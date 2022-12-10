Apple now has a deadline for switching the iPhone over to USB-C

Audio player loading…

The European Union has set a deadline of December 27, 2024 for device manufacturers to switch to USB-C for their data and charging ports, which means that Apple is going to have to abandon the iPhone Lightning connector at some point before then.

While the EU's decision had already been made, the date (via Engadget (opens in new tab)) is the new development. It means that the 2024 iPhone 16 will be able to get away without USB-C, but the 2025 iPhone 17 is going to have to include it.

There is a loophole, which is that Apple could make the iPhone 17 completely portless, so it would rely on Wi-Fi for data transfer and wireless charging to juice up the battery. Devices that only charge wirelessly are exempt from the EU's new rules.

The clock is ticking

We have already heard rumors that Apple is thinking of switching the iPhone 15 over to USB-C for its port – or at least the Pro models of the phone. However, it's fair to say that we've heard the same rumor for several successive iPhones at this point.

For laptop makers, the EU's deadline is extended until April 2026. In addition, hardware companies will have to make sure that the same charging speed is available no matter what charger is used, to improve compatibility.

This only applies to the EU of course, but it's not going to be worthwhile for companies like Apple to make one run of its products with USB-C and one without. It's now just a question of how long we'll have to wait to see a USB-C iPhone.

Analysis: the road to USB-C

It's been a long road to the iPhone adopting USB-C. It's something we've been requesting since the iPhone 12 in 2020, and rumors about Apple making the switch on its flagship handsets have been swirling for about as long as that as well.

Apple is of course familiar with the technology: it already uses the standard in its MacBook ports and on its iPad devices. Even the entry-level iPad made the switch to USB-C earlier this year, so it's only the iPhones that are still using the Lightning standard.

It makes sense for Apple to switch really – at this point there's not much of a reason to stick with its proprietary standard. Apple executives have publicly admitted that they're going to have to comply with whatever directive the EU sets down.

We'd be surprised if Apple waits until the iPhone 17 to introduce USB-C, but the iPhone 15 might just be a little too early. This is all speculation, but perhaps the iPhone 16 – estimated time of arrival, September 2024 – will be the first to carry USB-C.