This "polished GoPro alternative" and "fantastic action camera" has never been more affordable than right now

GoPro might steal most of the headlines, but they're not the only big name in town. When it comes to the best action cameras, we have a lot of love and respect for DJI, and right now, you can get one of their best cameras for a record-low price. The Osmo Action 4 is at Amazon US for $209 (was $299). The deal is also available at Amazon UK for £165 (was £279).

This UK deal is an Amazon Prime Day deal, whereas the US offer is available to non-Prime members as well.

The Osmo Action 4 might be a couple of years old, but its large sensor and impressive processor make it an absolute pro in low-light settings. We also love the magnetic mounting system, which enables super-fast change-ups. Get it now at a record-low price.

DJI Osmo Action 4: was $299 now $209 at Amazon We appreciate this isn't the latest model, but if you're looking for one of the best action cameras at a super affordable price, then this deal is not to be missed. With fantastic performance in low light, waterproof tech down to 18m and a magnetic mounting system to die for, the Osmo Action 4 is a a seriously great offering.

DJI Osmo Action 4: was £279 now £165 at Amazon The Osmo Action 4 is also down to a record-low price in the UK, and at £165, you won't be able to find a better action camera for the money. As well as excellent low-light performance, we love its stabilization technology that all but guarantees usable footage whatever action you're involved in.

In our DJI Osmo Action 4 review, we called the camera "a polished GoPro alternative with hassle-free mounts" and rated it four out of five stars. DJI is a company that has repeatedly pushed the boundaries of what is possible, and that is evident in the specs and performance of the Osmo Action 4.

One of the biggest selling points is the magnetic mounting system that enables mounts to be swapped out in a matter of seconds. Our reviewer also loved the larger and better sensor that delivers improved low-light performance over the Action 3.

The Action 4 also promises a full 160 minutes of runtime, which is impressive given that most action cameras seriously struggle in this area. Touchscreens on the front and back also elevate the overall user experience.

