and no telephoto lens.

iPhone 15 Plus features

The iPhone 15 Plus likely won't have a Lightning port (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

The A16 Bionic chipset from the iPhone 14 Pro is likely

A bigger 4,912mAh battery is rumored

A new iPhone means a new chipset – although in this case possibly not that new, with the iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 specs expected to include an A16 Bionic chipset.

It’s been widely rumored that the iPhone 15 Plus will use the A16 Bionic, and while that’s an upgrade on the A15 Bionic in the iPhone 14 Plus, it’s not as good as the A17 Bionic we’re expecting in the new Pro models. In fact, it’s already available in the current Pro models. Apple did a similar chipset split with the iPhone 14 line though, so this isn’t surprising.

The A16 Bionic is still an extremely powerful chipset though, and it could be joined here by a Snapdragon X70 modem, which should also improve its 5G capabilities.

However, reports suggest that it will stick with 6GB of RAM, along with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage configurations, just like the current model.

One other thing that will likely be improved though is the battery, with a leak suggesting the iPhone 15 Plus will have a 4,912mAh battery. That’s up from 4,325mAh in the iPhone 14 Plus, so it’s a significant upgrade of around 14%.

This size increase might be achieved through a new stacked battery design that's been rumored for the iPhone 15 Plus, and it will also probably charge via USB-C rather than Lightning, as noted above.

Apple is also rumored to be working on reverse wireless charging, which would allow you to use the phone as a charging mat for other devices. Though it’s not clear whether this will be ready in time for the iPhone 15 line.

Finally, the iPhone 15 Plus might have a new UWB (Ultra Wideband) chip, which could help it better support the pricey Apple Vision Pro.