Report: Google's Pixel 9 Pro XL could be nearly the same size as the Galaxy S24 Ultra

Prototypes of what are supposedly the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL have shown up on TikTok, revealing a notable size difference between the two.

The devices' videos originate from the Ukrainian PixoPhone channel; however, it appears the footage has since been deleted. Fortunately, news site YTechB managed to save them.

9To5Google's report states that you can tell these are prototypes because of the etchings on the rear panel. These are utilized “by Google to identify prototype units.”

It’s hard to see them as PixoPhone covered them up with a sticker, but you can see the edge of the etchings in certain shots. What’s interesting is the presence of the “G” logo, indicating the design we see here is close to the final release.

Possible specs

As alluded to earlier, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is shown to be larger than the Pixel 9 in the first video. It’s not a massive gulf in size, although the 9 Pro XL is bulkier than its counterpart. The TikTok videos don’t reveal any specs as they’re focused on demonstrating the devices. Past rumors have said the standard Pixel 9’s display will measure 6.2-inches.

The size of the 9 Pro XL is unknown, with 9To5Google claiming it’s 6.73-inches. There’s some evidence to back up this statement, such as the second PixoPhone video, which compares the prototype to the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. The two are of similar stature, although the S24 Ultra, which sports a 6.8-inch display, is a bit larger.

It’s important to mention that the camera bar on the 9 Pro XL is longer than the standard model. There is enough room for three lenses, an LED bulb for the flash, and what looks like a temperature sensor. The Pixel 8 Pro has a similar array. On the Pixel 9, you just have two lenses and the bulb.

Design flourishes

Returning to the first clip, PixoPhone shows other design differences beyond their sizes. The Pixel 9 has a glossy rear panel, “while the 9 Pro XL opts for a less-fingerprint-prone matte finish.” Interestingly enough, their respective sides feature the opposite coating.

The edges of the base smartphone have a matte finish, but the Pixel 9 Pro XL's is glossy. We’re not sure if Google decided to give each device a distinct look in an effort to stand out to future buyers.

Of course, there’s always a chance that none of the design flourishes seen on these prototypes makes it onto the final product. Google is scheduled to hold its next Pixel event on August 13 where we expect to see the tech giant’s next generation of hardware. Til then, take everything in this leak with a pinch of salt.

Be sure to check out TechRadar's list of the best Pixel phones for 2024.