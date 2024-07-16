The Google Pixel 9 series might come with up to a year’s free access to Gemini Advanced

We recently heard that the Google Pixel 9 might cost more than the Pixel 8, but the latest leak suggests Google might at least give you something extra for your money – beyond whatever upgrades the Google Pixel 9 itself has.

Buried within the latest Google app beta, 9to5Google has found the following sentence: “Your Pixel Pro gives you access to a 1-year subscription to Gemini Advanced, our most capable AI model with priority access to new features, at no cost to you.”

So from that it seems all but guaranteed that some Pixel 9 models will come with a free year of Gemini Advanced. That’s the most advanced version of Google’s Gemini AI model, and a year of access would otherwise cost you $240 / £228 / AU$396.

Gemini Advanced – and presumably also this free offer – also comes with 2TB of cloud storage, which could make this freebie worthwhile even for those who don’t care about AI.

Gemini Advanced on the web (Image credit: Google)

Six months for the standard model

It’s worth noting though that from the mention of ‘Pixel Pro’ in the sentence 9to5Google found, this one year of free access is likely going to come with the Pixel 9 Pro, as well as the rumored Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold (which is reportedly the launch name of the Pixel Fold 2).

If you buy the standard Google Pixel 9 then you’ll probably have to make do with six months of access, as the site also found mention of the ‘P9’ getting six months of Gemini Advanced. That has a value of $120 / £114 / AU$198.

While these details were found in an official Google app, there’s always a chance the company’s plans could change, so we wouldn’t count this as confirmed just yet. But the Google Pixel 9 series will probably be unveiled on August 13, so we should find out exactly how much these phones will cost – and what you’ll get with them – soon.

