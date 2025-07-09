This "polished GoPro alternative" and "fantastic action camera" has never been more affordable than right now
Unbeatable DJI Osmo Action 4 deal for US and UK readers
GoPro might steal most of the headlines, but they're not the only big name in town. When it comes to the best action cameras, we have a lot of love and respect for DJI, and right now, you can get one of their best cameras for a record-low price. The Osmo Action 4 is at Amazon US for $209 (was $299). The deal is also available at Amazon UK for £165 (was £279).
This UK deal is an Amazon Prime Day deal, whereas the US offer is available to non-Prime members as well.
The Osmo Action 4 might be a couple of years old, but its large sensor and impressive processor make it an absolute pro in low-light settings. We also love the magnetic mounting system, which enables super-fast change-ups. Get it now at a record-low price.
Today's best DJI Osmo Action 4 deals
We appreciate this isn't the latest model, but if you're looking for one of the best action cameras at a super affordable price, then this deal is not to be missed. With fantastic performance in low light, waterproof tech down to 18m and a magnetic mounting system to die for, the Osmo Action 4 is a a seriously great offering.
The Osmo Action 4 is also down to a record-low price in the UK, and at £165, you won't be able to find a better action camera for the money. As well as excellent low-light performance, we love its stabilization technology that all but guarantees usable footage whatever action you're involved in.
In our DJI Osmo Action 4 review, we called the camera "a polished GoPro alternative with hassle-free mounts" and rated it four out of five stars. DJI is a company that has repeatedly pushed the boundaries of what is possible, and that is evident in the specs and performance of the Osmo Action 4.
One of the biggest selling points is the magnetic mounting system that enables mounts to be swapped out in a matter of seconds. Our reviewer also loved the larger and better sensor that delivers improved low-light performance over the Action 3.
The Action 4 also promises a full 160 minutes of runtime, which is impressive given that most action cameras seriously struggle in this area. Touchscreens on the front and back also elevate the overall user experience.
If this isn't the deal for you, then our best action cameras buying guide is well worth a look. We've got top picks based on budget, resolution, and durability.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Paul is a digital expert. In the 20 years since he graduated with a first-class honours degree in Computer Science, Paul has been actively involved in a variety of different tech and creative industries that make him the go-to guy for reviews, opinion pieces, and featured articles. With a particular love of all things visual, including photography, videography, and 3D visualisation Paul is never far from a camera or other piece of tech that gets his creative juices going. You'll also find his writing in other places, including Creative Bloq, Digital Camera World, and 3D World Magazine.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.