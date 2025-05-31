Apple is rumored to be working on haptic buttons for the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch

Haptic buttons are predicted for Apple devices

They're more durable and more customizable

It's unlikely we'll see them on the iPhone 17

Haptic buttons (also known as solid-state buttons) don't physically move – they just give your fingers feedback in the form of vibrations to simulate a click. Apple uses them for its MacBook trackpads, and it seems they'll be coming to many other devices soon.

As per well-known tipster Instant Digital (via MacRumors), Apple is exploring the idea of using haptic buttons for the iPhone, the iPad, and the Apple Watch – though the indications are that this isn't something we'll be seeing in this year's refreshes.

This isn't the first time this rumor has appeared – we thought we might get haptic buttons back with the iPhone 15 series, if you remember – but it appears that they're back on the agenda for Apple, and this time not just for the iPhone.

We don't get much more information than that, but the benefits of these haptic buttons are that they last longer (because they're not actually moving), and offer more customization options (because the force of the feedback can be adjusted as needed).

Buttoned down

We might see haptic buttons on the Apple Watch too (Image credit: Apple)

Based on this rumor at least, it seems unlikely that haptic buttons are going to be ready for the iPhone 17, or indeed the Apple Watch Series 11. Both of those devices will now be in the latter stages of their development ahead of an expected September launch.

Looking further down the line though, some of this technology might appear in Apple's 2026 devices (by which time, Apple's launch schedule could be more staggered). It could show up slowly too, on some buttons but not on others.

The iPhone 16 handsets do feature a Camera Control button that's partially haptic, but it uses tech that's actually a solid-state and physical mechanism hybrid. It possibly shows Apple experimenting ahead of going all in on haptics.

Other leaks have suggested that Apple is working towards an all-screen iPhone in the coming years (without any notches or islands), while rumors of a portless iPhone have been swirling for years. Haptic buttons could be another part of that grand plan.