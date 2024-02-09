The iPhone SE 4 could look like the iPhone 16, complete with a Dynamic Island

Apple might be getting ready to dramatically modernize the iPhone SE line, as while the iPhone SE (2022) has a distinctly dated design, with huge bezels and a physical home button, its successor – the iPhone SE 4 – might have an iPhone 16-like design and a Dynamic Island.

This is according to leaker Majin Bu posting on X (via GSMArena), and they additionally claim that unlike the as-yet-unreleased iPhone 16, the iPhone SE 4 will only have a single-lens camera.

Apparently, this upcoming mid-ranger will also have dimensions similar to the iPhone XR. That phone has a 6.1-inch screen much like the iPhone 15, but due to larger bezels it’s bigger at 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3mm.

Based on what has been reported to me, the iPhone SE could have a design very similar to that of the current iPhone 16 still in development. The new iPhone SE will most likely have a single camera instead of the double one of the iPhone 16 models, otherwise it seems that the… pic.twitter.com/Z1Gio4nBRuFebruary 8, 2024 See more

So presumably the iPhone SE 4 will also have larger bezels than the iPhone 15 (or iPhone 16), but that along with the single-lens camera could be the only visual indications that this is a lower-end phone. The reference to it looking like an iPhone 16 rather than an iPhone 15 is probably largely down to the iPhone SE 4 possibly having an Action button, which has been rumored elsewhere.

Bu has also included images (made by @upintheozone) which show more clearly how the iPhone SE 4 might look, and going by these it would certainly be a huge visual upgrade on the iPhone SE (2022).

Don't count on a Dynamic Island

We would however take these claims with a hefty helping of salt, as they’re at odds with some other leaks, which suggest the iPhone SE 4 will have a notch. That in itself would make for a visual upgrade over the current model, while keeping it behind the main numbered iPhone line, which seems more likely.

On the other hand, the iPhone SE 4 probably won’t launch before next year, and by then even the Dynamic Island won’t be a particularly new design feature for Apple.

But Majin Bu has a mixed track record for leaks, and has even said to “take this news as a possible rumor since it is still early to talk and have certainties about it,” so even they don’t sound too sure about this.

As such, for now we’d guess that the iPhone SE 4 will probably have a notch rather than a Dynamic Island, but we can’t rule the latter out either.

You might also like