The iPhone SE 4 could get the iPhone 15 Pro’s Action Button plus other big upgrades

The iPhone SE 4 could be the biggest upgrade to Apple’s SE line that we’ve ever seen, and it might even have a feature that we’re not expecting the iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Plus to have – namely, an Action Button.

This is according to leaker @URedditor (via MacRumors), and it’s something that no iPhones yet have, but which is widely rumored for inclusion on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

It would reportedly take the place of the mute switch on the side of these phones, and would be customizable, so that pressing it could launch an app or function of your choice.

More about the SE 4 - planned features and design changes:- Design based on iPhone 14- Face ID - USB-C - Action button 👀- Only one rear cameraAugust 13, 2023 See more

That’s not the only upgrade the iPhone SE 4 might be getting though. We’ve previously heard that it will probably have an iPhone 14-like design, complete with a 6.1-inch screen, a notch, and no physical home button. That’s been echoed here, along with the claim that it will feature Face ID rather than Touch ID.

Plus, this source claims that the iPhone SE 4 will have a USB-C port, which is a big change in itself but an unsurprising one, given that EU laws mean Apple will have to switch its phones to USB-C soon, anyway.

The only disappointment in this latest leak is that the iPhone SE 4 will reportedly just have one rear camera, much like the iPhone SE (2022). Still, given that this is designed as an affordable model, this is an understandable compromise.

A big upgrade but a long wait

So in all, the iPhone SE 4 might have a bigger screen than the current model, a more modern design (though still slightly dated now that Apple is replacing the notch with a Dynamic Island on its top phones), Face ID, a better charging port, and a handy customizable button, along presumably with more power than the iPhone SE (2022).

This sounds to be a huge upgrade overall then, though – as ever with leaks – we’d take this with a pinch of salt. We also probably won’t see the iPhone SE 4 for quite a while, with the latest rumors pointing to a 2025 or later release date.

That explains how it could be getting an Action Button when the iPhone 15 probably won’t – since by 2025 it will be competing with the iPhone 16 or 17, which may well have Action Buttons of their own.

Indeed, by then these upgrades may feel rather less impressive relative to what else Apple is doing with the best iPhones, but they should still be greatly appreciated by anyone upgrading from an iPhone SE (2022).